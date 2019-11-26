Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Terroristic threats
• 5 p.m. Thursday in Watsontown.
A 15-year-old Watsotown teen allegedly took a large fixed-blade knife and threatened to kill another person during a dispute in a residence. Charges are pending in Northumberland County Juvenile Court.
Union County
State Police At Milton Theft
• 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at 1668 Felmey Road, Union Township.
Someone tampered with 24 milliliters of liquid morphine prescribed to Vicky Felmey, 60, of Winfield, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing. The value of the morphine was listed at $75.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5:15 a.m. Saturday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 218, Liberty Township.
Troopers said a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Telford boy was traveling east in the left lane when it went out of control, began to turn left, left the north berm, struck an embankment and rolled two times. The driver was belted and was not injured. Three passengers, ages 16 to 18, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected injuries, police noted. The three passengers were not belted, troopers added.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday along Penns Drive, south of Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township.
A southbound 2017 Ford Explorer driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Winfield boy failed to take a left curve, went across the northbound lane, struck a tree, slid through a grass field and struck another tree, troopers reported. The driver was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:09 a.m. Sunday along Route 522, west of Boop Farm Lane, Spring Township.
A northbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Colton P. Walter, 18, of Middleburg, failed to take a left curve when the driver became distracted by the passenger, Rebecca L. Bender, 18, of Beaver Springs, troopers reported. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. It was disabled. Both Walter and Bender were belted and neither sustained injuries, troopers added. Walter will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:35 a.m. Sunday along Salem Road, Penn Township.
A 2000 GMC Savanna driven by Brett L. Kahn, 49, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when it slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Kahn was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 4:40 p.m. Sunday along Route 522, east of Farmhouse Road, Franklin Township.
A 2008 Ford Escape driven by Grace M. Benfer, 34, of Middleburg, was traveling south in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Benfer was belted and was uninjured. A passenger, age 10, sustained a suspected injury due to airbag deployment, but refused transported, police added. The vehicle was disabled.
Burglary
• Between Nov. 14 and 7:44 p.m. Nov. 18 at 579 Hackenburg Road, Center Township.
Someone entered the residence of Miranda Hackenberg, 30, of Middleburg, and took a Taurus SR22 handgun valued at $460, according to police. The handgun is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
Retail theft
• 2:22 p.m. Saturday at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
An unnamed female allegedly concealed merchandise valued at $76.07 and left the store without paying. Charges were filed.
Criminal mischief
• 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at 163 Broadway Road, Jackson Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly broke the windshield of a vehicle belonging to Olga Ivankina, 43, of Winfield, with his fist. Damage was estimated at $460. No charges were filed when the alleged suspect paid for damages, police added.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 5:21 p.m. Tuesday along Route 87 near Snyder’s Country Pet Food, Fairfield Township.
A 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by an unnamed person exited the parking lot and was struck by a southbound 2015 Nissan X-Terra, police said. No injuries were noted. The driver of the Dodge will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:47 p.m. Nov. 15 along I-180 eastbound, east of the Pennsdale exit, Muncy Township.
An eastbound 2020 BMW Alpine B7 driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. The driver was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 11:25 a.m. Friday along Route 15 north, east of Upper Powys Road, Lewis Township.
A 2007 Mazda CX7 driven by Marlene A. Hevner, 68, of Renovo, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Hevner was belted and was not injured. The collision caused disabling damage, troopers noted.
Assault
• 6:36 p.m. Nov. 10 along Heshbon Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported physical altercation. Charges submitted were withdrawn when it was discovered a juvenile falsely alleged an assault by her father.
Harassment
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday along Pleasant Hills Road, Loyalsock Township.
Kevin Getz, 33, of Williamsport, allegedly threw a pumpkin at a 61-year-old Montgomery man, and then spit on him.
Harassment
• 6:34 p.m. Tuesday along Sand Hill Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both of Montoursville, were cited following an alleged argument which included physical contact, troopers noted.
Terroristic threats
• 8:50 p.m. Sunday along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating a report of multiple voicemails left on a phone directed at a 14-year-old Williamsport boy.
Criminal trespass
• 6:31 p.m. Tuesday along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Someone broke into the residence of a 45-year-old Trout Run man through a sliding glass door, troopers noted. Nothing was damaged or reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 10:15 p.m. Nov. 11 and 6:45 a.m. Nov. 12 at 425 Clayton Ave., Loyalsock Township.
A 2016 Ford Explorer, 2019 Dodge Ram and 2018 Jeep were spray painted with green paint, troopers reported. Victims were Janelle Borrosco, 42, Angela Carbajal, 32 and Sarah Godfrey, 36, all of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 11:07 p.m. Oct. 25 along I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers reported stopping a vehicle driven by Devin Shaw, 18, of Richmond, R.I., for alleged violations. Shaw was found to be in possession of narcotics, and was under the influence, it was noted. Charges were filed.
US Attorney David J. Freed, Middle District of Pennsylvania, Williamsport Sentenced
• Nov. 7 in Middle District Court, Harrisburg.
Brett Trageser, 29, of Cumberland County Prison and formerly of Bloomsburg, was sentenced to 156 months imprisonment followed by five years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Freed noted Trageser pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent 400 grams or more of fentanyl between October 2015 and May 2017. Trageser was determined to have distributed between 1.2 and 4 kilograms of fentanyl pills that were being manufactured by co-conspirator Nathan Anthony Ott, 34, who is incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, N.J., who was obtaining kilogram quantities of fentanyl manufacturing the kilograms into pills, Freed noted. Ott sold the manufactured pills locally in Chambersburg using “runners” and then began selling the pills online utilizing the dark web to distribute the manufactured pills throughout the US and a few foreign countries. Ott would mail the packages from various US Postal facilities in Chambersburg and surrounding areas. Ott was sentenced to 210 months imprisonment. Additional co-conspirators and their sentences, are listed as well: Apollo Ravanna Bey, 21 months; Mike Wood, 120 months; Cindy Jo Wood, 48 months; Justin Chandler, 120 months; Stephanie Holtry, 48 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.