Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Possession of marijuana
• Aug. 6 along Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
Michael Wayne Raup, 33, of 15962 Route 44, Allenwood, was charged by state police with possession of marijuana, purchase of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, resisting arrest or other law enforcement, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, traffic-control signals, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, reckless driving and duty to give information and render aid. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Raup when it was allegedly observed turning left on red and driving erratically. Raup allegedly showed signs of impairment and a half-empty alcohol bottle was noticed in the cup holder. Raup allegedly resisted arrest and was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle produced multiple containers of suspected methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana and two scales, police noted.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 1:46 p.m. Aug. 12 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 203.6, White Deer Township.
A 2011 Audi A4 driven by Xiaopu Li, 24, of Hoboken, N.J., struck the rear of a 2014 Subaru Forester driven by John M. Page, 52, of East Lyme, Conn., police noted. No one was injured. All were belted. Li will be cited with following too closely.
Theft
• 12:34 p.m. Aug. 8 along Pine Street, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a Wox battery-operated leaf blower valued at $50, Wox battery charger valued at $50, Wox weedeater valued at $50, spools of weedeater line valued at $25, a rack to hold a weedeater and leaf blower and battery for yard tools valued at $50 were stolen from a yard sale hosted by a 66-year-old New Columbia woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI/drug possession
• 8:21 p.m. Aug. 12 along East Chestnut and South Franklin streets, Shamokin.
Troopers said a 2000 Honda ATV was stopped for traveling along a public roadway when the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Troopers said the suspect was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending chemical testing.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,500.
• Joseph A. Pastuszek and Kelly R. Pastuszek to Michael T. Colecchia and Lyndsey M. Colecchia, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• RECA Limited Partnership to Mylina Glasco, property in Coal Township, $5,500.
• Matthew M. Bednar to Michael L. Hartle and Kathleen F. Hartle, property in Shamokin, $78,000.
• Steven Olivio, Norma Jean Olivio and Isaiah Olivio to Richard Geldreich Jr., property in Shamokin, $500.
• Cheryl Tloczynski and Cheryl Scicchitano to Cheryl Scicchitano and Jonathan M. Tloczynski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• John W. Backes to John W. Backes and Shawn M. Bogutski, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• John W. Backes to Jennifer M. Dietz, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Troy L. Schoffler individually and executor to Mary Ann Rhoades estate to Troy L. Schoffler, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Souria Zohni to Clinton Funk and Tiffiany Funk, property in Ralpho Township, $60,000.
• Kenneth L. Haas to Keith E. Haas, property in Riverside, $1.
• Chad Lehman and Jennifer Lehman to Morgan L. Smith and Andrew J. Smith, property in Upper Augusta Township, $135,000.
• Timothy K. Burns to Lori J. Snyder, property in SUnbury, $1.
• Debra L. Miller, Debra L. Wargo and Joseph J. Wargo to Debra L. Wargo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Andrea L. Lupotsky and Matthew Lupotsky to Timothy A. Worhacz Sr. and Patricia M. Worhacz, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jaclyn E. Smith to Reginald Bixler, property in Coal Township, $49,000.
• David P. Dimm to Tarheel Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $19,000.
• Clear Choice Properties CTPA LLC to Taylor L. Lauro, property in Coal Township, $8,000.
• Anthony J. Getchey and Linda A. Getchey to Victoria M. Shaffer-Bower, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
• Dennis Barker to Michael Southwell and Ruth Southwell, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Matthew Guarna to Michael Guarna, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• William S. Karpinski Jr. and Lisa A. Karpinski to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• Bruce R. Bassett and Sharon A. Bassett to Duane M. Bassett and Brian W. Bassett, property in Rush Township, $1.
• David M. Dunkle and Theresa A. Dunkle to David M. Dunkle and Lorie Cero, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Ideal Associates LLC to Michael T. Derr and Margaret L. Derr, property in Shamokin, $8,01.
• Ashley Persing, Ashley Saleski and Lawrence V. Saleski to Aaron Helt and Alaena Helt, property in Coal Township, $115,000.
• Stephen P. Slodysko and Corrine C. Slodysko to Shawn Kripplebauer and Keesha Kripplebauer, property in Coal Township, $100,000.
• Gloria R. Strenkoski estate and Ann M. Weikel executrix to Kenneth R. Yadlosky and Shelley L. Yadlosky, property in Coal Township, $3,000.
• JMR Enterprises to Dina Kraynak, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Andrea Bishop to Neydine Santiago and Juan Santiago, property in Kulpmont, $12,500.
• Gerald C. Skovrinskie to Mount Carmel Services LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Tiana A. Kerstetter, Tiana A. Nell and Jarrod Nell to Tiylere J. Ramsay, property in East Cameron Township, 41.
• John D. Rosinski, Shannon B. Campbell, Shannon B. Rosinski and Aaron Campbell to Rosinski Realty LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Larry G. Horne and Sheila A. Horne to Jeremy J. Zimmerman and Rebecca J. Zimmerman, property in Riverside, $159,900.
• Joseph Damian Toro, Paul Rosario Toro and Polly Toro to Veronica Mae Toro, Joseph Allen Toro, Madeleine Jean Toro and John Paul Toro, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• No. 1 Friendship Fire Engine and Hose Company of Shamokin and Friendship Fire Company to Kenneth. L. Pawelczyk and Viriginia M. Pawelczyk, property in Shamokin, $27,500.
• Foster W. Delosier estate, Linda L. Delosier executrix and Edward D. Delosier to Thomas B. Badman II and Meralyn S. Billingsley, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Lorena A. Kutz-Porzi to Lorena A. Kutz-Porzi and Louis D. Porzi, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Lorena A. Kutz and Lorena A. Kutza-Porzi to Lorena A. Kutza-Porzi and Louis D. Porzi, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to James Craig Emert and Marie Annette Emert, property in Sunbury, $25,600.
• Fardaushy Ruby Single to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Fardaushy Ruby Single to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Maxine P. Woodring and Woodring Associates Limited Partnership to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Floyd A. Brown estate, Robert F. Brown and Marcia M. Reigle to Jon C. Clemens and Kim M. Clemens, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Gregory Lubeskie to Gregory Lubeskie and Carole Lubeskie, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Raymond J. Moncavage and Barbara A. Moncavage to Jeremy M. Hepler, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Domestic
• 7:48 p.m. Aug. 11 at 19 1/2 Water St., Washingtonville.
Two residents got into a verbal altercation. Troopers provided no further information on the incident.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 11:15 p.m. July 29 along West New Road, west of Northway Road, Woodward Township.
A 1997 Honda CRV driven by Chevelle N. Fuller, 18, of Jersey Shore, was traveling west in a left curve during heavy rain when it struck an embankment and overturned onto its roof, troopers reported. Fuller, who was not belted, will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• 2:10 p.m. Aug. 11 along Trimble Road, Gamble Township.
A 45-year-old Mill Hall man was cited after police said he sent unwanted text messages to a 54-year-old Trout Run woman.
Criminal mischief
• 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 along River Road and Steppe Brothers Drive, Susquehanna Township.
A 17-year-old South Williamsport boy and a 15-year-old Avis boy allegedly threw multiple rocks at boats belonging to a 55-year-old Cogan Station man and 41-year-old South Williamsport man. Troopers are investigating.
Theft by deception
• 1:35 p.m. July 15 along Pine Tree Lane, Eldred Township.
Troopers said a 68-year-old Montoursville man received the wrong item during an online purchase.
