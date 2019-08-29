Union County
State Police At Milton
Harassment
• 11:10 p.m. Monday at 6594 Col. John Kelly Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers reported an investigation in which charges were filed against a 44-year-old Lewisburg woman and 48-year-old Lewisburg man, neither of whom was named.
Criminal trespass
• 1:44 p.m. Tuesday along Court Drive, Gregg Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly returned to the property after being evicted. An investigation is ongoing.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
• Aug. 2 at Route 405 and Harveys Lane, Turbot Township.
Susan Williams, 51, of 105 E. Eighth St., Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving on right side of roadway and careless driving. After noticing a Toyota Tacoma driven by Williams weaving in the lane, troopers said Williams exhibited signs of intoxication. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .121%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
DUI
• 12:15 a.m. July 13 at Shakespeare Avenue and James Street, Milton.
Mason Edison, 18, of 483 Main St., New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), tampering with or fabricating evidence and general lighting requirements. Edison was stopped after troopers noticed him operating a vehicle without a registration light. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to be attempting to swallow marijuana. His blood allegedly tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
Harassment
• July 6 at 2595 Limestoneville Road, Turbot Township.
Clayton Bennett, 18, of 112 Georgetown Lane, Milton, has been charged with harassment. The charges were filed after troopers said Bennett told a minor he would kill her if she did not pull her shirt down. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
State Police At Milton
2-vehicle crash
• 2:26 p.m. Monday along Route 642, Mansion Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Brian A. Brown, 18, of Wilmington, Del., was traveling west when it attempted a turn onto Mansion Road and struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 2005 Honda Accord driven by Rajasri Alaparthi, 23, of Danville. No injuries were noted. Brown will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 8:17 a.m. Tuesday along Route 204, north of Fair Oak Road, Penn Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joseph A. Weller, 25, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign and tree and came to rest off the roadway, troopers noted. Weller and a 1-year-old child riding in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries, police said. Weller will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, registration of vehicle required and restraint systems.
Harassment
• 12:29 a.m. Tuesday along Sierra Drive, Perry Township.
Troopers said a 34-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man shoved a 34-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man and threw a lamp at him.
Driving with a suspended license
• 12:33 a.m. May 27 along North Susquehanna Trail and Baldwin Boulevard, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers stopped a 2005 Acura MDX driven by Roberto Colon, 31, of Harrisburg, due to a suspended license-DUI related.
Bad checks
• 10:06 a.m. Tuesday at 3612 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township.
A bad check in the amount of $72.33 was issued to Beavertown Block Co., troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
Hit and run
• 6:36 p.m. Friday along McCracken Road at Bull Run Road, Valley Township.
A Ford F150 XLT driven by an unknown person was traveling east on McCracken Road when it crossed into the oncoming lane and its driver’s-side mirror struck the driver’s-side mirror of a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Jay M. Franzen, 34, of Danville, troopers reported. The Ford then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
Theft
• Between 4 and 9 p.m. Friday at 2927 Mexico Road, Liberty Township.
Troopers investigated the theft of a $150 Craftsman lawn cart from Bonnie Wells, 72, of Milton. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
• 3:49 a.m. Aug. 3 at 142 I-180 eastbound, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers stopped a vehicle which allegedly crossed the fog line multiple times and failed to use a signal. During the investigation, troopers said Catharine Striplin, 33, of McEwensville, was found to be impaired and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges were filed. A 2011 Toyota Prius was involved.
DUI
• 2:15 a.m. Aug. 1 along Route 15 northbound, Old Lycoming Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Audi S6 for weaving across designator lines. The driver, Gabriel Benjamin, 29, of Ellicott City, Md., allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
• 9:51 p.m. Friday at 101 W. Water St., Muncy.
A 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by Samantha Paraadis, 21, of Montgomery, was stopped for traveling on a flat tire, troopers noted. The vehicle nearly struck two state troopers and a Muncy Borough police officer, police said. The vehicle fled toward Montgomery on Route 405 before going out of control and hitting a utility pole, gas line and parked vehicle. Speeds reached more than 100 mph, it was noted. Paradis was taken into custody, arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUI
• 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Rakestraw Road, Fairfield Township.
A westbound 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by Michala L. Swoyer, 22, of Montoursville, went off the roadway in a right curve and struck a tree, troopers reported. She was charged with DUI, it was noted. No injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9 a.m. Tuesday along East Third Street near Dunkin Donuts, Loyalsock Township.
A 2007 Hyundai Elantra driven by Brianna L. Betterly, 19, of Northumberland, was turning left from the Dunkin Donuts parking lot onto East Third Street when it struck an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James W. Bryson, 37, of Allenwood, troopers reported. Betterly was belted and was transported by ambulance for a suspected minor injury, police said. She will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Hit and run
• 7:30 a.m. Monday along Route 14, south of Red Burn Road, McIntyre Township.
A 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling south when it was struck by a northbound vehicle, which crossed the center line and then fled. Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 11 a.m. Friday along Pinecrest Drive, Eldred Township.
Troopers said Kendall Agostinelli, 19, of Williamsport, threw a 50-year-old Williamsport woman into a counter top and hit the woman in the face with his hand. Charges are pending.
Harassment
• 2:52 a.m. Thursday along South Pine Run Road and Route 220 northbound, Woodward Township.
Troopers said Adam Kiriakoy, 36, of Montgomery, punched a 31-year-old Linden woman on the right side of her face with his fist, then fled the scene.
Disorderly conduct
• 2:44 p.m. Saturday at 1732 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to an alarm and noted Fulton Bank was cited due to more than three false alarms in a 12-month period.
Theft by deception
• Between July 4-27 along Keller Loop, Loyalsock Township.
Unauthorized transactions were made at different Lycoming County businesses totaling $4,651.31, troopers said. During the investigation, Amanda Fenderson, 32, of Williamsport, was taken into custody, arraigned and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. The victim was a 37-year-old Williamsport woman, it was noted.
Theft of services
• 11:08 p.m. Sunday at 1670 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
A black male left a Billtown Cab in the area without paying his fare, $10.40, troopers said. The man was seen walking near a group of apartments in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 6:47 a.m. Thursday along Rose Valley Road, Gamble Township.
Someone threw multiple eggs at the residence of a Trout Run man and woman, ages 81 and 78, troopers said. A tear in the second-floor window screen was noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.