SCRANTON — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tony J. Liesenfeld, age 49, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, was charged on Friday in a felony information with wire fraud.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the information alleges that between June 11, 2001 and November 25, 2015, Liesenfeld embezzled over $77,000 from American Federation of Government Employees Local 148, which represents workers at the UPS Lewisburg. Liesenfeld allegedly used a union credit card to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals, and forged checks from a union account to the same ends.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Labor-Management Standards and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni.
Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.
The highest maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.
