MANDATA — Charges of terroristic threats were filed against a 17-year-old Tennessee male, who was the alleged perpetrator behind a “swatting” incident at Line Mountain Middle/High School in February.
A press release from the state police at Stonington said the juvenile appeared before the Northumberland County Juvenile Court Wednesday, where he and his attorney agreed to the finding of fact for the terroristic threats.
In addition to a felony count of terrorist threats, the male was charged with a felonies of theft by extortion and threat to use weapon of mass destruction and misdemeanors of false alarms to public safety, recklessly endangering another and reports to law enforcement.
The male was sentenced to probation for a period of not less than one year and not more than the age of 21 and was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service. He must pay $150 in court costs, a $25 court victim compensation fee, a $5 juvenile court restitution fund and a $5,000 fine.
He was ordered to write letters of apologies to the victims and complete a victim awareness program. Two essays on how individuals are affected by swatting and the repercussions of his actions must be written.
The male is not permitted to possess a cell phone or device that can connect to the internet and must submit to random drug and alcohol testing. He will have a curfew of 11 p.m. and must attend out-patient counseling and attend school.
He is not permitted to leave Pennsylvania or Tennessee without permission from juvenile court. The supervision and conditions will be transferred to Tennessee for completion.
Dozens of police and other first responders descended upon the rural middle/high school Feb. 8 after what was first reported as an “active shooter” incident eventually was found to be a case of a phone hoax about a shooting threat.
The entire school was on lockdown and the school was closed the following Monday for protocol following the incident.
