“Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.” (I John 4:7-8)
I keep writing about love, because it is so very important to people. I hear people who are devastated because the person they love has left them. So I turned to the book “The Art of Loving” by psychologist Erich Fromm for some help. He says that the first mistake people make is to search for someone to love them, instead of seeking to love others. The scripture above says “he who loves” not “he who is loved.” God gave us the wonderful ability to love others when he created us in his image with free will. So we have the power to love, but not the power to make others love us. Yet it is by loving that you experience a Godlike life, whether anyone loves you or not.
Fromm then writes, “Love is not primarily a relationship to a specific person; it is an attitude, an orientation of character which determines the relatedness of a person to the world as a whole, not toward one “object” of love.” God is love. That is God’s character, and that determines God’s orientation to the whole world and everyone, which is loving. There are different types of love. In what we call romantic love, there is an orientation to one person. But Fromm writes that “if a person loves only one other person and is indifferent to the rest of his fellow men, his love is not love but … an enlarged egotism.” Romantic love tends to be about wanting a person to satisfy our self-centered desires. And it is believed that if we find the right person, everything will be wonderful without learning the art of loving. Fromm writes, “This attitude can be compared to that of a man who wants to paint but who, instead of learning the art, claims that he has just to wait for the right object, and that he will paint beautifully when he finds it.” If I learn and practice the art of loving, Fromm says, “If I truly love one person I loved all persons, I love the world, I love life. … I must be able to say, ‘I love in you everybody, I love through you the world, I love in you myself.’”
So Fromm writes, “The most fundamental kind of love, which underlies all types of loves, is ‘brotherly love.’” (What I call Godlike love.) By this Fromm means “the sense of responsibility, care, respect, knowledge of any other human being, the wish to further his life. This is the kind of love the Bible speaks of when it says: love thy neighbor as thyself. Brotherly love is love for all human beings. … If I have developed the capacity for love, then I cannot help loving my brothers. … Brotherly love is based on the experience that we are all one. … In order to experience this identity it is necessary to penetrate from the periphery to the core.” We are all in need of help sometimes. So Fromm writes, “Love of the helpless one, love of the poor and the stranger, are the beginning of brotherly love.” We develop compassion for the needy one, because we realize we are all frail, insecure human beings. Godlike love is compassion for everyone.
