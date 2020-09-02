Northumberland County Courthouse Sentences
• Ryan Lose, 21, of Mifflinburg, six months probation with restrictive conditions with the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month drivers license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Selena Dutter, 46, of Mount Carmel, two years probation $50 fine plus costs and $4,048.53 restitution to Mary Dutter for theft by deception.
• Ramon Olivera, 51, of Northumberland, 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail with immediate parole, two years probation, $50 fine plus costs, 443 days credit for time served for possessing an instrument of crime; concurrent sentence of 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail with immediate parole, $50 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Matthew Koveleskie, 37, of Sunbury, costs and $1,662.26 restitution to Michael Cooper for criminal mischief.
• Benjamin David Gerrity, 34, of Mount Carmel, 59 days time served for possessing drug paraphernalia and simple assault.
• Rhonda Pearce, 41, of Shamokin, 16 days time served for two counts of possessing a controlled substance.
• Derek Allen Kuczynski, 25, of Sunbury, 9 days time served for disorderly conduct.
• Zachary Reaser, 22, of Northumberland, 1 to 3 years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs and $4,730 restitution for receiving stolen property; runs concurrent to sentence in Union County.
• Damian Thomas Spade, 24, of Ashland, time served for theft and possessing drug paraphernalia.
• James K. Caton, 45, of Dewart, 9 to 24 months in state prison for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Tiffany Casto, 31, of Sunbury, 24 days time served for disorderly conduct.
• Paul Byers, 25, of Sunbury, 6 to 24 months in state prison for resisting arrest and possessing a controlled substance.
• James Witt, 65, of Watsontown, two years probation with restrictive conditions with the first six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; six months’ probation with restrictive conditions with the first month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jesse Weit, 34, of Shamokin, 41 days time served for possessing a controlled substance.
• Tommie Schooley, 24, of Selinsgrove, 54 days time served with immediate parole and 12-month driver’s license suspension for receiving stolen property, defiant trespass and possessing a controlled substance.
• Michael Morgan, 66, of Sunbury, 2 to 6 months in county jail, 12-month drivers license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Charles Klischer, 37, of Kulpmont, 3 to 6 months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs, 3 days credit for time served for DUI; concurrent sentence of 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
District Judge Jefrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Theft
• State troopers filed papers alleging that Michael L. Regester, 37, of Bellefonte, committed single felony counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received. Regester allegedly withheld payment of $126,671.05 from Air Management Technologies Inc. owed for work done for Regester’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC.
State Police At Milton DUI
McEWENSVILLE — A 42-year-old Watsontown woman was charged with DUI and traffic offenses after troopers responded to a disabled motorist.
Valerie Auman, 42, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged. A 2005 Suzuki was involved, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
WINFIELD — Two men were hospitalized after a crash at 4:53 p.m. Aug. 30 along Route 15, north of Albert Boulevard, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Wilmer W. Hoover, 72, of Elizabethtown, was driving a northbound 2014 Ford Focus when it rearended a disabled 1991 Honda CRX along the right lane of travel. Hoover was distracted by the sun and did not see the vehicle, police noted. Both men were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries. Wilver was issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
HARTLETON — No injuries were reported when a 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Harlan O. Nolt, 21, of Mifflinburg, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported.
The accident occurred at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 31 along Cold Run Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Nolt was belted and was uninjured.
PFA violation
RIDGEVILLE — Megan Tucci, 34, of Danville, was taken into custody after allegedly violating a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 35-year-old Danville woman.
The alleged incident took place at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 along Pepper Hills Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Receiving stolen property
MILTON — Troopers and members of the Milton Police Department served a warrant on Andrew S. Barner, 36, of Milroy, at which time troopers said Barner was in possession of a stolen handgun, which was loaded.
Barner’s criminal history prohibited him from possessing firearms. Additionally, troopers said he was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The firearm had allegedly been stolen out of Mifflinburg.
Retail theft
LEWISBURG — Someone allegedly stole an Apple iPad tablet valued at $299.99, then returned it later in the day. Charges were not pursued.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — Cash, credit/debit cards, personal identification and prescribed medications were allegedly taken from a 38-year-old Turbotville woman along Main Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
MIFFLINBURG — Damages estimated at $100 were reported to a window air-conditioning unit belonging to Joyce Spaid, 59, of Mifflinburg, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 11:18 p.m. Aug. 26 at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
DANVILLE — A camper belonging to a Danville man was damaged in Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the camper, a 2011 Hearthside model belonging to Terry Bressler, 71, of Danville, was damaged Aug. 13 at 292 Red Rood Road.
State Police At Selinsgrove Motorcycle crash (injury)
HUMMELS WHARF — A 57-year-old New Berlin man sustained minor injuries when his 2002 Harley-Davidson Roadking struck a deer in the roadway.
Mark J. Horn was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury after his southbound motorcycle struck a deer, causing Horn to be ejected. Horn was wearing a helmet.
2-vehicle crash
PAXTONVILLE — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 5:43 a.m. Aug. 29 along Paxtonville Road at Paxton Street, Franklin Township.
Troopers reported a 1999 Kia Sephia driven by Jessica-Marrie Keister, 28, of Selinsgrove, was stopped at a stop sign when it attempted a left turn and was struck by a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Robert E. Vadella, 56, of Middleburg. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Keister will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash
MIDDLEBURG — One was injured when a vehicle struck a tree at 1:43 p.m. Aug. 28 along New Berlin Highway, north of Route 104, Franklin Township, troopers noted.
A Dodge Durango driven by Scottlynd A. Higgins, 29, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it left the roadway to the right and struck a tree, police said. Higgins was not belted and sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers said, while a 4-year-old girl was belted and was not injured.
Higgins will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MIDDLEBURG — A 2007 Dodge Ram 150 crashed into a tree after failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway, troopers reported.
Joshua J. Fowle, 18, of Selinsgrove, was driving the Dodge east along Mitchell Road at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 when it struck a tree off the eastbound shoulder. Fowle was not belted and sustained a minor injury, police added.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — An eastbound vehicle made a left turn onto Freemont Road, struck a stop sign, crossed the roadway, left the right side of the roadway, went through a yard, struck a trampoline and plastic chair, then fled the scene, troopers reported.
Harassment
MIDDLEBURG — Clinton Snyder, 64, and Ronald Boonie, 61, both of Middleburg, were cited with harassment after troopers said a verbal dispute became physical.
Harassment
FREEBURG — A 48-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both of Freeburg, were cited after troopers responded to a reported domestic.
Theft
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Someone stole a card table with chairs valued at $65 and a folding table valued at $40, troopers reported.
The victim was a 65-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from motor vehicle
McCLURE — Someone removed the registration plate valued at $75 from a trailer belonging to Dillon Kline, 26, of McClure, troopers noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
SELINSGROVE — An unknown woman ordered and picked up a prescription belonging to a 72-year-old Selinsgrove woman at Walmart, troopers reported.
The theft occurred at 5:19 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Walmart located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
