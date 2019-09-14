Several of us are beginning to make plans for our one-room school reunion in April. We are planning to ask Kratzerville Band members of days gone by to join us. If you are interested in our fifth annual reunion of Snyder County One Room Schools, call and ask questions, or e-mail blyler@dejazzd.com. The date is April 19. Mark that afternoon on your new calendar.
Marshall Dauberman is gifted, capable, and energetic writer of local history. He is determined to maintain historically accurate writings for future generations. He has just written some factual information about the Kratzerville Band, and the Kratzerville school. He will have copies of these writings at the fifth annual reunion.
Several people have asked me to include information this week. While Paul was in the hospital, I saw a friend who I haven’t seen for years, Jean Jarrett Weaver. She is interested in our reunions, and would like to have a one-room school reunion from her area. That would be Kelly, Buffalo and nearby townships in the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg areas. If you email me, or call me, I will give her your number. She is interested in having help of course. But she also would like to know if you are interested in such a venture.
This writing, by Carrie Olson, was given to me by Linda Benfer Hartman.
A One Room School House is No Picnic
We had it all, but didn’t know what to call it
All eight grades in one room, no partitions
That was an open school.
The big furnace in the middle and teacher as janitor
That was women’s lib.
The little house out back boys and girls
That was unsanitary landfill.
The eighth grade girls helping the little ones
That was one-to-one relationships.
Getting the eighth graders ready for tests for high school
That was achievement testing.
Sweeping floors, carrying water, shoveling snow..
That was physical education.
Going for supper and staying with friends
That was home visitation.
Six different books for 10 children
That was individualized instruction.
The notes and poems teachers intercepted
That was creative writing.
Students’ pictures of the teacher found on his/her desk
That was creative art.
Cranking the old Victrola, or a boy playing his mouth organ
That was music appreciation.
The huge old-fashioned geography book
That was a learning center.
Walks on a spring day into the woods to pick flowers and leaves
That was a field trip.
Watching a robin build her nest on the windowsill
That was visual aids.
Walking home between two boys to keep them from fighting
That was bus duty.
An irate father storming in demanding, ‘Why did you lick my kid?’
That was a parent-teacher conference.
Teaching nine months for $600
That was creative financing before teacher tenure.
Christmas programs, last day picnics with parents, aunts and uncles cooperating
That was PTA
I will add:
Meeting former pupils and having them say, ‘Mrs. Blyler, I remember when.’
Those were years of pleasant memories.
I have many former students as friends on Facebook. That is love.
I especially liked growing up in a one room school where we could still read the Bible, pray, and sing hymns and Stephen Foster songs.
Here is a timely poem from a late friend, Rosie.
God’s Word is Fresh and New
We live in a world tech-savvy these days;
Apart from computers, we’d live in a haze.
They’re in cars and homes, hospitals, everywhere;
Without them would our world crash in despair?
Twitter, e-mails, texting and Facebook
May each have a place, but there is a book.
God gave us His word; His word holds the key
To life, peace, and joy, and true liberty.
He illuminates the truth seeking mind,
Gives understanding, enlightens, refines;
His power to change, restore and renew
Comes in a text message directly to you.
His message for you comes at the right time;
It’s specific for you from your Creator’s mind.
No matter how high-tech computers may be,
The Spirit of God alone sets you free.
Yes, we have a God, and He is the Way!
He’ll give you a word fresh and new every day.
His word is alive, you’ll find when you read
Cutting edge words that fit every need.
“We have not received the spirit of the world but the Spirit who is from God, that we may understand what God has freely given us.” I Cor. 2:12
