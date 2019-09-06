True Heart to perform
WATSONTOWN — True Heart Music will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church at 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown.
The public is invited to this free performance.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG —Rally Day, featuring ventriloquist Bruce Weaver and Friends, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
A soup and sandwich luncheon will be served following the service.
Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene
MIFFLINBURG — A Gospel Hymn Sing will be held at 10:15 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Pie will be served following the 6 p.m. service.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Salvation Army schedule
MILTON — The Milton Salvation Army has announced its fall program schedule.
Youth Music Programs are offered at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The programs are aimed at teaching youth to play and appreciate music.
Kids Programs are offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The programs are troop based, similar to those offered in Scouting, and are for kids in first through 10th grade.
Sunday school is held at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, followed by a holiness meeting at 10:45.
All programs take place at the Milton Salvation Army, 30 Center St., Milton. For more information, call 570-742-4231.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Mooresburg Presbyterian Church
MOORESBURG — Re-Creation will perform from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
The program will honor veterans, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Danville American Legion Honor Guard.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
Kidz announce schedule
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its upcoming schedule.
The schedule for the puppet team includes:
• 9 a.m. Sunday, Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
• 12:30, 2:15 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Lycoming Rotary Balloon Festival, Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
• 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Reeders UMC, 2167 Route 715, Reeders.
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Lewisburg Childrens Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
• 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Milton Harvest Festival Parade, Milton.
• 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Faith UMC, 203 Arch St., Sunbury.
A yard sale fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, during the Watsontown Community Yard Sales, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org, email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
Comic hosted by local church
NORTHUMBERLAND — Comedian/ventriloquist Taylor Mason will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland.
A spaghetti dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Mason’s show, to benefit Sunbury Christian Academy, is family friendly. Tickets can be purchased online atwww.sunburychristianacademy.org or by calling 570-473-7592.
