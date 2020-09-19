“If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. And if I give away all I have, and if I deliver my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing.” (I Corinthians 13:1-3)
In the book “The Meaning of Happiness” by Episcopal priest Alan Watts, he tries to explain why all those wonderful spiritual abilities do no good if you have not love. He starts by quoting the old saying “When the wrong man uses the right means, the right means work in the wrong way.” Then Watts explains why that is true.
Watts writes, “Now a man is what he is, and his desires are according to his nature. If he is “bad” man, his desires will be bad, even though one of them is that he should become better. We discover this by asking why he wants to become better. The underlying motive for improvement is tainted because his underlying motive is bad if he wants to become better out of self-interest.”
So Alan Watts sees self-interest as the problem. He also says that when we speak about the “wrong” man we are generally speaking about ourself. We are wrong in the sense that we are unhappy, that we have no faith and have no freedom of spirit.” If we are unhappy, we will tend to think from self-interest, because we want to be happy. If we have no faith in God’s love or love being the right path, we may seek other things or means instead. But we will not find happiness or freedom of spirit until we become loving like God is loving.
So Watts says about such a sorry soul, “He is caught whichever way he turns because the means he adopts, his behavior, his ideas, his religion, are always ‘his’ and he will always use them according to his capacity and his nature. And thus he remains the same because he is the cause and not the consequence of his actions.
Religion is the right means. But if one’s only reason for being religious is to get into Heaven or avoid Hell, that is only self-interest. So you can be very religious while also remaining very judgmental and unloving. Indeed, if you are judgmental, it will be hard, maybe even impossible, for you to understand or believe that God is not judgmental like you. If you are unloving, you may not be able to understand or believe how incredibly loving God is, not only for you, but also for everyone. So you may be very religious because you are trying to “earn” your ticket into Heaven. But it is only by loving like God that you will ever experience Heaven in this life or the next, because loving like God is what Heaven is all about. Fortunately, God is love. So God will not give up on anyone until everyone learns to be as loving as he is, either in this life or the next. So God will eventually welcome everyone into his heavenly kingdom. But unless you love like God, you may not understand or believe that.
