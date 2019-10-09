Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 9:48 p.m. Sept. 20 along Susquehanna Trail and Keener Drive, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Volkswagen Golf was stopped for a traffic violation and Benjamin Cowher, 27, of Muncy, arrested for DUI.
DUI
• 6:15 a.m. Oct. 1 along Route 45 westbound, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was stopped for multiple violations, troopers said, when the driver, Riesling Craul, 27, of Lewisburg, allegedly showed signs of impairment. A half-empty alcoholic beverage was found in the lap of Craul, troopers said. Craul was charged.
DUI
• Aug. 18 along Route 44 and Potash Street, Delaware Township.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Chevrolet and allegedly found Lucas Nye, 44, of Watsontown, to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:05 p.m. Saturday along Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township.
A 2009 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Jeffrey L. Prokop, 59, of Muncy, pulled from a driveway onto Susquehanna Trail and was struck from behind by a southbound 1989 Ford Mustang driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Lewisburg boy, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Prokop will be cited with emerging from alley, driveway or building.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:14 p.m. Sept. 28 along Route 45, east of Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2016 Ford Edge driven by Erin D. Gresalfi, 19, of Locust Valley, N.Y., was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Robert T. Unroe, 49, of Milton, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Gresalfi will be cited with following too closely.
Harassment
• 10 p.m. Thursday at 284 Fern St., West Chillisquaque Township.
Michael Tyson, 42, of Milton, allegedly pushed Patricia Tyson, 43, of Milton, against a wall and slammed her arm into a chair. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• 10:17 a.m. Sept. 23 at 749 N. Mill Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said James Premick, 61, of Milton, violated a protection-from-abuse order when he entered the residence of Kimberly Brice-Premick, 59, of Milton, where he allegedly turned on lights, moved cabinets, opened drawers and took a coffee pot. James was charged with violating a PFA, burglary and related charges, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at 980 Mansion Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Damage, estimated at $50, was reported to a mailbox belonging to Scott Buck, 62, of Milton. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
• 1:26 a.m. Sept. 7 along Route 147 south, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers investigated a one-vehicle crash involving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and noted that Tammy Ulrich, 56, of Montandon, admitted to drinking alcohol and using a controlled substance prior to the crash. Charges were filed.
State Police At Stonington Harassment
• 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 along State Road, Little Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said a 50-year-old Dornsife man arrived home under the influence of alcohol, got into an argument with a 51-year-old Dornsife woman and headbutted her.
Harassment
• 9:10 p.m. Sept. 22 along State Road, Little Mahanoy Township.
A 50-year-old Dornsife man was arrested with victims listed as a 51-year-old woman and 74-year-old woman, both of Dornsife. No further information was released.
Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Underage drinking, 12:10 a.m., Market Street; ordinance violation, 1:08 a.m., St. Catherine Street; intoxicated person, 1:18 a.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 12:11 p.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; parking complaint, 12:44 p.m., St. Louis Street; information, 3:51 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; reportable accident, 6:51 p.m., Bull Run Crossing and Fairview Road; traffic warning, 9:22 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 9:41 p.m., North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; noise complaint, 11:40 p.m., St. John Street.
• Saturday: Traffic arrest, 12:08 a.m., North Second at St. John streets; foot patrol, 12:30 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic arrest, 12:40 a.m., South Derr Drive and Market Street; assist fire agency, 7:35 a.m., Farley Circle; assist fire agency, 8:12 a.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 12:26 p.m., North Third Street; suspicious circumstance, 12:38 p.m., Hufnagle Park; domestic, 2:41 p.m., Buffalo Road; non-injury accident, 3:56 p.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; foot patrol, 4:12 p.m., St. Catherine Street; welfare check, 6:25 p.m., Jefferson Avenue; open door, 7:45 pm., Westbranch Highway; motorist assist, 8:07 p.m., Route 15 north at Moore Avenue; motorist lockout, 8:19 p.m., Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:33 p.m., North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 8:34 p.m., St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 9:19 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Supplee Mill Road; traffic warning, 9:37 p.m., Buffalo Road and Shikelimo Lane; traffic warning, 11:53 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; underage drinking, 12:10 a.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 7:21 a.m., Villa Vista Avenue; parking complaint, 7:50 a.m., Lewisburg; accident, 9:11 a.m., North Second Street; dispute, 10:51 a.m., North Fourth Street; 911 hang up, 11:51 a.m., St. Paul Street; motorist assist, 12:40 p.m., Old Turnpike at Fairground roads; theft, 1:25 p.m., Madison Avenue, East Buffalo Township; hit and run, 3:19 p.m., Washington Avenue; traffic arrest, 3:22 p.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 3:33 p.m., West Market Street school zone; animal issue, 6:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 7:59 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; false/check identification, 8:06 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious circumstance, 10:29 p.m., South Front and St. Louis streets; false/check identification, 11:56 p.m., Market Street.
