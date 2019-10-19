“Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)
William Barclay in his book “The Mind of Jesus” concludes that Jesus was crucified, not to change God’s mind about us, but to change our mind about God. Barclay feels that God has always loved us and will always love us. Jesus’ crucifixion demonstrates how unlimited God’s love is for us.
I have long said that God’s love for us is unconditional and unlimited. But I also felt that, while I love everyone unconditionally, I love only certain people without limit. I thought this way because of how I loved and still love my wife, Ramona. I did everything she wanted me to do, and I would even die for her, as Jesus did for us all. So I thought that to love someone without limit meant to do whatever they want, even if it cost you your life. But my highest allegiance should be to God. So if someone wanted me to do something wrong, it would be wrong for me to do what they want. But Ramona was so wise and wonderful and loving, that she never wanted me to do anything wrong or unloving. This made it easy to do everything she wanted, and to think that is what loving someone without limit means.
When I write these columns I do not expect people to just accept what I say as true. I merely want to spark their minds, so they will think about things and arrive at their own conclusions. And trying to think of things to write in these columns requires that I also think about things, which results in me often getting new insights and arriving at different conclusions. In this case I arrived at a different idea as to what unlimited love means. It does not mean you will do everything the person you love wants. It means you will never stop loving them. Indeed, if you do everything they want, it may be unloving. A parent who does everything their child wants may not be giving them the guidance the child needs to keep out of trouble. So when a child wants something that is not good for them, a loving parent will not do it for them or help them get it themselves. A truly loving parent will confront the child when they want to do something foolish or dangerous.
On the cross, Jesus did not do everything everyone wanted. That would be impossible anyway, because different people want different and possibly conflicting things. What he did do, was give everyone his unconditional and unlimited love. Even in his ministry he did not do everything everyone wanted. He healed people on the Sabbath against the wishes of the religious authorities. He confronted the Pharisees, sometimes with harsh words, about how they were misleading people. But he did this all out of love for the person he healed on the Sabbath or for the benefit of the authorities and others who may be listening. And he paid the price for his efforts to help people with his words and deeds by being crucified. But everything he did was done out of his unconditional and unlimited love for everyone, even asking his heavenly Father to forgive everyone, including those who caused his crucifixion.
