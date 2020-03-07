MILTON — Milton police are asking for help to identify a woman who was found walking incoherently along Race Street early Friday morning.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said an unclothed woman was found walking along Race Street, in the area of Filbert Street.
“She was incoherent and not able to identify herself,” Zettlemoyer said.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment. As of Friday afternoon, Zettlemoyer said she was still unable to identify herself.
He is describing the woman as being caucasian, approximately 5’5” tall, with gray hair and of “heavier stature.” The woman has a chipped tooth, but no other identifying marks.
She is believed to be between 40 and 55 years old.
Anyone who can identify the woman should contact either the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
