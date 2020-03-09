Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, April 27, in Union County Court.
• Richard C. Troutman, 62, of Dornsife, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol and summary allegations of careless driving and disregard traffic lane single to court.
• Cole S. Geiger, 20, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite, DUI controlled substance impaired ability, marijuana small amount personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. Summary allegations of careless driving and no rear lights were also waived.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Katelyn Farr, 23, of Milton, and Jacob Neitz, 22, of Northumberland.
• Elijah Ravelo, 27, of Harrisburg, and Angela Buch, 43, of Sunbury.
• Richard Boehmer, 61, of Mount Carmel, and Kelli Jo Davis, 59, of Sunbury.
• Lucinda Delcamp, 27, of Sunbury, and Ryan Baylor, 41, of Sunbury.
• Marybeth Grant, 47, of Trevorton, and Paul Kolody, 49, of Trevorton.
• Derek Lahr, 34, of Sunbury, and Ashley Ford, 32, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Joshua A. Reiff and Elizabeth A. Reiff to Jordan T. Wagner and Madison A. Wagner, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $154,000.
• Carol A. Cram to Troy E. Shade, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Caroline J. Warner to Caroline J. Warner Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• James I. Bartlett and Jennifer A. Bartlett to James I. Bartlett and Jennifer A. Bartlett, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Joe W. Dunkelberger and Bay T. Dunkelberger to Phillip R. Ingreick II and Angela M.P. Ingreick, property in Milton, $1.
• Neil W. Mummey estate and Janet E. Fogg executrix to Arlene M. Seibel, property in Milton, $1.
• Finance of America Reserve LLC to Michael B. Millet and Chad A. Heise, property in Milton, $100,000.
• Jeanne M. Waltman estate, George P. Yocca co-executor and Stacy K. Anderson co-executor to George P. Yocca, property in Milton, $1.
• Dorothy C. Ferlazzo to Christopher G. Lawless and Wendy S. Lawless, property in Milton, $1,000.
• Daniel L. Bucharski-Eck to Christopher G. Lawless and Wendy S. Lawless, property in Milton, $1.
• Jose A. Quintela estate and Yolanda Lopez Rama executrix to Ashley M. Hicks and Spencer R. Hicks, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Allison M. Moore, Allison M. McNeal and Keth J. McNeal to Kaitlin Juliana Corak and Troy Robert Croak, property in Turbot Township, $339,000.
• Alem W. Hull estate and A. Randall Hall to Gary E. Oechler, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Robert V. Chaapel Jr. and Carol A. Chaapel to Robert V. Chaapel Jr., Carol A. Chaapel and Chaapel Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Roger A. Yeager and Judy L. Yeager to Yeager Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Roger A. Yeager and Judy L. Yeager, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Joshua Paul Derr and Jasmine M. Derr to Joseph L. Jones and Nicole A. Jones, property in Watsontown, $165,500.
• Gold Living Trust, Christine L. Johnson trustee and Billy A. Johnson trustee to Joni M. Powell, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Donna J. Muffley estate and Keith A. Muffley executor to Keith E. Muffley and Karen S. Keefer, property in Milton, $1.
• George D. Carpenter, Allen R. Carpenter, Cathy D. Carpenter and Cathy W. Carpenter to George D. Carpenter, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• PAB Properties LLC to Nicole M. Will and Pamela A. Will, property in Milton, $1.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to North Maple Development Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Garry L. Reigle II and Audry A. Wilhelm, property in Coal Township, $14,500.
• Frances Teresa Swatski to Michael Sweigert, property in Mount Carmel, $27,500.
• Lon Zimmerman, Tammy Camperlin, Fred Chamberlin, Jon Zimmerman and Christen Zimmerman to Robert W. Miller and Rebecca L. Miller, property in Upper Augusta Township, $56,750.
• Robert D. Greco to Richard M. Perles and Deborah A. Perles, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Richard M. Perles and Deborah A. Perles to Christian M. Perles and Kristien M. Blessing, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Darlene M. Candelora, Darlene M. Hill and Richard M. Hill to Brian F. Rice, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
• Clyde K. Hornberger and Valerie A. Hornberger to Karen A. Hollebach, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Kim M. Troutman to Richard G. Bitting III and Kimberly M. Bitting, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $79,300.
• Michael Kaleta to 3AP Jersey Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Michael I. Morgan and Kristen M. Morgan to Kristen M. Morgan, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Maraget I. Adams to Wellington Farms LLC, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $450,000.
• David W. Malick Jr. to Nathan L. Cooper and Heidi S. Cooper, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Theresa A. Zaborney estate and Barbara Jean Kolar executrix to Felicia Morrison, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to JK and L Enterprise LLC, property in Sunbury, $24,790.
• Gary Degroat and Linda C. Degroat to US Bank National Association, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Anthony J. Tetkoskie to Daniel P. Grimmer, property in Coal Township, $39,273.60.
• William J. Edmondson estate and William A. Demondson to Hezi Makmal, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Ian M. Adrian and Jeanette E. Adrian to John R. Graybill II, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Amber J. Delcamp and Edwin L. Delcamp to Steven W. Anderson Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
• Ronald V. Grego and Karen Grego to Randy Michael Jarrell, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Planet Home Lending LLC to John Jones, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and William Samsair to Riza Shala, property in Mount Carmel, $2,057.14.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Marlin James Bainbridge Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank NA and Wachovia Bank National Association, property in Coal Township, $1,214.95.
• Leon W. Polites and Mary K. Polites to Leon W. Polites, Mary K. Polites, William Joseph Polites and Faith Ann Jones Polites Johns, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to North Maple Development Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
Watsontown Police Department Possession of a controlled substance
• 6:10 p.m. March 5 at Fourth and Liberty streets, Watsontown.
Fath Barto, 23, of Watsontown, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop for an alleged equipment violation, police said Barto was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. K9 Mariska, the department’s drug-detection dog, was used during the stop.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 9:52 a.m. Feb. 20 along Park and Third avenues, Williamsport.
A 2007 BMW 530I was stopped for a vehicle code violation and the driver, a 41-year-old Williamsport man, was determined to be under the influence of drugs, troopers reported. He was arrested.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 1:34 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 220 at Lime Bluff Road, Wolf Township.
According to police, a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Angelina R. Hilton, 25, of Athens, was traveling south when it rearended a 2018 Ford F150 XLT driven by Thomas A. Brookover, 63, of Ulster, as the Ford slowed to make a left turn. Hilton and her passenger, Libby M. Jones, 36, of Troy, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries. All were belted. Hilton will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:15 p.m. Thursday along Westminster Drive at Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers reported a westbound 2017 Honda Ridgeline driven by an unnamed person failed to yield the right of way and struck a northbound 2015 BMW 428I. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Honda will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Soville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation when the driver, a 22-year-old Knoxville man, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.