Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Controlled substance
• March 25 and April 2, 140 N. Third St., Lewisburg.
Kayla M. Pavao, 29, of Lewisburg, was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors alleging violation of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, after allegedly selling suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions. Two felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility were also filed.
Trespass with assault
• 11 p.m. Oct. 29 to 12:01 a.m. Oct. 30, 522 Market St., Lewisburg.
Thomas I. Hall, 29, of Lewisburg, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with felony criminal trespass break into structure and burglary overnight accommodations person present after an alleged domestic incident. Police claimed that Hall kicked in the door of the victim, his estranged wife, and punched her with a closed fist. He was also alleged to have choked the victim around the neck with both hands. Hall, the victim said, had been drinking alcohol. A misdemeanor simple assault allegation and summary allegations were also filed. Hall, taken in on $25,000 cash bail, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Theft
• 9:55 a.m. Aug. 21, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Kristin M. Smith, 29, of Sunbury, was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception, criminal conspiracy and retail theft after allegedly failing to scan items at the self-checkout on multiple occasions with three other actors. Total value of items was $241.89. Surveillance video indicated a silver 2004 GMC Envoy was used to transport the alleged actors on four occasions. State police indicated attempts to contact Smith have been unsuccessful.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Underage drinking, 12:05 a.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; traffic stop, 12:38 a.m., St. Mary and North 15th streets; assist police agency, 12:42 a.m., Grand Valley Road, Mifflinburg; alcohol violation, 12:57 a.m., South Seventh Street; assist other agency, 1:01 a.m., South Sixth Street; DUI arrest, 1:11 a.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 1:49 a.m., North 10th Street; traffic warning, 2:35 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; noise complaint, 4:26 a.m., Market Street; open door, 4:36 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 4:42 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 4:45 a.m., South Sixth Street; drug law violation, 5:56 a.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 7:07 a.m., Market Street; missing person, 6:21 p.m., Filbert Street, Milton; 911 hang up, 7:35 p.m., Fruit Farm Lane.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 12:12 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Martin Street; assist other agency, 12:17 a.m., Malcolm Street and University Avenue; underage drinking, 12:52 a.m., south Sixth and St. Catherine streets; assist police agency, 2:25 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Williams Street; traffic stop, 2:30 a.m., Route 15 at Martin Street; traffic arrest, 11:48 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; traffic warning, 12:04 p.m., South Fourth and St. Louis streets; traffic warning, 12:26 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; traffic arrest, 12:38 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; traffic warning, 12:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 1:25 p.m., St. Mary Street and North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 1:48 p.m., South Sixth Street and St. Catherine Street; traffic arrest, 2 p.m., West Market Street; traffic warning, 2:22 p.m., West Market Street; traffic warning, 2:33 p.m., St. George and South Sixth streets; suspicious circumstance, 3:05 p.m., North Fourth Street; motorist lockout, 4 p.m., Fairground Road; foot patrol, 4:03 p.m., St. Catherine Street; underage drinking, 4:05 p.m., St. Catherine Street; ordinance violation, 4:20 p.m., St. Catherine Street; assist fire/EMS, 4:21 p.m., North 15th Street; ordinance violation, 4:47 p.m., South Sixth Street; ordinance violation, 4:56 p.m., St. Catherine Street; welfare check, 5:09 p.m., South Front Street; parking complaint, 5:37 p.m., Market Street; assist public, 6:22 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 7:50 p.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 8:37 p.m., St. Mary and North Seventh streets; hit and run, 9:02 p.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; police information, 9:36 p.m., St. George Street; assist other agency, 10:16 p.m., Universal Road.
• Friday: Assist police agency, 12:03 a.m., Westbranch Highway; 911 open line, 12:32 a.m., Union County; assist police agency, 1:02 a.m., AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township; traffic hazard, 1:08 a.m., South Third Street; assault, 1:16 a.m., South Sixth Street; phone call request, 1:57 a.m., Loomis Street; assist fire/EMS, 2:48 a.m., Stull at Hosler roads, Spring Township; assist police agency, 7:07 a.m., Green Street, Mifflinburg; abandoned vehicle, 11:53 a.m., Harrison Avenue at Adams Avenue; fraud, 1:25 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:47 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 2:01 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 2:18 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 4:29 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire agency, 8:21 p.m., South Seventh Street and White Pine Alley; suspicious circumstance, 9:33 p.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; traffic stop, 9:45 p.m., University Avenue; property issue, 10 p.m., North Derr Drive; disturbance, 10:10 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
Snyder County
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 7:43 p.m. Sunday along Pine Brook Road, east of Kuster Road, Penn Township.
