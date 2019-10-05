“Behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” (Luke: 17:21)
Christians often focus on getting into heaven after they die. So they may not realize that they can experience the kingdom of God, which is Heaven, now. To experience the kingdom of God either here or in the hereafter, you have to love like God loves. And God is all about giving love, because his very nature is love. So it is by giving love that we can experience heaven now.
I had a heavenly marriage with my wife Ramona, because I always did what she wanted. I did this because I loved her and wanted to make her happy. If I could give her joy, it gave me joy, heavenly joy. It was like a double joy.
But I will turn to a famous prayer for a broader perspective. It prays, “Lord help me to change what I can change and to accept what I can not change, and to know the difference.” In my heavenly marriage to Ramona I could usually do what she wanted, so I willingly did those things for her. But there were things I could not change. I could not change her Alzheimer’s Disease, which slowly killed her. So I had to accept that loss. But even here, loving Ramona helped me. My focus had been solely on loving her and doing what was best for her. She is in heaven now, and that is what is best for her. And I can still love her just as much as ever, and be glad that all her needs and desires are being met far better than I ever could meet them on this earth. Because it is all about loving Ramona and wanting what is best for her, it is almost like there is no reason to grieve, for her greater gain is what my loving counts, not my lesser loss.
So I am alone physically; but I am not alone, because I can bring Ramona or anyone else into my heart and love them. In my life there are still things I can change and things I can not change. I can do things to take care of my health, but they take a lot of time and effort and self-discipline. Yet loving helps me do all those things that may make me healthier and live longer. Ramona is not the only person I love. So I do those things because I do not want people who I love and love me to lose me any sooner than necessary. People are amazed at my will power. But it comes from the most powerful motivation possible, which is loving. Yet there are things I may not be able to change. I may end up in a nursing home spending my days staring at the ceiling. Yet even there loving can help me, because I can bring people into my heart and enjoy loving them there. But the tricky thing is that it is only by loving others that I will get that heavenly experience. I may be suffering, but my love for others can support and sustain me, even give me heavenly joy.
This is how it was for Jesus. He suffered on the cross because of his love for others, his love for all of us. He prayed in the garden that he might be spared that suffering; but when he could not change that, he accepted it out of love for everyone, even those who caused his crucifixion. You will only fully understand why God came in Jesus and willingly suffered on the cross if you love everyone like God, without conditions or limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.