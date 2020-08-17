Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Jessica Hoover, 39, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail after having her parole revoked to serve maximum sentence until May 17, 2021, credit for 36 days served in prison, fines and costs for theft by unlawful taking; concurrent sentence of six to 12 months in county jail, fines and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Dominica M. McCarthy, 33, of Beaver Springs, recommitted to county jail after having her parole revoked to serve maximum sentence until Sept. 16, 2020, fines and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• James Bastian, 47, of Milton, one to 12 months in state prison and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentences of four to eight years in state prison and costs for illegally possessing a firearm; five to 10 years in state prison and costs for illegal possession of a firearm; one to two years in state prison and costs for receiving stolen property; one to two years in state prison and costs for receiving stolen property; six months to two years in state prison and costs for theft by deception; four to eight years in state prison and costs for illegally possessing a firearm; one to 12 months in state prison and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; six months to two years in state prison and costs for theft; total of 341 days credit for time served in prison.
Marriage licenses
• Jessica Stitzel, 42, of Montandon, and Norman Gundrum Jr., 43, of Lewisburg.
• Michele Hassinger, 50, of Watsontown, and David Lee, 36, of Watsontown.
• Savannah Krick, 22, of Coal Township, and Joseph Cupparo III, 28, of Coal Township.
• Alisha Gutekunst, 27, of Sunbury, and Blake Forbes, 28, of Sunbury.
• Kyleigh Moyer, 25, of Sunbury, and Cody Kremser, 25, of Sunbury.
• Jarrod Moyle II, 21, of Coal Township, and Sierra Delbo, 20, of Coal Township.
• Stevijo Wallace, 29, of Sunbury, and Logan Campbell, 27, of Sunbury.
• Kathleen Harella, 37, of Sunbury, and Juan Ortes Galindo, 40, of Sunbury.
Deed tranfers
• Global Premier Asset Management NJ to German Garcia-Alvarran, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• John E. Zimmerman and Peggy J. Zimmerman to Kenneth E. Aunkst and Frances J. Aunkst, property in Milton, $1.
• Ethel I. Yeo by agent and Stephen V. Moyer agent to Misty A. Yoder, property in Milton, $1.
• Justin F. Yost and Jana L. Yost to Andrew H. Troxell, Catelynn M. Troxell and Katherine M. Brooks, property in Lewis Township, $320,500.
• Melanie K. Auman to Gary L. Dorman III, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Francis E. Benfre to Theodore C. Reyonlds III, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Nevin C. Anspach and Shirley J. Anspach to Kim L. Welliver, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Michelle L. Ishler and Steven L. Ishler to Kristie L. Ishler, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Russell L. Guffey to Rochelle E. Bastian and Troy E. Guffey, property in Milton, $1.
• Sandra L. Deitrick to Rodney W. Deitrick, property in Milton, $1.
• Keith Dale Martin and Betty Jane Martin to David Healey, property in Coal Township, $177,000.
• Colby A. Weinhofer and Theresa M. Weinhofer to Velvet Landing LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $205,000.
• Swartz Properties LLC to Andrew L. Kowaleski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $107,000.
• Jacob Heim to Hasan Mustafa Abuomar, property in Mount Carmel Township, $37,000.
• Heidi Roadarmel to Justin Nguyen Vu, property in Ralpho Township, $166,000.
• Leona R. Pursel estate and James A. Pursel executor to Jeffrey S. Pursel, property in Rush Township, $64,000.
• Terry L. Smith and S. Susan Smith to LBS Properties LLC, property in Shamokin Township, $145,000.
• David Roadarmel and Marianne Lenker to Raymond L. Roadarmel and Kenetha M. Metzger, property in Point Township, $15,000.
• Jeffrey J. Lyash and Tracy L. Lyash to Richard L. Raham Jr. and Toni L. Graham , property in Ralpho Township, $378,000.
• Dane D. Counts to William M. Barbosa, property in Riverside, $155,000.
