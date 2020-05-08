“Let love be genuine … love one another with brotherly affection.” (Romans 12:9-10)
The crisis that the corona virus is causing is a time to consider many things which in better times we may have taken for granted. There is the illusion that we don’t need anyone. We have a strong streak of individualism in this capitalist country. So we may assume that we only need money to do well. Money is important, but we may not think about or appreciate enough all the other people who are necessary to make our lives good. Certainly we should appreciate the health care workers. Yet if we do not get sick or someone we care about gets sick, we may not even appreciate them. But we all need to eat. So appreciate farmers who grow our food, and farm workers who pick that food, and truck drivers who deliver the food, and grocery store workers who stock the food and sell it to us. Since the restaurants needed to be closed, it has forced many people to survive on fast food take out, and junk food that does not need to be cooked. Hopefully when restaurants open again, we will appreciate restaurant workers who can provide us with nicer food then what we had to fall back on in this time.
Maybe we should get over the myth of individualism and appreciate the whole network of people who support and sustain us.
As we shelter at home there are family members with needs we should take care of. While trying to get her children to study, a mother said that she now appreciates school teachers more. Over the years I have heard so many people who want to have children. But now that they have those children to take care of 24/7, they are feeling overwhelmed. I think my grandmother, after raising five of her own children had learned some lessons which helped her raise my brother and sister and me. She just let us be children, and did not try to run our lives.
I think that wisdom could apply to many relationships. We marry someone who we look forward to spending our whole life with. But I have heard that when forced to shelter in place with that very same person, it wears on their nerves, because that person has things that irritate them. This would not be a problem if we accept and love our spouse just the way they are, instead of wishing they would be different in some way.
This forced togetherness is an opportunity to work out any wrinkles in relationships, and emerge with far better loving closeness and appreciation of the people we are blessed to have around us. When I was once asked to speak to a group of campers their first day at church camp, I said, “Would you rather be surrounded by people you like or by people you don’t like? If you would rather be surrounded by people you like, just learn to like the people you are surrounded by.” While sheltering in place we have an opportunity to learn to better appreciate and even love the people we are surrounded by. Even if you live alone, as I do, you have the time to get to know yourself better. Just because things are different, it does not mean they cannot be just as good, or even better, than they were before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.