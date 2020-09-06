President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Union County Plea Court
• Wayne E. Kurtz Jr., 31, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Mark E. Stepp, 63, of Winfield, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Scott A. Buchanan, 45, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance,Schedule 2 or 3, a misdemeanor.
• Justin L. Valentine, 46, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Felony counts of theft by deception false impression and receiving stolen property were dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Mason J. Lane, 19, of Norwood, N.J., was dismissed.
Northumberland County Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Katelyn Powell, 30, of Milton, and Tyler Birdsall, 29, of Milton.
• Kelly Andre, 23, of Sunbury, and Braiden Reich, 21, of Sunbury.
• Kiel Wynn, 22, of Herndon, and Samantha Fuller, 21, of Shamokin.
• Octavia Shingara, 27, of Shamokin, and Robert Deeter, 33, of Shamokin.
• Thomas Heidt, 36, of Elysburg, and Kathleen McGuire, 36, of Elysburg.
• Jessica Meredith, 36, of Shamokin, and Andrew Hauer, 36, of Shamokin.
• Melissa Carper, 28, of Sunbury, and Cody Hickman, 32, of Sunbury.
• Jennifer Eagle, 39, of Reading, and Talmadge Brown, 38, of Coal Township.
• Allison Caulfield, 29, of Kulpmont, and Joshua Dower, 29, of Ashland.
• Michael Fasold, 36, of Sunbury, and Alexa Schmidt, 21, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Steven Wengerd and Joy W. Wengerd to Nancy J. Marr, property in Delaware Township, $272,000.
• Leon V. Fullmer estate and Gary L. Fullmer executor to Amanda M. Cyphers, property in Milton, $1.
• Members Choice Financial Credit Union to Andrew Headley and Nicole Headley, property in Sunbury, $52,500.
• John P. Campbell Jr. and Beth M. Campbell to Sheilena Harrington, property in Sunbury, $88,000.
Union County Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Melissa Jean Scott, 26, Lewisburg; Nelson H. Hoover, 24, Lewisburg
• Sara Lange Snyder, 21, Millmont; Patrick Eugene Wolfe, 26, Millmont
• Matthew James Harner, 22, Watsontown; Cheyanne Lakota Smith, 25, Watsontown
• Karissa Ailene Brown, 25, New Columbia; Tyrell Franklin King, 25 , New Columbia
• Curtis Michael Keefer, 54, Allenwood; Tracy Sue Troutman, 52, Allenwood
• Colten Bailey Page, 21, Swengel; Morgan Alexa Klinepeter, 21, Swengel
• Jason Isaac Beck, 24, New Columbia; Kathleen Elizabeth Schmid, 28, New Columbia
• Tara Lee MacMillan-Fry, 48, New Columbia; Nathaniel Jackson Gearhart, 45, New Columbia
Divorces granted
• Leroy D. Shutt, Linda L. Shutt, 20 years
• Lynn A. Berg, Marcus S. Berg, 14 years
Deed transfers
• Mervin Ray Stauffer, Norma H. Stauffer to Mervin Ray Stauffer, Norma H. Stauffer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shawn D. Moyer to Shawn D. Moyer, Tessa L. Lyons, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrew F. Faust, Autumn L. Faust to William D. Crites III, Demirae J. Hassinger, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Theresa A. Dana to Jonathan Ray Beckley, Maripaz Neri Beckley, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Tracy L. Seng to Christina E. Williams, property in East Buffalo Township, $203,000.
• Kevin P. Myers, Paula C. Myers to Erica G. Delsandro, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Karline M. McClain to Bekele Jemama Gurmessa, Rahel Dubiwak Gemmeda, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• James J. Hannon, Peter Hannon tp Logan D. Stoltzfus, property in Lewisburg, $125,000.
• Robert B. Weller by agent, Sherri Weller Hendershot agent, Troy A. Weller agent, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• David E. Reiff, Irene N. Reiff to Christopher Isbitski, property in White Deer Township, $45,000.
• Brent C. Lloyd, Kristen L. Lloyd to Jay E. Confer, Jamie Smith, property in White Deer Township, $75,000.
