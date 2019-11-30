Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman DUI
• 10:43 p.m. Aug. 21, Market and North Water streets, Lewisburg.
Jacob M. Sanchez, 20, of Northumberland, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance (two counts) and DUI high rate of alcohol after allegedly driving carelessly along the Market Street bridge. Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged Sanchez sped away after initially stopping. He was pursued before finally stopping at the Fulton Bank parking lot, Kelly Township. A blood test drawn at Evangelical Community Hospital indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.231%. Sanchez was also charged with several summary counts.
DUI
• 1:02 a.m. Oct. 27, South Third and Barton streets, Lewisburg.
Samuel W. Mufson, 20, of Lewisburg, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance (two counts), DUI high rate of alcohol and several summary allegations. Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped the Mufson vehicle, a 2014 BMW 328i, for allegedly not having its lights on. Further investigation alleged that Mufson had consumed an alcoholic beverage and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. A blood test, drawn at Evangelical Community Hospital, indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.128%.
Retail theft
• 10:41 a.m. Nov. 19, 224 Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township.
Gregory G. Doebler, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged with retail theft take merchandise and receiving stolen property by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Doebler allegedly took $61.97 worth of skin care products without paying then attempted to return them. Giant Food Store personnel confirmed his identity via surveillance video. Doebler was accused of the two misdemeanors and was advised that he was no longer welcome on the Giant property.
Criminal mischief
• Noon, Oct. 21 to noon Oct. 22, 325 Market St., Lewisburg.
Denise A. Gulliver, 62, of Northumberland, was charged with criminal mischief paint or marker, a misdemeanor, after allegedly writing names in wet cement behind Mimi’s Boutique. Buffalo Valley Regional Police noted that papers were filed after Gulliver did not agree to a $1,050 repair proposed by Leigh Wible, property manager.
Controlled substance
• 1:20 a.m. Oct. 26, Market Street and Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Ernest R. Linton, 60, of Franklintown, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for an alleged expired registration.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 12:30 a.m. Nov. 18 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 217.6, Liberty Township.
An eastbound 2010 Ford Taurus driven by Sevon C. King, 19, of Danville, went off the roadway, up a slight embankment and over a guiderail, troopers noted. King was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
• 5:55 p.m. Oct. 7 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers said Quadir Bundy, 19, of Philadelphia, struck a 26-year-old Allenwood man, a 44-year-old Sunbury man and a 22-year-old Sunbury man with a closed fist. He also allegedly threw a chair at one of the men.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:53 a.m. Nov. 28 along Route 522, east of N. Creamery Avenue, Middleburg.
A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Jennifer Gaugler, 33, of Middleburg, attempted to turn left onto Creamery Avenue when it was struck by a southbound 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Daniel Fry, 48, of Middleburg. Gaugler, who troopers said was belted, was not injured. Fry, who was also belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. Gaugler was cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 11:51 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 522, east of Noah’s Landing, McClure.
A 2012 Volkswagen Passat driven by Matthew Schuster, 49, of McClure, traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. Troopers said Schuster, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:35 a.m. Nov. 24 along Salem Road, Penn Township.
A 2000 General Motors Savana driven by Brett Kahn, 49, of Selinsgrove, slid off of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Troopers said Kahn, who was belted, escaped injury. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
PFA violation
• 8:23 p.m. Sunday in Chapman Township.
Troopers are investigating a possible violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at 4125 Potato Valley Road, West Perry Township.
Someone entered the residence and removed a number of items belonging to Felicia Buck, 30, of Mount Pleasant Mills, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
• 2:24 p.m. Oct. 18 at 7 Fountain Run Road, Freeburg.
Troopers said Bryan Santer, 43, of Freeburg, mailed his iPhone to “IGOTOFFER” for an agreed upon payment, however neither the payment nor the phone were returned to Santer. The value of the phone was listed at $512.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 9:32 p.m. Nov. 12 at 115 Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township.
While investigating the report of a theft at Best Buy, troopers said a female was driving a vehicle that dropped the accused shoplifter. Kelsy Bartholomew, 30, of Ambler, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged, troopers added.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:18 p.m. Monday along Route 15 north, prior to McNett Road, Clinton Township.
A 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Ann K. Mengel, 81, of Lewisburg, was traveling north when it left the right lane and struck the rear, passenger side of a 2020 Volvo C30 driven by Oleh Brynzan, 36, of Mississauga, Ontario, which was traveling in the left lane, troopers noted. Mengel was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5:10 a.m. Sunday along Route 87, east of Lower Manor Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
A 2004 Chrysler Sebring driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Eagles Mere girl was traveling north when it went out of control in a curve, went off the roadway and down an embankment, troopers noted. Snow was a factor, troopers said. The girl and her passenger, a 15-year-old Hillsgrove girl, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected injuries. The driver will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:18 p.m. Sunday along Cemeter Road, south of Sunny Terrace, Loyalsock Township.
A 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Daniel S. Bozochovic, 36, Williamsport, crossed the right fog line onto the snow-covered shoulder, became airborne and rolled onto its passenger side, troopers reported, before hitting a utility pole. Bozochovic was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:10 a.m. Monday along Pleasant Valley Road, west of Sugar Camp Road, Eldred Township.
A 2009 Mack driven by an unnamed person was traveling north on an upward slope when it went off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 3:32 p.m. Nov. 19 along Butters Road, Eldred Township.
A pair of 14-year-old girls, both of Muncy, allegedly made several comments via social media and text message to a 20-year-old Williamsport woman after the woman had told them multiple times to stop. Both were cited.
Simple assault
• 10:18 p.m. Monday at Econolodge, 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Christian Carnell Henderson, 27, allegedly tackled and punched a 29-year-old woman inside their hotel room. Henderson is on probation through Allegheny County and has multiple warrants from that county, troopers noted. He was arraigned, with bail set at $10,000.
Harassment
• 7:53 p.m. Sunday along Route 44 south, Washington Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and determined no crime had been committed.
Drug possession
• 12:03 a.m. Nov. 9 along West Fourth and Campbell streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for a vehicle code violation when the driver, a 33-year-old Williamsport man, was determined to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, reports indicated.
Drug possession
• 12:19 p.m. Nov. 15 along Sechler Drive, Fairfield Township.
A father suspected his son was in possession of marijuana, though a police search found not narcotics.
Scattering rubbish
• 12:40 p.m. Nov. 20 at 201 Browns Lane, Woodward Township.
Someone dumped trash onto the property of an unnamed person, troopers reported. The suspect removed the trash and no charges were filed.
