I’ve heard much talk lately about this subject. I have a great interest in it myself. Rather than give you my own studies on it (which would take a lot of time to organize), I decided to retrieve this recent writing by our former pastor and friend, Dr. John F. Thornbury. The following will be totally his authorship.
“Then I heard a voice from heaven saying to me, ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’” Rev. 14:13.
“Have you ever had the experience of planning for a trip to an exciting place you had hoped to go? You probably dreamed of going to this place, perhaps a foreign country. If so you made careful preparations: Take the right clothing, be sure of your travel plans, purchase travel guides, understand the local customs, and learn a few sayings.
“This, is in my opinion, the way we should look at our approaching departure from this world through death. Death is the only thing separating us from the most glorious place imaginable: heaven. I have studied in Revelation, and other places in the Bible information about the final resting place of God’s people. Glimpses we have of this in the Bible, reveal it to be a place of unimaginable delights and pleasures. It is a place where there is no sorrow or separation from loved ones and no sickness or pain there. Above all, there is no sin there. Now I will mention three glorious things that will happen when we are ushered into heaven.
1. We will see our savior face to face and enter into total, unbroken, undefiled fellowship with him. Here is the text. Paul, on speaking of what he anticipated after life on earth said, ‘Having a desire to depart and to be with Christ, which is far better.’ Phil. 1:23. It is a blessed thing to fellowship with our Lord here on earth. He is with us, through his word, He is in us through his spirit. He is for us in his providence. But, sadly, our own spiritual blindness and sinfulness hinders full fellowship with Jesus. So we long to be delivered from all these hindrances, and not only behold our king in his matchless glory, but love him perfectly. Paul says that the moment a believer dies, his spirit goes to be with Jesus (Phil.1:14-24). Just think, death is the gateway to glory unspeakable.
2. We will change houses. Changing old, broken-down bodies we are living in now to get glorious perfect bodies. Here is the text. ‘For we know that if our earthly house, this tent, is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.’ II Cor. 5:1. So here it is: Death is leaving a tent on earth to enter into a mansion in God’s heaven. Who would want to live in a temporary, frail tent, subject to collapsing at any time, (our bodies) when we could be in a beautiful building? (new body). Paul was a tent-maker by trade, so he knew what it was like to try to sleep in a tent, with wind blowing and rain falling. When he stayed, as he often did, with friends, he enjoyed fine accommodations.
3. We will enter into perfect rest, after our labors on earth are over. Look at this text: ‘Then I heard a voice from heaven saying to me, ‘Write, blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ‘Yes’, says the Spirit, ‘that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them.’ Rev. 14: 13-14. The believer’s rest has an important place in the theology of the Bible. Our salvation in Christ is described in Hebrews chapter 4 as rest. The believer does not trust his works for salvation but he rests in Christ and his shed blood. And heaven will be a place where we rest from our labors for God on earth. The promise in Revelation is not for lazy professed Christians who do nothing for the Lord, but true believers who seek to honor God, win souls, and promote his kingdom. We often get tired here, and we faint and often falter. Not so in heaven.
“And so, dear fellow pilgrims, this is the prospect we have in the future. Now as the song says, ‘Sometimes, the day seems long, our trials hard to bear. We’re tossed and driven on, no human help in sight.’ Another hymn says, ‘Tempted and tried we’re oft made to wonder, why it should be thus all the day long.’ Either the second coming of Christ, or death, will take us away from this ‘veil of tears.’
“Death is in itself not good, it is the result of sin. But we will be transformed and given new, sinless bodies in the future. ‘Praise the Lord, it will be worth it all, when we see Jesus.’”
John F. Thornbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.