• Thursday: PFA, 5:34 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; prisoner transport, 7:03 a.m., Columbia County Prison; motorist assist, 7:41 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; suspicious circumstance, 7:53 a.m., Fairview Drive, East Buffalo Township; motorist assist, 10:17 a.m., Market Street; bad check, 10:28 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic arrest, 12:07 p.m., North 10th at St. Mary streets; underage drinking, 1:42 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 3:19 p.m., West Market Street school zone; theft, 3:32 p.m., Cambridge Lane, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 3:37 p.m., West Market Street school zone; complaint, 3:43 .m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 4:29 p.m., Brown and Barton streets; suspicious person, 8:15 p.m., Pennsylvania Streets; traffic warning, 10:4 4p.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; traffic warning, 10:56 p.m., Route 15 and West Market Street; disturbance, 11:26 p.m., Market Street; pedestrian stop, 11:41 p.m., White Pine Alley.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 1:40 a.m. Sept. 22 at 1380 Fisher Circle, Lewis Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash, where Justin Krouse, 41, of Mifflinburg, allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking prior to crashing his 1995 golf cart. Charges were filed.
DUI/drug possession
• 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at 17132 Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township.
Troopers said Game Commission officers found William Delsite, 44, of Millmont, in a parking lot where drugs and paraphernalia were in plain view. Troopers arrived and determined Delsite was driving his vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was charged with DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle without insurance.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:24 p.m. Sept. 29 along Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a southbound 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Tori J. Fitzwater, 19, of Columbia, attempted a U-turn and struck a northbound 2016 Toyota Rav4 driven by Stacey K. Rearick, 54, of Watsontown. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Fitzwater will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:31 p.m. Sept. 29 along International Drive at AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
A 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Morgan T. Ford, 20, of Lewistown, was stopped at a stop sign when it proceeded and struck a 1998 Ford F150 driven by Daniel Henninger, 80, of Lewisburg, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Ford will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:57 p.m. Sept. 26 along JPM Road at William Penn Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Prius driven by Mary J. Stoneburg, 85, of Lewisburg, was traveling south when it failed to stop at the intersection, crossed William Penn Drive and struck a fence. Stoneburg was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for assessment, police said. She will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:30 a.m. Friday along Dreisbach Church and Pheasant Ridge roads, Buffalo Township.
A 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Lance J. Klose, 22, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west when Klose fell asleep, crossed both travel lanes, left the west berm, and struck an embankment, troopers said. Klose was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:20 p.m. Sept. 23 along Old Turnpike Road, east of Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2006 Buick Rainier driven by Ryan K. Page, 35, of Mifflinburg, went off the north berm, struck a utility pole, went through a grassy area, struck a mailbox, then reentered the roadway, went into the oncoming lane, overturned and slid into trees, troopers said. Page was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:15 p.m. Sept. 28 along Diehl Road, north of Pleasant Grove Road, Lewis Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling north when it went off the roadway and struck a mailbox, then fled the scene, police noted.
Hit and run
• 2:07 p.m. Sept. 27 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 199, West Buffalo Township.
An eastbound vehicle passed a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Jerry Jones, 58, of Philadelphia, and struck the passenger-side mirror, causing damage, troopers said. The vehicle fled east. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 5:39 p.m. Saturday along Groves Road, south of Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling north when it went off the west shoulder, struck a fence, and fled without providing information, troopers noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:26 a.m. Oct. 2 along Route 304, west of Smith Road, Limestone Township.
A 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Derek Zimmerman was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at White Deer Drug and Rehab, 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Frederick D. Whitemarsh, 37, of Nicholas, allegedly pushed Jason James Murdock, 37, of Mexico, N.Y., over a railing in the gazebo.
Theft by deception
• Between noon June 1 and noon Sept. 1 at Shelly Circle and Zeigler Road, Kelly Township.
Someone obtained a Credit One Bank credit card in the name of Michael Griffin, 36, of Lewisburg, and left a balance of $712, troopers reported.
Retail theft
• 8:50 p.m. Sept. 20 at 600 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township.
Someone entered the Short Stop Market and took two quarts of motor oil valued at $12.48 and a bottle of chocolate milk valued at $1.29, troopers reported. The items were concealed and taken from the store without payment.
Criminal mischief
• Between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday at 317 Vine St., New Berlin.
Someone threw eggs, which struck a 2016 Ford Escape and a residence, troopers noted.
