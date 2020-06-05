Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash
• 12:46 p.m. Tuesday along Route 54, west of County Line Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Renee I. Provorse, 44, of Hughesville, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Veronica I. Ulrich, 42, of Milton, which was pushed forward into the rear of a 2006 Ford Ranger driven by Zachariah A. Feerrar, 18, of Turbotville. All drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Provorse will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
• 8:38 a.m. May 28 at 44 Main St., Turbotville.
Police said Lee Peterman, 42, of Turbotville, was taken into custody for an active warrant when Peterman was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Aggravated assault
• July 16 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Lavel V. Pearson, 49, of 264 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, N.Y., was charged with aggravated indecent assault (two counts), simple assault, indecent assault (two counts) and harassment stemming from allegations he punched another person several times, then pulled the person’s pants down, smacked their butt and further assaulted them with a finger. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
DUI
• 2:10 a.m. Feb. 23 at 209 Hillside Drive, Mifflinburg.
Joshua Steven Gardner, 34, of 1056 Baldwin Blvd., Shamokin Dam, was charged with DUI (two counts), accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property (two counts) following a hit-and-run crash, police reported. Mifflinburg police said the driver, Gardner, showed signs of impairment and later blood tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .229 percent, police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
DUI/Possession of a controlled substance
• 9:47 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sheetz, 240 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Melissa A. Roadarmel, 47, of 449 Pine Cone Drive West, Mifflinburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (three counts) and obedience to traffic-control devices. Mifflinburg police said a vehicle driven by Roadarmel was stopped for erratic driving and turning left at a right-only-turn intersection. Roadarmel allegedly showed signs of impairment and tests later showed her vehicle contained methamphetamine and paraphernalia and tests showed her blood contained marijuana and methamphetamine, it was noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
DUI
• 10:58 p.m. April 10 at 519 Dyer Road, White Deer Township.
James Emerson Gauger, 47, of 1325 Arnold Road, New Columbia, was charged with DUI (two counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving following an alleged one-vehicle crash. Gauger allegedly walked away from the scene and when contacted by troopers showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .328 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
DUI
• 3:23 p.m. April 24 at 2187 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
Daniel Joseph Bilby, 30, of 2903 Sussex Ave., Apt. 2, Pittsburgh, was charged with DUI (three counts), trespass by motor vehicle and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection after he was found in a vehicle in a driveway, police said. Troopers said Bilby was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle and when awakened showed signs of impairment and later lab tests showed his blood contained amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
DUI
• 9:53 p.m. May 22 north of County Line Road along Route 11, Union Township.
Christopher Barry Maldonado, 55, of 251 Airport Road, Lykens, was charged with DUI, investigation by police officers, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a one-vehicle rollover crash, which resulted in approximately 15 beer cans strewn across the roadway, troopers reported. Troopers said his license was not valid and refused chemical tests. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Possession of firearm prohibited
• March 30 at 562 New Columbia Road, New Columbia.
Robert James Friend, 37, of 831 Lightstreet Road, Bloomsburg, was charged with possession of firearm prohibited. A detective with the Union County District Attorney’s office alleges Friend had a shotgun in the corner of his bedroom and three firearms in a locked safe when he was not to be in possession of firearms. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Terroristic threats
• Nov. 6 at 2178 Crossroads Drive, White Deer Township.
Richard Donald Derr, 26, of SCI Coal Township, was charged with terroristic threats stemming from allegations he threatened himself in a letter in order to terrorize another. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
DUI/burglary/stalking
• 9:23 p.m. May 23 at 1009 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Kaden Dallas Best, 20, of 2725 Route 205, Millmont, was charged with burglary, stalking, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, DUI, reckless driving and purchase, consumpation, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages. Mifflinburg police responded to a report of an unwanted guest and arrived at the location to find Best sitting in a vehicle with its engine running. A breath test showed a preliminary blood alcohol content of .127 percent, police noted. Best allegedly banged on the door at the residence after being told to leave. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
Preliminary hearings
• Bernard Ross Calhoun, 29, of Euclid, Ohio, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana. A felony count of firearms not to be carried without license and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
• Brian Mitchell Abear, 38, of Williamsport, had a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of motor vehicles and summary count of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked withdrawn.
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:42 a.m. Tuesday along Route 15 north, south of I-80, White Deer Township.
A 2012 Toyota Rav4 driven by Stephen R. Everson, 53, of Lewisburg, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Everson was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 7:18 p.m. Saturday at 13830 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township.
Rodney Carroll Camden, 32, of Millmont, allegedly shoved a woman onto a bed during a verbal argument, troopers reported.
Criminal/simple trespass
• 12:40 p.m. May 27 along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said John Johnson, 18, of Muncy; Robert Shilling, 38, of Muncy; and Chad LaForme, 40, of Montgomery, were walking around the residence of a 55-year-old Lewisburg woman for no legitimate reason.
Criminal trespass
• 6:20 p.m. May 29 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Jennifer Kuhns, 41, of Penns Creek, allegedly entered the store after being notified she was prohibited from entering any Walmart.
Criminal mischief
• 1 a.m. Saturday at 110 Foresman Circle, White Deer Township.
Troopers investigated a reported criminal mischief and noted a potential civil resolution is pending. Tires on a 2009 Honda were damaged/vandalized, it was noted.
Retail theft
• 2:08 p.m. May 28 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Colton Williams, 30, of Selinsgrove, allegedly altered a barcode and product label and was charged by troopers, it was noted.
Theft by deception
• 11:57 a.m. May 31 along Highland Avenue, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 25-year-old West Milton woman was contacted by the website info@dutchmandanefarm.com inquiring about the availability of a great dane listed for $850. Through a fraudulent transaction, police said the woman was deceived out of $975.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 12:44 a.m. Sunday along I-80 eastbound, Valley Township.
A vehicle traveling eastbound at mile marker 222 when it went off the south shoulder, reentered the roadway, crossed both eastbound lanes, went off the north shoulder, up an embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side, troopers noted. A Robbinsville, N.J., male was arrested for suspicion of DUI, police noted.
