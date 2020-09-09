President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Union County Sentences
• Colton M. Showers, 24, of New Columbia, received 48 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense DUI high rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Matthew C. Wert, 30, of Hartleton, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability. A separate sentence of one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia was also imposed.
• Scotch Hanning, 41, of Winfield, received one year probation for a guilty plea to possession of instrument of crime with intent, one year probation for a guilty plea to simple assault and six months probation for a guilty plea to contempt for violation of order or agreement.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• Ciara Nashay Buchanan, 32, of Cincinnati, Ohio, had misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, purchase of controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of location of registration permit, obscured plates, operation vehicle without required financial responsibility, obstructed window and investigation by officer held for court.
Northumberland County Courthouse Sentences
• Bradley Eugene Moyer, 22, of Dalmatia, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Shane Kuhns, 22, of Duncansville, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Sean Paul, 34, of Mount Carmel, three years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs and $25 restitution to Mount Carmel Borough for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Ethan Fischer, 19, of Milton, $25 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; consecutive sentence of one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking; consecutive sentence of six months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; consecutive sentence of six months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Alexis McKown, 21, of Shamokin, one year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Mitch, 25, of Turbotville, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest; 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; consecutive sentence of 18 months’ probation plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Nicholas Mueller, 21, of Sunbury, 9 to 23 months in county jail, 264 days credit for time served, Tier 1 15-year registration under Megan’s Law, $100 fine plus costs for corruption of minors.
• Jose Santos Navarrete Bonilla, 34, of Sunbury, four months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Nathan Weaver, 33, of Paxinos, recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence for indecent assault.
State Police At Milton DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by a 21-year-old Wewahitcka, Fla., man was stopped for multiple alleged violations when troopers said he was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The stop took place at 11:46 p.m. Sept. 3 along Westbranch Highway in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The man was transported for testing and charges are pending.
2-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 3 along Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Matrix driven by Lynn L. Greenawalt, 61, of Montoursville, was traveling north when it attempted a right turn into Warrior Run High School when it struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Express driven by Pamela L. Thomas, 59, of Watsontown. No one was injured.
Greenawalt will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lewisburg girl sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash at 10:46 p.m. Sept. 2 along Col. John Kelly Road, east of Miller Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said the girl was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier east when it left the roadway to the south, went down an embankment, rotated and went through a field, where it struck the corner of an out building. The girl will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 2010 Nissan Versa driven by Aaron M. Benner, 27, of Millheim, left the roadway and struck an embankment at 5:51 a.m. Sept. 1 along Buffalo Road, west of Cooper Mill Road, Lewis Township, Union County, troopers reported.
Benner was not belted and will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2016 Land Rover Evoque struck a deer at 5:49 a.m. Sept. 7 along I-80 near mile marker 201 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Randall C. Holman, 50, of Groton, Conn., was driving the Land Rover. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, troopers noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 2008 Honda CRV driven by Tami L. Eiswerth, 51, of Muncy, struck a deer along the roadway around 7:10 a.m. Sept. 5, as reported by State Police at Milton.
The accident occurred along I-180 eastbound, south of Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Eiswerth was belted and was uninjured. The vehicle was disabled.
Disorderly conduct
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Joseph Kinney, 32, of Danville, was charged by State Police at Milton after allegedly exiting a vehicle and pounding on the vehicle, causing alarm to patrons and bank staff and causing the bank to lock down.
Harassment
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Matthew Alan Gray, 41, of Danville, was cited after troopers investigated a domestic assault, police reported.
Troopers said the incident took place at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 7 at 234 Stump Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An unnamed Cold Springs, N.Y. resident was arrested for allegedly slapping a 21-year-old Lackawana, N.Y. woman, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 6:58 p.m. Sept. 5 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Suicide attempt
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an attempted suicide was investigated at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 1 to 10:02 a.m. Sept. 2 along Route 304 in Union Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly spray painted racial and political comments along Tower and Turkey Hill roads in Limestone Township, Union County, police reported.
The alleged incidents took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 6.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.
Warrant service
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2002 Ford Mustang was stopped at 4:09 p.m. Sept. 4 along Silvermoon Lane in Kelly Township, Union County, and a Dewart man arrested.
Paul McClintock, 42, of Dewart, was driving on a DUI-suspended license, police noted, and was wanted for failure to appear in count. He was jailed on the outstanding warrant, troopers said.
Drug possession
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2020 Jeep was stopped for speeding and the driver, an unnamed 23-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man, was determined to be under the influence of drugs.
Troopers said the man was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia and transported for testing.
The stop took place at 4:40 a.m. Sept. 6 along I-80 eastbound in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Mifflinburg man was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia following the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet S10, troopers from Milton reported.
The alleged incident took place at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 29 along High and North Eighth streets, Kelly Township, Union County.
Found dog
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Milton reported a dog was found at 8:53 a.m. Sept. 6 along Musser Lane in Delaware Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sept. 6: False/check identification, 12:23 a.m., Market Street; intoxicated person, 12:36 a.m., Market Street; underage drinking, 1:25 a.m., South Sixth Street/Bell Alley; traffic warning, 2:51 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Stadium Boulevard; traffic warning, 2:56 a.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; burglar alarm, 6:45 a.m., North Derr Drive; 911 open line, 7:51 a.m., Fairview Drive; suspicious circumstance, 9:01 a.m., Ikeler Street; phone call request, 2:02 p.m., South Seventh Street; traffic stop, 2:23 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; welfare check, 3:55 p.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; complaint, 6:09 p.m., North Derr Drive; PFA violation, 6:21 p.m., Matlack Avenue; 911 accidental call, 7:01 p.m., North 10th Street; information, 7:54 p.m.
• Sept. 5: Assist other agency, 1:47 a.m., Walker Street and Vedder Circle; suspicious circumstance, 2:48 a.m., Harris Drive, Hunt Hall; traffic warning, 3:26 a.m., Loomis and University avenues; phone call request, 8:34 a.m., Snake Road; complaint, 11:09 a.m., North Derr Drive; road hazard, 11:27 a.m., North Derr Drive and Westbranch Highway; pursuit, 12:40 p.m. JPM and Col. John Kelly roads; assist fire agency, 5:07 p.m., Villa Vista Avenue; motorcycle/ATV accident, 5:22 p.m., Market and Second streets; road hazard, 7:03 p.m., Fairground Road; suspicious circumstance, 7:18 p.m., South Eighth Street; 911 open line, 8:13 p.m., St. Catherine Street; phone call request, 11:21 p.m., South Seventh Street; disorderly gathering, 11:58 p.m., South Seventh Street.
