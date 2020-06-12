I hope my musings will remind you of pleasant memories from your past. As I share mine today, I want you to walk with me through your own favorite gardening experiences. Think of your fond memories (or disasters) as we meander along.
My projects this year include more perennials, but I still like smelling the soil, as I turn it and add some annual favorites.
My mother put out a huge garden. She didn’t go to college, but she had a psychological method to get help from her 5 year old. She gave me a corner of the garden. It was about four by six feet, and I could plant anything I wanted. I chose carrots, sweet potatoes and strawberries. The first year I went into a field on the farm and pulled two wild strawberry plants. Wild strawberries are very small, but very sweet. After domesticating them (barnyard fertilizer) they multiplied and got larger.
Then “my” garden grew year by year. I first added watermelons which take a lot of space and a few gladioli flowers. Soon I graduated to the big garden. The best thing about it was being with my mother. I was not an indoor child, and was often in the barn climbing rafters, climbing trees, or riding horse, bike or sled. I liked swinging from grape vines in the woods, or helping “slop” pigs, feed animals, milk cows, or help with harvesting and threshing. It is likely debatable whether I helped or got in the way, but I liked being in the midst of the action. When my mother was outdoors, gathering eggs or working in the garden, that’s where I wanted to be.
We raised all our potatoes and sweet corn too. One of our horses was used to furrow out the potatoes with a walk behind plow. Mom, Dad, brother, sister and I all helped pick them. At our house, potatoes were part of almost every meal. We put them in the ground floor portion of our cellar. When it got near spring, we had to “sprout” the potatoes. This meant taking the sprouts off so the potatoes wouldn’t shrivel up to nothing.
We had fun raising sweetcorn and popcorn too. After the barn work was done on cold winter nights, we’d sit around a small table by the cook stove and play table games and cards while eating home-raised popcorn.
After getting married, I continued the traditional garden, but it became smaller and smaller. As the garden grew smaller, we bought large quantities of produce for canning, and eventually for freezing. I even made our own ketchup, chow chow and relishes. My list of things I choose to do does not include canning any longer. Two years ago was the last for my holdouts of canned peaches and tomatoes.
The best garden of all isn’t in a magazine, and this garden causes no physical strain. There are songs in the hymnbook about gardens too. “In the Garden” and “Garden of Prayer” are superb. They speak of time spent with Jesus in prayer. A place where he can talk to us and we can talk to him. He is never too busy to listen. I am constantly reminded by the Bible, and by the Spirit of God living in me, that he wants to have communion with me. The picture of walking with him in the garden is very appropriate to me. what a privilege! The King of the Universe, the Creator, Sustainer, Comforter, wants to hear from me! And from you too!
In this garden with Jesus, I pray for my family, friends, prayer requests, the president, others in authority, organizations and their representatives, and other matters the Lord brings to my mind. The quiet sweet fellowship with the Lord in his Holy Place is neglected sometimes. Shame on me. May I not neglect this garden. May I not settle for only a “good” thing and neglect the best thing.
In your mind, walk with me in this garden today. Enjoy the hues and aromas. Put all the bits and pieces together and enjoy the view and the fellowship. The chorus of “In The Garden” is true. “And he walks with me and he talks with me; and he tells me I am his own. And the joy we share as we tarry there, none other has ever known.”
Walk with Jesus in the garden, let him comfort and bless you as you worship him.
