Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Elizabeth B. Lucas to Phillip R. Ingerick II trustee and Elizabeth B. Lucas Family Protection Trust, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Ross A. McCollum Sr. and Shirley A. McCollum to Ross A. and Shirley A. McCollum Primary Residence Protector Trust, Ross A. McCollum Sr. trustee and Shirley A. McCollum trustee, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Arlene C. Dopp, Bonnie Kay Bongiorno, Corey B. Heintzelman, Crystal L. Heintzelman and Laurie Heintzelman to Robert F. Pardoe Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Ginny L. Miller, Judith A. Costello and William J. Costello to Matthew M. Longenberger and Nicole A. Longenberger, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Alem W. Hull estate and A. Randall Hull executor to A. Randall Hull, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Diana L. Kinney to Annie M. Kinney, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• William P. Young to Brock Thorp and Tiffany Thorp, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $116,000.
• Geraldine E. Forrey by agent and Leslie D. Robinson agent to Carol E. Koch and Carson D. Koch, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $174,900.
• Sandra L. Tristan by agent and Allen K. Neyhard agent to Cynthia Marie Catherman, property in Milton, $1.
• JDM Land Development LLC to Cella Core Development LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• JDM Land Development LLC to Cella Core Development LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• JDM Land Development LLC to Della Core Development LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1,000,000.
• Northumberland County to MNK 03 Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $1,500,000.
• Randy W. Derr and Melody A. Derr to Michele Marie Dormer, property in Coal Township, $94,000.
• Margaret L. Leitzel estate and Melva J. McDole executrix to Sharon A. Mordan and Larry Bohner, property in Point Township, $1.
• Walter Janusky to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Real Capital Group LLC to Joseph Moffre, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Jason M. Parker and Coryn L. Parker to Jason M. Parker, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Jason M. Parker and Coryn L. Parker to Jason M. Parker, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Richard R. Smith and Joy Smith to Richard R. Smith, property in Riverside, $1.
• Karen Alekseyko to Gregory Allen Berezovske Sr. and Jennifer Nicole Johnson, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Jason D. Leiser and Faith Leiser to Jason Zerbe, property in Coal Township, $16,000.
• Nancy M. Madden estate, Bridget McGivern individually and administratrix and Jennifer Madden to Bridget McGivern, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Bridget McGivern to William D. Henry, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Petronella D. Rick and Mary Vita Treano to Charles J. Mannello, Susan T. Mannello, Scott A. Altemose and Jared C. Mannello, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Bank of America NA to 2019 Castle LLC, property in Coal Township, $4,000.
• David P. Snyder to D&W Property PA LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Robert Burritt estate and Debbie Hallenbeck executrix to Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, property in Point Township, $1.
• Diana A. Lentini estate, Chelsea R. Lentini individually and co-administrator and Jayme N. Lentini individually and co-administrator to Chelsea R. Lentini and Jayme N. Lentini, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dennis Mall and Paul Mall to Matthew David Shearn, property in Mount Carmel, $39,000.
• Frances C. Zartman and David L. Zartman to Frances C. Zartman, Cynthia C. Reid, Judith L. Whtenight and Stephen W. Clark, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Frances C. Zartman, Cynthia C. Redit, Judith L. Whiteman and Stephen W. Clark to Cynthia C. Reid, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Norma T. Smeltz to Donna A. Moyer, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jessica C. Treon to Shawn E. Cooper, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Raymond Splane, Dolores A. Splane, Gregory T. Klebon, Dorothea E. Klebon and Eugene Picarella to Sherri Clark Sheblesky, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Raymond Splane, Dolores A. Splane Eugene Picarella, Sherri Clark Shebelsky and David R. Shebelsky to Gregory T. Klebon and Dorothea E. Klebon, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Charlotte M. McGinley to G&C Atlas Properties LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $30,388.
