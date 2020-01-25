A study about marriage said that couples who quickly express what bothers them about their spouse are more likely to have a successful marriage. This seems to run counter to what I said in a column about my heavenly marriage with Ramona, in which I never expressed any dissatisfaction with her. But I never felt any dissatisfaction with Ramona. Yet my experience may not work for most people, because they may still be in their ego-based self. So they do get upset about things. And if they do get upset about things in a relationship like marriage, it is best to share that openly with their spouse, rather than repressing it and thereby allowing it to build up until it emerges explosively, which thus creates a far bigger problem in the relationship.
But the question arises as to how we could get rid of that ego-based self, thus making our life more heavenly. I remembered the insights of Buddha. His First Noble Truth is that life involves suffering. His Second Noble Truth is that it is selfish desire that causes unnecessary suffering, or I might say worthless suffering. Buddha is referring to emotional suffering. The selfish self suffers frustration and disappointment if it does not get what it wants. Loving another can cause worthwhile suffering, because the joy of loving is worth the suffering. If you love someone, you will suffer when they suffer. And you will suffer when losing them. But my suffering over losing Ramona physically was alleviated by my always wanting what was best for Ramona, and also by realizing that I could still love her. Buddha’s Third Noble Truth is that the solution is to get rid of selfish desire. His Fourth Noble Truth gives an arduous Eight Fold Path you can follow to eliminate selfish desire. You do not need to eliminate all sense of self, but only the ego-based self which is the cause of selfish desire.
Yet Alan Watts says that if you seek it, you will not find it. That is because it is your selfish self that seeks it. So it sounds like an impossible dilemma. Yet I found it, and enjoy it. So my insight is understanding how and why that happened. It confirms the truth that it comes from loving, not being loved. In Matthew 22:17 Jesus says, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.” If you do this, you are all about loving someone else; so your selfish self is all gone. Your self is not all gone, because there needs to be a self to do all that loving. This helps me understand better what Richard Rohr means when he writes that we must develop a self before we can give it away by loving someone else completely. We first develop an ego-based False Self, before we can allow it to die and become our True Self, which loves completely, like God loves us. And Rohr says it does not matter whether we experience this first by loving a human being or God. It is only important that we get there eventually, by experiencing unconditional and unlimited love for somebody. For me, I got there by loving Ramona so completely, with all my heart and all my soul and all my mind. That is how everyone will love God and each other in heaven. So I enjoyed a heavenly marriage.