A westbound 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Amy M. Davis, 38, of Selinsgrove, failed to take a right curve and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Davis, who was belted, was not injured. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, police reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 4:12 p.m. Oct. 14 along Route 44 north, Watson Township.
A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by David L. Embick, 63, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it went into the side of a mountain, troopers reported. Embick was belted and was not injured. he will be cited with DUI, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:05 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Giant parking lot, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Buick Limited driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it entered the path of a 1997 Ford F150XLT, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:38 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 north, south of the Trout Run exit, Lewis Township.
A 2008 Honda Civic driven by Desmond A. Lee, 21, of Lawrenceville, was traveling north in a left curve when the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise, left the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest. Lee was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:10 a .m. Oct. 26 along Route 15 south, north of Route 184, Cogan House Township.
Troopers are investigating the crash of a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Chantham Hing, 51, of Philadelphia, troopers noted. Hing and his passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:20 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 south at the Route 14 ramp, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Volvo VNL driven by Melvon K. Williams, 48, of Belleville, Mich., was traveling south in a right curve when the vehicle began to jack-knife, went across both travel lanes, left the east side of the roadway, went south into the median and struck a guiderail. Williams and his passenger were belted and no injuries were reported. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:48 a.m. Oct. 28 along Route 15 north, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township.
An investigation is underway involving the crash of a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Gwendolyn A. Knowles, 44, of Greenwood, N.Y., troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 2 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 south, Lewis Township.
A 2018 Kenworth Northwest was traveling south in a right curve when it jack-knifed and came to rest at the rest stop, troopers noted. A saddle tank began to leak and PennDOT was notified. No injuries were noted. The driver, who was not named, will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:50 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 south, south of Route 14, Lewis Township.
A 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it went out of control in a right curve, off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the median. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:06 p.m. Oct. 29 along Route 220 north, near the city line, Woodward Township.
Troopers said an investigation of a crash involving a 2016 Hyundai Tucson driven by Shannon R. Cerquozzi, 41, of Williamsport, is underway. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 8 p.m. Oct. 19 along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a dispute between neighbors and reported one suspect was charged with harassment.
Trespassing
• Oct. 21 at 1923 Biddle Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers responded to a reported trespassing incident. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary
• oct. 18 at 3342 Nichols Run Road, Mifflin Township.
Troopers responded to a reported burglary and launched an investigation, it was noted.
Burglary
• Oct. 21 at 139 Whyne Road, Piatt Township
Troopers responded to a reported burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Eric Holcomb, 26, of Perry, Ga. and Paul Snavely, 41, of Williamsport, argued when Holcomb threatened to break Snavely’s legs. Holcomb was cited.
Harassment
• Oct. 26 at 311 Buttorf Lane, Limestone Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic in progress and found an assault had taken place. An investigation continues.
Identification theft
• 4:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in Lycoming County.
Troopers are investigating a reported identity theft in which an unauthorized credit card was opened in the name of a victim.
Theft
• Oct. 21 at 140 Bitner Park Road, Lewis Township.
A theft was reported. Troopers are looking into it.
Theft of services
• 4:53 a.m. Sept. 11 at 214 Brushy Ridge Road, Fairfield Township.
Billtown Cabs, of Williamsport, was deprived of $22.70, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Oct. 22 at Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township.
A case of Coors Light was stolen, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between 2:52 p.m. Sept. 29 and 12:34 p.m. Oct. 22 along Konkle and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
A 32-year-old Montoursville woman was sent a cashier’s check in the amount of $2,985 and instructed to purchase $2,600 in gift cards, troopers said. When the woman purchased the cards and provided the numbers to a suspect, the woman discovered the cashier’s check was fraudulent. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.