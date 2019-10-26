“Then Jesus said to his disciples, ‘If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.’” (Matthew 16:24)
I have long pondered what taking up our cross might mean. In a sense we do not really know what it may mean, because we do not know what life or other people might do that will affect us. I Corinthians 13:7 says, “Love bears all things.” It fact, we may not be able to avoid bearing things, even if we do not love. But we must love like God if we are to triumph over all things, which is what “endures all things” means in that same verse. So we can go through life feeling like a victim or a victor. Do you think Jesus was merely a victim or was he a victor when he was crucified? I do not know what I might bear in this earthly life, but long ago I decided that if I can still love as I face and enter death’s door, I win! My body will die, but my love survived everything life did to me and will survive forever.
I am saddened when I hear people sounding like victims. They may talk about something someone did to them that they did not like or something they wanted someone to do and the person did not do it. They feel like a victim, and may even seek revenge. But revenge will not heal the hurt. Only real forgiveness can heal the hurt; but if they refuse to forgive, they remain a victim. The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr writes about the ego-based self that people operate out of. That ego-based self looks at things from the perspective of how it affects them as an individual. It is that self which Jesus asks us to deny, and which Richard Rohr says we must allow to die if we are to become our True Self, which loves like God loves. Only a love like God’s can triumph over all that we may have to bear in this life.
So we must follow Jesus even if it seems to do us no good at all personally. Kent M. Keith in his book “Anyway: The Paradoxical Commandments: Finding Personal Meaning in a Crazy World” gives examples of what taking up your cross daily could mean. He writes, “People are illogical, unreasonable, and self-centered. Love them anyway. If you do good, people will accuse you of selfish ulterior motives. Do good anyway. The good you do today will be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway. Those are a few examples of his paradoxical commandments.
I have also rethought Romans 12:21, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” This advice may not be heeded because it seems that no matter how good we try to be toward another it does not appear to change them for the better. And we seem to have little or no power to overcome the evil in the world. But now I think that it is really about overcoming the evil in yourself. Even Plato says, “The worse thing an evil person can do to you is to make you evil.” We are actually all a mixture of good and evil. The evil you have the greatest power to overcome is the evil within yourself; it harms you as well as others. If you can overcome the evil within yourself, you are no longer its victim. You are a victor!
