Northumberland County
State Police At Milton PFA violation
• 9:11 p.m. July 12 along Route 44, Delaware Township.
Troopers said Gregory Haas, 31, of Danville, sent a text message to a 32-year-old Watsontown woman in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Theft
• Between noon July 11 and 7:30 a.m. July 14 at 244 Clemens Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers said 668 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $1,670 was withdrawn without authorization at a Central Builders Supply Company, Watsontown, fuel station. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Stonington DUI/possession
• 11:21 p.m. July 15 along Route 901, Coal Township.
A vehicle driven by Jason Bills, 31, of Coal Township, was stopped for multiple alleged violations, troopers noted. Bills was allegedly sweating profusely and his speed was slurred. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported for chemical testing, which he refused. A probable cause search allegedly yielded a small amount of marijuana, smoking device and wax baggie containing a white powdery substance.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:47 p.m. July 9 along Route 125, north of Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
A 2009 Honda Civic driven by Darrien M. Arnold, 22, of Shamokin, went off the east side of the roadway in a right curve, struck an embankment, went down an embankment and struck a tree, troopers noted. Arnold was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Act 64
• 9:08 a.m. July 10 in the 1100 block of Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 GMC Acadia and arrested Samuel Gonzalez, 33, of Lebanon, for possession, it was noted.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Keith A. Hollenbach to Randal W. Hollenbach, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David J. Celvi and Lynn Celvi to David Horsfield, property in Mount Carmel Township, $30,000.
• Anthony J. Carnuccio, Anthony J. Carnuccio III and Noelle H. Carnuccio to Anthony J. Carnuccio and Noelle H. Carnuccio, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Cindy Lee Dilliplane to Robert Gilligbauer, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Dave Witmer and Tiffany Witmer to Eric Greenemeier, property in Mount Camrel Township, $15,000.
• Christopher Smith and Rhonda P. Smith to Emmanuel Dealsi, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
• Andrew Splitt and Amber Splitt to Edison Molina and Zoila Heras, property in Kulpmont, $26,000.
• David B. Zeigenfuse and Kenyatta Robinson, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Peter R. Johnson and Deborah G. Johnson to Jared K. Saxon and June Saxon, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jesse Ray Gaylor and Vicki Lee Diehl to Vicki Lee Diehl, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Bruce A. Pawling and Deborah L. Pawling to Jennifer Dormer, Michael F. Dormer, Janelle Morgan and Ryan A. Morgan, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Feddie W. Derr deceased and Eileen M. Derr to Deborah Pawling, Randy Derr and Jeff Derr, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Christopher Schu and Rebecca S. Schu to Peter Keretski and Tammy Kerteski, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Timothy T. Crissinger to Cathrina Kurver, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Dale A. Whitenight and Kathleen F. Whitenight to Pamela D. Whitenight and Joseph D. Semiclose, property in Riverside, $1.
Union County
District Judge Jeffery A. Rowe Summary trials
• Joseph S. Bozochovic, 31, of Duboistown, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph.
• Keirstin L. Snyder, 19, of Lewisberry, was guilty of exceed maximum speed limit established by 5 mph.
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. bicycle (injury)
• 11:07 a.m. July 13 along Buffalo Creek Road at the rails to trails, Buffalo Township.
A bicycle ridden by Joseph S. Shamburg, 52, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west on the trail when it entered the roadway and was struck by a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Margie H. Lohr, 74, of Mifflinburg, troopers noted. Shamburg was thrown from his bike and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. He was issued a warning for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:03 p.m. June 29 along Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Millmont girl was traveling east when it made a left turn into a driveway and was struck by a westbound 2001 Ford Ranger driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Mifflinburg boy. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. The girl will be cited with turning movements and required signals.
PFA violation
• 2:30 a.m. July 12 at 119 Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township.
Robert Justin Leach, 31, of Lewisburg, allegedly communicated with Brianne Folk, 23, of Lewisburg, in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
PFA violation
• 9:36 p.m. July 14 along William Penn Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers said an unnamed person violated a no-contact clase of a protection-from-abuse order.
Harassment
• 7 a.m. July 10 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Troopers said Kayla Ravenscroft, 21, of Uniontown, punched Ruth Byrne, 30, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in the side of the head following an argument.
Theft by deception
• 11:18 a.m. July 13 at 161 Showers Lane, Gregg Township.
The debit card of Hugh Sellard, 59, of Allenwood, was used to purchase $898.98 worth of items, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 12:55 a.m. June 25 along Buffalo and Walbash roads, West Buffalo Township.
Benjamin Dorman, 23, of Millmont, was arrested and charged after he was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Troopers responded to a motorist possibly asleep at a stop sign, it was noted. A 1996 Ford Mustang is the suspect vehicle, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 1:17 p.m. July 14 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
A 32-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio, woman was arrested during a traffic stop when troopers said an odor of narcotics was detected and a vehicle search revealed a small amount of narcotics and paraphernalia. A 1999 BMW 528 was allegedly involved.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Bryan K. Bradway, Kelly J. Bradway to Bryan K. Bradway, Kelly J. Bradway, property in White Deer Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 2:55 a.m. July 14 along East Mill Street and North Strawberry Alley, Selinsgrove.
A 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix was stopped for multiple alleged violations. The driver, an unnamed 60-year-old Selinsgrove woman, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers noted. Charges are pending chemical testing.
3-vehicle crash
• 11:07 a.m. July 8 along Route 35, west of Splashing Stream Lane, Washington Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Skyler A. Feltman, 32, of Millerstown, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2013 Toyota Venza driven by Jayla N. Burdge, 18, of Mifflin, which then struck the rear of a 2018 Cadillac Escalade driven by Amanda A. Sheaffer, 30, of Mifflintown. Minor injuries were reported and treatment was provided on scene, police noted. Feltman was cited with following too closely.
Harassment
• 5:03 p.m. July 13 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a verbal dispute in which Christopher Ciummei, 35, of Lewisburg, allegedly threatened a 53-year-old Sunbury man with physical contact.
Harassment
• 6:25 p.m. July 13 at 591 Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
Justin Aumiller, 41, of Middleburg, was charged after an investigation of a disturbance, troopers noted. The victim was Kevin Kauffman, 30, of Port Trevorton.
Theft
• 6:53 a.m. June 24 along New Lancaster Valley Road, West Beaver Township.
A 20-year-old Penns Creek woman was allegedly a victim of fraud involving $720.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 1:30 p.m. July 6 at 1000 Route 522, Penn Township.
A cell phone was stolen from Erica O’Brien, 22, of Shamokin Dam, an employee at Selinsgrove Center. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is valued at $500.
