Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, Main and Railroad streets, Montandon.
Police said a 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Mark E. Fetter, 58, of Milton, was traveling north on Railroad Street and was struck by a 2016 Honda Civic driven east on Route 45 by Fabiano D. Lupo, 35, of Phoenixville. The Fetter vehicle continued across the roadway, through a fence and into a house on the north side. Fetter was ticketed for stop and yield signs.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• William Griffiths and Barbara Griffiths to William and Barbara Griffiths Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Nancy A. Kluck trustee, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Steven L. Kiger to Bryan D. Bomgert, property in Point Township, $1.
• Suzanne M. Mensch and Edward L. Mensch to JB Rental and Power Washing LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mary Rea Pipa to Mary Rea Pipa Trust and Michael D. Pipa trustee, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Andrew P. Moffat, Jamie Moffat, David Moffat and Donna Moffat to Andrew P. Moffat and Jamie Moffat, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Controlled substance
• 1:55 a.m. Oct. 7, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Atiya D. Canty, 24, of Milton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor violations to the Controlled Substance Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, Penalties and a summary count of disorderly conduct after troopers were dispatched for a report that a female had taken an unknown number of pills. Canty was sitting in the front seat of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and allegedly exhibited slurred speech before being taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment and observation. Troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a small amount of suspected marijuana and two smoking devices with residue.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Joshua Eugene Messimer, 35, White Deer; Neguila Dawn Truesell, 29, White Deer
• Amy Christine Buckel, 28, New Columbia; Austin Allen Robbins, 26, New Columbia
• Michelle Marie Kane, 30, Mifflinburg; Ronald Douglas Delurme, 37, Mifflinburg
• Heidi Magdalena Esperanza, 45, New Columbia; Russell David Nevius, 50, New Columbia
Divorces granted
• Joshua J. Bingaman, Heather D. Bingaman, 3 years
• Neal Kimble, Andrea Brockman, 4 years
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft from motor vehicle
• Between 6 p.m. Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. Oct. 13 along East Front Street, Freeburg.
Troopers said the purse of a 34-year-old Freeburg woman was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The purse was valued at $30. Also stolen: a Pa. drivers license, bank card, Social Security card and epinephrine pen valued at $125.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Assault with a weapon
• 8:39 p.m. Tuesday at 152 Boak Ave., Wolf Township.
Troopers responded to a report of shots fired and reported Tanner Sanders, 18, of Hughesville, discharged a rifle at the location and threatened Zachery Babb, 28, of Hughesville, and Michele Hite, 26, of Hughesville. The victims then fled with Sanders again threatening them, police said. Sanders allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the vicinity of the victims. Sanders was arrested, arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:53 p.m. Saturday along I-180 east, east of Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township.
A 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Paul M. Doriani, 68, of Linden, was traveling east in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Doriani was belted and sustained minor injuries to his head and hands with the deployment of the airbag, police said.