• James A. Lentini to James A. Lentini, Chelsea R. Lentini and Jayme N. Lentini, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Virgo H. Zeek to Stanley J. Lucas and Rebecca G. Lucas, property in Point Township, $1.
• Philip William Gergen estate, Philip Gergen, Robert L. Gergen co-executor and Susan M. Mortensen co-executor to Jennifer Rishel, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Edmund J. Goodeluinas Jr. and Mary M. Goodeluinas to Judith E. Lantz, property in Kulpmont, $125,000.
• Jill S. Bahner to Samuel C. Kline, property in Northumberland, $92,000.
Union County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Charles D. Musser, 37, Milton; Sherry Lynn Strohecker, 40, Milton
• Bonnie Jo Mantz, 40, Winfield; Brian Keister, 39, Winfield
• Gary Arthur Kahler, 65, Millmont; Angela Marie Fritzges, 50, Winfield
• Marian Ann Nelson, 71, Lewisburg; Ronald William Nelson, 75, Lewisburg
• Christopher Lee Lloyd, 36, Mifflinburg; Billie Jo Liddington, 47, Mifflinburg
Deed transfers
• Housing and Urban Development to Christopher Knight, property in White Deer Township, $116,656.
• Shirley A. Moore, Marlin R. Moore by attorney, Shirley A. Moore attorney to Scott A. Moore, Melanie Moore, property in Hartley Township, $13,500.
• Michael J. Dunigan, Heidi T. Dunigan to Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza partnership, Vito Mazzamuto partner, Salvatore Mazzamuto partner, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Richard M. Kratzer Sr., Cathy L. Kratzer to Cathy L. Kratzer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Alignment Investments LLC to John B. Martin, Louise Martin, property in Limestone Township, $16,000.
• Susan E. Bare to Marly Ann Artley, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Sharica D. Anderson, Linda F. Anderson to Luke A. Newquist, Whitney L. Newquist, property in Lewisburg, $205,000.
• Deanna Mascho Cawley, Mathew Cawley to Thomas Clayton Wagner, property in White Deer Township, $380,000.
• Alvin L. Snyder, Linda E. Snyder to Michael L. Reichard, Shirely A. Reichard, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Merwyn R. Shonk to Vicki F. Smith, property in Mifflinburg, $152,500.
• Union County Sheriff, Fred L. Epler, Patricia Epler to REO TR 2017 RPL1, property in Lewisburg, $3,046.91.
• Harvey B. Sensenig, Lizzie M. Sensenig to Galen O. Nolt, Aida L. Nolt, property in Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville • 2-vehicle crash
• 12:29 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of McDonald’s, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2010 Ford backed from a parking stall, began to move and struck a 2012 Nissan Sentra, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Public drunkenness
• 1:26 a.m. Dec. 21 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported intoxicated male causing issues in the parking lot at Econo Lodge and arrested Matthew Bryan, 34, of Williamsport, it was noted.
Theft from building
• Between 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Surplus Outlet, 5464 Route 15, Clinton Township.
Two white males, a white female and a juvenile arrived in a black, or dark grey, Jeep Liberty or Jeep Patriot, troopers said. The two males allegedly stole multiple “HABIT” fleece jackets, forest green in color with camouflaged strips along the spine of the arms and across the chest. The two also allegedly stole additional items to include over-the-counter medicine and grocery items. One of the males allegedly stole multiple die-cast NASCAR model cars from a Toys for Tots bin at the entrance to the store. One of the males was described as about 5-feet, 7 to 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 40 to 50 years of age, blue eyes, bald, a possible tattoo under his right eye and walking with a slight gait or limp in the left leg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
• Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 12 along Beaver Lake Road, Wolf Township.
A 68-year-old Hughesville woman was allegedly scammed of $94,975.77 under the impression she’d be paid back from a private party. Troopers are investigating.
Drug possession
• 2:08 p.m. Dec. 21 at 340 Country Manor Lane, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a suicidal juvenile, who was found unresponsive. He was transported for treatment.