• Daniel J. Doskocil, Leilani S. Doskocil to Jeremiah L. Nunemaker, Jessica L. Nunemaker, property in Mifflinburg, $369,000.
• Irvin H. Peifer, Kathleen J. Peifer to Irvin H. Peifer, Kathleen J. Peifer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Susan Osborn Kell guardian, Jeanne M. Osborne to Lynn C. McCormick, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Liane K. Kriner, Liane K. Klobe, Jeffrey C. Klobe, Heather C. Clewell to Sarina Lauchile, Tyler Scott Clayton, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Richard G. Albright, Kristy L. Albright to Alexander Fuchsberger, Narjes Tahmasbi, property in East Buffalo Township, $342,500.
• Christopher l. Cummings, Kelly J. Baldwin to Mark F. Haussman, Emily S. Haussman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rodney L. and Amy L. Master living trust, Rodney L. Master trustee, Amy L. Master trustee, Rodney L. Master living trust, Amy L. Master living trust to Blue Ridge Property Management LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
State Police At Milton Burglary
PENNS CREEK — Troopers from Milton reported a burglary at a cabin belonging to James Mitchell, 63, of Mifflinburg, at 1294 Walnut Acres Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Suspects were seen burglarizing the cabin.
Retail theft
LEWISBURG — Troopers arrested two Lewisburg women for allegedly stealing merchandise around 3 p.m. Aug. 31 from Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Heather Reichner, 21, and Emily Wywadis, 24, allegedly took a two-pack of Sharpies valued at $1.84, two shampoos valued at $7.94 each, curl cream valued at $7.94, a pet bowl valued at $2.83, sunscreen valued at $1.06, PED egg valued at 57 cents, body wash valued at $7.97 and cat food valued at $1.06.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
McCLURE — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 15 along Ulsh Gap Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
The vehicle was traveling south and failed to take a right curve, went into the northbound lane, left the roadway, went down an embankment, into a drainage culvert, across the culver and a drainage pipe, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its roof, police noted.
Troopers said Scott Latchford, 41, of McClure, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI.
DUI
WINFIELD — A 27-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested for DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 11:38 p.m. Aug. 9 along Route 11 and County Line Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers from Selinsgrove reported William Page, 27, was arrested after crashing a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle.
1-vehicle crash
BEAVERTOWN — Bald tires led to a vehicle rollover in Snyder County, according to troopers.
An unnamed 17-year-old Beaver Springs boy was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 westbound when it went out of control, fishtailed and rolled, police said. The alleged incident took place at 3:23 p.m. Aug. 28 along Quarry Road, Beaver Township.
1-vehicle crash
MIDDLEBURG — A 2003 Ford Focus driven by Carter J. Sauer, 18, of Middleburg, crashed at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 2 along Paxtonville Road at Coon Hunter Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
Sauer was traveling east when the vehicle went out of control, spun, went off the south berm and struck a stop sign and street sign, police said.
Sauer was belted and was not inuured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
BEAVERTOWN — Randell Boyer, 27, of Beavertown, was cited after troopers said he shoved an 11-year-old girl in the chest, causing her to fall.
Troopers allege Boyer also threw a water bottle at her, striking her in the back of the head. The alleged incident took place at 7 a.m. Aug. 28 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township.
Drug possession
FREEBURG — Troopers said a 2007 Pontiac G6 was stopped for an inoperable headlight, at which time Daniel Kantz, 56, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
The alleged incident took place at 9:44 p.m. Aug. 5 along Route 35 at Peach Orchard Road, Washington Township.
State Police At Montoursville Theft
WILLIAMSPORT — Several Trump/Pence and Fred Keller yard signs were taken from the front yard at the residence of a 24-year-old Williamsport man, police reported.
The alleged incident took place between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 7:26 a.m. Aug. 31 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Theft of scrap metal
WILLIAMSPORT — Someone allegedly removed a large amount of scrap metal and recycled it for cash at a local recycling center, police noted.
The metal belonged to Kost Tire Center, Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai was stopped for an alleged traffic violation at which time and odor of marijuana was detected.
The driver, a 21-year-old Turbotville man produced a glass smoking pipe containing suspected marijuana when asked if any marijuana was in the vehicle, police noted.
