“God shows his love for us in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
Why do we not trust God to love us. Perhaps it is because we know that we are sinners. So we cannot imagine God, who is perfect, would love us, as imperfect as we are. Yet the scripture is clear that Jesus died for us while we were yet sinners to show God’s love for us. That is how unlimited God’s love for us is. God’s love is also unconditional. Some have trouble believing that God’s love could be unconditional. So they invent conditions they feel are necessary for God to save us. It may be that we must believe in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, or that we must do the right things. It may be hard for them to believe in God’s unconditional love because they have not experienced such unconditional love from anyone here on earth. To help people to feel “saved” by God, some may try to scare people into submitting to conditions they think are necessary for salvation, by telling them that if they do not submit to those conditions, God will send them to Hell. That threat of God sending them to Hell may undermine or even destroy people’s trust in God’s love. God’s love would seem no more trustworthy than the imperfect loves they felt for others or have experienced from others here on earth. We may need to perfect our love for others to believe in God’s perfect unconditional and unlimited love for all, which will never change whether we believe it or not, because “God is love.”(I John 4:8) If you feel such perfect love, you will have no fear of God. For I John 4:18 says, “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and he who fears is not perfected in love.”
Now at the beginning of his ministry Jesus said, “The kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel.”(Mark 1:15) This can be mistaken as requirements for God to love us and/or save us. But it is really Jesus’ advice for enjoying the kingdom of God now on this earth. It is not necessary to repent for God to love us, but because it will make our lives more lovely now. If we stop getting angry or hating or fighting with each other, our life will be more heavenly, because there will be no anger or hatred or fighting in God’s heavenly kingdom. To repent means to give up feelings or actions that are unloving and thus ungodly. What is at stake here is not God’s love for us or his intention to save us in the next life, but the quality of our life right now on this earth. God will always forgive our sins. Jesus’ death on the cross gave us proof of God’s loving forgiveness. But what good does that forgiveness do in this life if we do not repent and thus change our ways, but rather continue to make the same mistakes that harm us and others in our earthly lives? Because God loves us perfectly, he does not punish us for our foolish mistakes, which we may call sins. I prefer to think in terms of wisdom or foolishness, rather than good or evil. If we do not wise up and change our ways, we will suffer the consequences of our own foolishness, rather than enjoying a wiser, more heavenly life here and now.
