Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 9:05 a.m. Jan. 16 along Route 15 south near Dietrick Road, White Deer Township.
Adam Warren Barge, 34, of 9289 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged by state police with DUI (four counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, maximum speed limits and careless driving. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Barge for traveling 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, it was noted. Barge allegedly showed signs of impairment and a small bag of suspected marijuana was discovered. Later tests showed Barge’s blood tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana, it was noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Possession of a controlled substance
• Tuesday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 196, Lewis Township.
Brenda Ramirez-Mendoza, 32, of Stockton, Calif., was charged with manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maximum speed limits and windshield obstructions and wipers. A vehicle driven by Ramirez-Mendoza was stopped for speeding (77 mph in a 70 mph zone) when troopers said a search of the vehicle produced 2.7 pounds of Fentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Possession of a controlled substance
• Approximately 11:55 a.m. Oct. 22, 2018, along I-80 westbound at mile marker 201.8, White Deer Township.
Dustin Lynn Breck, 35, of 22 James St., McAdoo, was charged with manufacture, deliver or possess wit intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia following a vehicle stop by troopers. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced numerous bags containing marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Theft by deception/receiving stolen property
• Oct. 12, 2018 at 314 Vine St., New Berlin.
William P. Kroskey, 55, of 125 McCleary Road, Aliquippa, was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception and receiving stolen property stemming from allegations he failed to deliver automobile parts after taking a check for $4,858.80, and cashing the check. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• Djulie N. Gallumette, 43, of Pompano Beach, Fla., entered a guilty plea to operation or permit operation with unsafe equipment.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
• Between 8 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday at 575 North Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
Someone gouged the vehicle of Troy Smith, 18, of Port Trevorton, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash (injury)
• 7:07 p.m. Monday along Warrensville Road, south of Millwood Lane, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Thomas H. Edwartoski, 68, of Montoursville, was traveling north when it struck a guiderail, crossed both travel lanes, hit an embankment and overturned, troopers reported. Edwartoski was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Troopers are investigating and noted Edwartoski is under investigation for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI/Receiving stolen property
• 11:49 p.m. Jan. 25 along Route 15 south and Mill Lane, Old Lycoming Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Escape was stopped for violations. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced heroin paraphernalia, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and a stolen firearm. Driver Christopher McCann, 49, of Jersey Shore, was arrested for felony firearm violations, DUI, drug possession, possession of paraphernalia and traffic violations. Adam McEwen, 36, of Williamsport, was a passenger and he was arrested for drug paraphernalia, troopers said.
DUI
• 11:56 p.m. Jan. 21 along Route 200 south, Piatt Township.
Troopers said Joseph Snyder, 47, of Hughesville, was involved in a domestic with a female and while attempting to leave the area was stopped by police. He was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol, and refused testing. Charges were filed. A 2014 Ford F150 XLT was allegedly involved.
DUI
• 4:03 p.m. Saturday along Reach Road and Reighard Avenue, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan 350Z for alleged violations and noted a 51-year-old man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:10 p.m. Monday along Route 220 north, Woodward Township.
A 2014 Subaru Crosstrek driven by an unnamed person swerved to avoid a deer, left the berm and struck a guiderail, troopers noted. No one was injured and no damage to PennDOT property reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:49 p.m. Monday along Route 220, west of Auchmuty Road, Muncy Township.
An eastbound 2001 Ford driven by Robert G. Hoosier, 38, of Hughesville, drifted across the roadway, nearly struck another vehicle head-on, went off the north shoulder, struck a mailbox and hit an embankment, troopers noted. Hoosier was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with careless driving, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:31 a.m. Monday along Route 184, east of Pinebrook Road, Cogan House Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kimberly S. Shoemaker, 34, of Montgomery, was traveling west when it went across the eastbound lane in a right curve, struck a utility pole and went back onto the roadway, troopers noted. Shoemaker was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, registration of title, operation following suspension or registration, and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:47 a.m. Friday along Hoppestown Road,, east of Proctor Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Wendy L. Knorr, 45, of Montoursville, was traveling south in snowy conditions when it went through a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. Knorr was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. The crash remains under investigation.
Terroristic threats
• 10:37 p.m. Jan. 31 along Abbott Hollow Road, McIntyre Township.
Kathryn Davis, 48, of Roaring Branch, allegedly threatened to shoot a 19-year-old Roaring Branch man if he did not leave the residence. She was arrested and released on $7,500 bail, it was noted.
Burglary
• 9 a.m. Feb. 7 along Odell Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers are investigating a burglary and theft involving a stolen checkbook and $100. The victim is an 82-year-old Muncy man, it was noted.
Theft by deception
• 4:29 p.m. Tuesday along Sylvan Dell Road, Armstrong Township.
A fraudulent account was allegedly created in the name of a 48-year-old South Williamsport woman. Troopers are investigating.
Theft by deception
• 8 a.m. Jan. 24 along Rose Valley Road, Gamble Township.
Open brokerage accounts in the name of a 48-year-old Trout Run man were determined to be fraudulent, police reported. Several accounts had been opened through Charles Schwab using the man’s information. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 10 p.m. Jan. 9 at 24 Michael Ave., Wolf Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported theft. Stolen items include miscellaneous jewelry valued at $100, an 18-karat gold necklace with cross valued at $100 and 14-karat gold ring with 5.5 karat diamonds avlued at $1,000. The victim is Jessica Smith, 28, of Hughesville, troopers noted.
Forgery
• 2 p.m. Jan. 28 along Shady Lane, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers are investigating a report of forged documents. The victim is a 58-year-old Danville man.
Criminal trespass
• 9 a.m. Dec. 2 along Ridge Road, Pine Township.
Troopers are investigating alleged issues with a foreclosure property, and concerns of theft and trespassing.
Scattering rubbish
• 2:44 p.m. Feb. 11 at 1479 Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township.
Someone left garbage alongside the road, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
• Between 8 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Jan. 31 along Cross Mountain Lane, Bastress Township.
At least 10 bags of refuse were left at the location, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
US Attorney David J. Freed
Middle District of Pa.
Theft
• Feb. 10 in Laporte, Sullivan County.
Mary Handzus, 63, of Laporte, was charged with theft stemming from allegations that between 2012 and 2019 while employed as a sheriff’s deputy she stole $198,566 from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The case was investigated by the FBI and state police.