• Maureen Adinolfi to Krystle Mothershead and Johnathon Steckley, property in Mount Carmel Township, $4,000.
• Timothy G. Egan and Jacqueline Egan to Christopher R. Swartzlander and Colby W. Haas, property in Point Township, $175,000.
• William C. Snyder Jr. and Julianne M. Snyder to Timothy S. Klopp Jr. and Abigail L. Klopp, property in Northumberland, $229,000.
• Karen L. Clark and David Clark to Charles Michael Gasperetti Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Denise A. Stover to Trina L. Carner, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Michael S. Marr II to Michael S. Marr II and Erin M. Marr, property in Riverside, $1.
• Susan L. Pallo, Susan Wilson Radel and David W. Radel to Austin M. Pope, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Helen S. Gorant estate and William T. Bacas executor to Ralph Robert Laubach, property in Rockefeller Township, $199,000.
• Kirk M. Hullihan and Heather A. Hullihan to Christian Cook and Chelsea Cook, property in Snydertown, $99,000.
• Fred Seroski and Elizabeth I. Seroski to Ramon Torres, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Brett N. Russell to Larry Michael Rose and Christina K. Rose, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 2:13 p.m. Aug. 16 along Route 405, west of Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Kristina L. Trafton, 49, of Northumberland, was involved in a crash, police noted. No injuries were reported. She will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
• 10:33 a.m. Aug. 15 along I-180 eastbound and Route 44, Delaware Township.
A 66-year-old Beavertown man and 38-year-old Milton man were charged after the men — allegedly members of a local motorcycle club — argued over a parking issue, then engaged in a physical altercation.
Drug possession
• 7:32 p.m. Aug. 6 along South Arch and Broadway streets, Milton.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 for alleged vehicle code violations, at which time Michael Raup, 33, of Allenwood, attempted to flee on foot. Raup was apprehended, and allegedly resisted arrest. Alcohol and drug paraphernalia was in plain sight, police noted, and a search yielded additional drugs and paraphernalia, according to police. Troopers also noted Raup and his vehicle had recently fled a hit-and-run crash. Charges were filed.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. motorcycle (injuries)
• 6:31 p.m. Aug. 14 along Bloom Road at Steltz Road, Cooper Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Dalayna S. Berns, 24, of Bloomsburg, was traveling south when it proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a 2016 Victory Magnum motorcycle driven by Jeffrey S. Powell, 56, of Hanover Township. Powell was thrown from the motorcycle and entrapped underneath the Focus, police said. He was extricated and transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries. Berns was also transported with unspecified injuries. She will be cited with turning movements and required signals.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Theft
• Between 6:50 a.m. Aug. 12 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 along Mountainview Drive, Susquehanna Township.
Someone removed a Pa. registration plate LGT-6628 valued at $100 from a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe belonging to a 34-year-old Williamsport woman, police noted.
Drug possession
• Between noon Aug. 7 and 11:36 a.m. Aug. 10 at 589 Route 54, Clinton Township.
A clear plastic bag was found laying along the roadside with several small blue wax baggies. Troopers arrived and discovered 26 bundles of suspected of heroin.
Drug possession
• 9:27 p.m. July 25 along Second and Locust streets, Williamsport.
A 1999 Lexus ES300 was stopped for multiple violations, police noted. Marcus Singleton, 26, of Williamsport, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and a search of the vehicle produced a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Drug possession
• 9:38 p.m. July 26 in the 1900 block of West Fourth Street, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan for alleged violations. A probable cause search produced marijuana and drug paraphernalia and both Stanley Bracey, 32, of Philadelphia, and Lamont Harper, 34, of Williamsport, were arrested. One of the men was taken into custody for a warrant, it was noted.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• Between 3:09 and 4:18 p.m. Aug. 9 at 4997 Route 220, Wolf Township.
Jacqueline Neron, 33, of Montoursville, reported she left her cell phone in the restroom at Pit Stop. It went missing and is valued at $150.
