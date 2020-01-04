Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Drug possession
• 12:51 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 100 block of East Seventh Street, Mount Carmel.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Jeep and arrested Erick Rossmann, 31, of Mount Carmel, for DUI and Act 64 possession, it was reported. The investigation continues.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI/resisting arrest
• 8:22 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 700 block of Route 192, Buffalo Township.
Darian Paul Trego, 23, of 1775 Tower Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), resisting arrest or other law enforcement, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving on right side of roadway, limitations on overtaking on left, driving on roadways laned for traffic, following too closely, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving, duty to give information and render aid, immediate notice of accident to police department and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection following a multiple-vehicle crash. State Police At Milton reported a vehicle driven by Trego was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a vehicle, continued west, spun counter-clockwise and came to rest against an embankment. Trego allegedly fled on foot and when encountered walking east on St. Mary’s Street in East Buffalo Township, showed signs of impairment. Trego allegedly admitted to drinking and when a trooper attempted to take him into custody, he resisted. Troopers said he was taken down and taken into custody. A breathalyzer allegedly showed his blood alcohol content was .177 percent, troopers noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
DUI
• Dec. 9 in the area of 1432 Creek Road, White Deer Township.
Joshua Lee Craver, 31, of 241 Back St., Lot 43, Montoursville, was charged with DUI (five counts), illegally operating a motor vehicle equipped with ignition interlock (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and restriction on alcoholic beverages following a one-vehicle crash. According to state police, Craver crashed a vehicle which was not equipped with an interlock, though his license required interlock. Troopers said Craver showed signs of impairment and cans of beer were found at the scene. Troopers said Craver admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana. Later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .170 percent, and marijuana was in his system, police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
DUI
• 9:24 a.m. Nov. 27 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 205.9, White Deer Township.
Gregory Miguel Cruz, 32, of 3551 S. 121st Ave., Omaha, Neb., was charged with DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maximum speed limits, careless driving, vehicular hazard signal lamps and occupant protection. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Cruz was stopped for allegedly traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected. Cruz allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and troopers found a small amount of suspected marijuana in the car. Cruz refused chemical testing and was charged, police reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
DUI
• 7:06 p.m. Dec. 2 in West Buffalo Township.
Kayla Nicole Weaver, 24, of 11 Delong Road, Middleburg, was charged with DUI and careless driving. According to State Police At Milton, Weaver injected heroin, felt numbness in her right arm and face, then parked at the VFW in Mifflinburg and called 911. Troopers said Weaver’s arm showed needle marks and Weaver admitted to injecting heroin. She refused chemical testing and charges were filed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Aggravated assault
• 1 a.m. Dec. 21 at 7 N. Fourth St., Mifflinburg.
Linda Ann Neidig, 40, of 7 N. Fourth St., Mifflinburg, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief.
According to Mifflinburg police, Neidig slapped the face of her boyfriend, threw his $500 cell phone against the wall causing it to break and choked him, stating, “I want you to die.” Carl had scratch marks on his neck, police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Possession of firearm prohibited
• 10 a.m. Nov. 30 on State Game Lands 193, Union Township.
Michael R. Gauck, 22, of 951 Edison Ave., Sunbury, was charged with possession of firearm prohibited and loaded firearms in vehicles. A game warden reported Gauck was found in possession of a rifle, which was loaded and on an ATV. Wardens were notified Gauck was on probation and was not allowed to possess a firearm, it was noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• Nov. 27 along Route 15 north at the New Columbia ramp, White Deer Township.
Randy Isaac Snyder, 49, of 9237 Amber Oaks Way, Owings Mill, Md., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maximum speed limits. State Police At Milton stopped a vehicle driven by Snyder for allegedly traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and Snyder produced a THC vape smoking device. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 4:40 p.m. Wednesday along North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Street, Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported erratic driver and stopped a 2013 Toyota RAV4 at Sheetz. The driver, a 58-year-old Selinsgrove woman, was arrested for DUI after it was determined she was under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. Charges are pending results of chemical testing.
DUI
• 10:20 p.m. Nov. 29 along Route 11 and County Line Road, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt stopped along with another vehicle stopped for alleged traffic violations, when the driver of the Cobalt, a non-violating driver, Kya Porr, 19, of Selinsgrove, showed signs of impairment. Drug paraphernalia was in plain view, troopers said. She was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested for DUI and Act 64 violations, it was noted.
Retail theft
• 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
A 16-year-old Selinsgrove boy allegedly concealed a Champion sweatshirt and left the store without paying. The value of the sweatshirt was listed at $29.99.
Scattering rubbish
• Between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4:40 a.m. Monday in Monroe Township.
Someone deposited multiple bags of children’s clothing and toys along the highway, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Scattering rubbish
• 11:37 a.m. Monday along Roosters Road and South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township.
One bag of garbage was found alongside the roadway, troopers reported.
DUI checkpoint/roving detail report
• Monday through Tuesday in Snyder County.
Troopers conducted a sobriety checkpoint and DUI roving patrols Monday evening, it was noted. The report is as follows: Motorists contacted, 73; DUI arrests, 2; driving under suspension citations, 3; underage drinking, 4; other traffic citations, 7; Act 64 arrests, 2, warnings issued, 15.
Found property
• 8:25 a.m. Monday in Washington Township.
A bicycle was found alongside the roadway, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Activity report
• December.
Total incident, 675; criminal offenses reported, 52; total founded offenses, 48; criminal offenses cleared, 37; criminal arrests, 30; crashes, 55; fatal crashes, 1; hit-and-run crashes, 3; fatalities, 1; number injured, 12; DUI arrests, 9; DUI-related crashes, 2; traffic citations, 284; warnings, 197.
