District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants with hearings held or waived are due to appear for formal arraignment Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jadrick Daniel Haines, 27, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled or counterfeit substance (four counts) and criminal use of communication facility (two counts) and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Katherine Temple Topping, 27, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. A felony charge of escape was withdrawn.
• David W. Shoemaker, 30, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery of a controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts) and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance.
• Justin Larue Krouse, 41, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane.
• Priscilla Lou Hostetter, 25, of Danville, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above, indecent assault less 16 years age and corruption of minors.
• Fain T. Morley, 50, of Mifflinburg, had a summary charge of unlawful to operate kennel without a license moved to non-traffic while a misdemeanor count of unlawful to operate kennel without license was withdrawn.
• Isaiah Lee Collazo, 18, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of harassment and terroristic threats and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.
• Britney Nichole Fritz, 29, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
• Robert John Dipasquale, 35, of Hazleton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Amanda Jo Wright, 27, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance and criminal use of communication facility and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:06 p.m. Wednesday along Stetler Avenue, north of Ash Creek Lane, Monroe Township.
A 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Wanda L. Knouse, 58, of Liverpool, was traveling south when it struck a southbound 2015 Lexus CT200H driven by Amy L. Brandt-Ulery, 42, of Shamokin Dam, troopers reported. The Wrangler had been stationary and struck the Lexus when the Lexus attempted to go around it. Brandt-Ulery was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Both drivers were belted. Knouse will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:49 p.m. Friday along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by an unnamed person was traveling south in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 2007 Jeep Liberty, troopers said. No injuries were noted. The driver of the Chevy will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:32 p.m. Nov. 26 along Mill Road at App Road, Monroe Township.
A 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Christopher A. Musser, 21, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south when it stopped at a stop sign, then failed to clear the intersection and struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Kimberly A. Speer, 36, of Northumberland, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Musser will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:46 p.m. Nov. 26 along Route 104, south of Route 35, Perry Township.
A southbound 2004 Ford F150XLT driven by John A. Smith, 75, of Richfield, stopped at a stop sign, then continued south, passed a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Cassandra M. Byers, 21, of Mount Pleasant Mills, on the right, re-entered the roadway and struck the front fender of the Honda, it was noted. The Ford then slowed and the Honda passed the Ford, police said, after which the Ford passed the Honda on the left, hitting its mirror and scuffing a fender. Both drivers and all passengers were belted. No one was injured. Smith will be cited with overtaking vehicle on right while Byers will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:57 p.m. Wednesday along Route 204, west of Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Joseph A. Sheaffer, 42, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south at a speed too fast when it under-compensated in a curve, went onto the shoulder, went back onto the roadway, then went out of control, off a small bank off the right side of the roadway, slid sideways and began to roll before coming to rest in a field. Sheaffer was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. It is unknown whether or not he was belted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
Commercial vehicle into parked vehicle (injury)
• 2:34 p.m. Nov. 26 along South Susquehanna Trail, north of Ulsh Road, Chapman Township.
A 2017 Volvo V70 driven by Kevlin J. Wheatfall, 48, of Houston, Texas, was traveling south when the driver experienced a diabetic episode, causing the tractor-trailer to go out of control and hit a parked 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, troopers noted. Both vehicles then struck a home at 8696 S. Susquehanna Trail, causing damage to a wall. Wheatfall was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Hit and run
• 7:38 p.m. Wednesday at 6175 New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling south on New Berlin Highway when it went off the west side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole and tree, then fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
• 1:37 a.m. Friday at 9080 Route 522, Franklin Township.
A 25-year-old Sunbury woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after troopers stopped a Ford Taurus matching the description of a vehicle involved in an assault, troopers noted. The woman was determined to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of a marijuana and drug paraphernalia, it was noted. Charges are pending chemical testing.
Drug possession
• 10:41 p.m. Nov. 18 at 579 Hackenburg Road, Center Township.
Michael Oldt, 31, Mifflinburg, was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged, troopers said.
Theft by deception
• 10:42 a.m. Oct. 5 at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Jennifer Reppert, 32, of Lewisburg, allegedly returned items stolen from the State College store. Items stolen included pants valued at $23.99, toddlers athletic shoes valued at $29.97 and kids athletic shoes valued at $37.50.
