Leap Year means an extra day today. Happy birthday all of you who have an actual birthdate today. It is a day to rejoice and take stock of your path of life and where it might lead from here. It is also a good day to reflect on those early years, as I am prone to do. That, of course, will take me to my early school years at Brouse’s one-room school near Kratzerville.
First, if you went to a one-room school of eight grades, you and your guest are invited to the (essentially) Snyder County schools, but if you attended such a school outside of Snyder County, you are now formally invited. It will be 1 to 4 p.m. April 19, at Reliance Fire Company, Middleburg.
Call me at 570 713-9510 or email blyler@dejazzd.com for more information. Paid reservations are essential.
So, where does that title come from? Perhaps from my teachers. I found it a command unattainable. In order to learn what the classes above me were learning, I had to pay attention to their time of being taught. So, I would rename the title “Mind your own business, Unless you want to learn someone else’s). It always worked for me.
H. Roy Smeltz to this 5 year old in first grade was simple to describe. He had a protruding over-the-belt belly which he habitually lifted to adjust his belt. I had seen him regularly at Kline’s Store with my family. He said to my parents, “Well, Betty will be coming to school this fall, I suppose.”
Mother said, “No, she isn’t old enough.” His response was, “She’s ready for school.” With a new baby sister that summer taking a lot of my mother’s attention, this sounded very exciting to me! I was 5, until March, too late to enroll in school that fall. But at the advice of the teacher, they sent me.
I loved school from day one through all my years. By the end of first grade, my three-person class was promoted to third grade and I was only 6. The way we learned reading was by the sight method. I didn’t hear of “phonics” until my children were in school in the ‘60s and ‘70s. This affected my teaching, because I knew there was another way to learn reading. I taught both ways.
As older classes had their time with the teacher, I learned “long division” at age 6. I didn’t tell anyone, but I secretly reveled in my knowledge of “greater” things.
I wasn’t reading all the time, (like I do now.) My pencil kept wearing down because I pressed so hard. I wasn’t allowed to sharpen it when other grades were having class, so I kept looking for exciting things to do. The teacher wasn’t interested in what I was saying to other students. He often said, “Betty, sit quietly.” One time in first grade I was turned around talking to Randy. The teacher said, “Since you can’t mind your own business, go back and sit with Randy.” It didn’t bother me so much, easier to talk; but it obviously humiliated Randy to have to sit with a girl.
Learning new things always filled me with wonder and excitement. It still does. My grades were good except in “deportment,” carrying messages such as “wastes time.” I never understood that. I was using up all the lead in my one lovely pencil, and learning exciting things!
If labels had been handed out in those years, mine would have been hyperactive. When I taught hyperactive children I often saw myself. They daydream when they are still. They learn when their bodies are in motion. I did everything in a hurry, and was ready for the next thing. Unfortunately, it showed up in my handwriting too. I don’t think I had the hand coordination needed either. My grades in handwriting were “F.” I taught proper formations to my classes, I didn’t get out of shape about less than perfect handwriting for creative writing or essay questions.
I had perfect attendance in first and third grades because I didn’t want to miss anything. In fourth grade, I was sent home with measles on the last day of school. The teacher gave a dollar for perfect attendance, and I missed it that year. The person who called the teacher’s attention to my face full of measles is someone who will read this column. I think that person owes me a dollar.
Mr. Smeltz was my teacher again in eighth grade. I put him high on my list of good teachers. I loved the scripture memorization, and remember those Psalms and passages to this day.
There are many experiences in elementary school that have changed my life. Today, I thank God for all of them, although sometimes it was difficult. I am thankful God was always preparing me for the purposes he had set from the foundations of the world. God knew me before I ever took a breath in this world. It is Jesus to whom I give praise. He comforts and revives me. It is he who put me in a one-room school from ages 5 to 11, years 1949 to 1955. He does all things well. How about you? Can you trace God’s hand in your life?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.