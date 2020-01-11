Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 8:16 a.m. Wednesday along Route 405, south of Metzger Drive, Delaware Township.
A 2006 Ford F350 driven by Brian P. Vollman, 22, of Muncy, was traveling south when it went out of control in snowy conditions, rotated counterclockwise, left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and road sign, troopers reported. Vollman was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dance Hall Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brock E. Guffy, 21, of Milton, was traveling south when it left the roadway, continued south along the berm, struck a utility pole, then drove away, troopers reported. Guffy allegedly drove to his residence.
PFA violation
• Noon Dec. 30 at 348 Clemens Road, Delaware Township.
Matthew Smith, 28, of Muncy, was taken into custody for allegedly violating a protection-from-abuse order, reported by a 35-year-old Muncy man.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 1:12 p.m. Monday at 4867 Route 54, Turbotville.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer, black in color, was reported stolen from a vacant lot, where it had been inoperable for about four years. The vehicle belonged to Diana Cooper, 75, of Laporte.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 6:47 p.m. Dec. 30 along the exit at Route 15 and New Columbia, White Deer Township.
Mark Lee Welker, 55, of 1512 Oakes Ave., Williamsport, was charged with DUI (two counts), following too closely and careless driving following a two-vehicle crash. State Police At Milton reported a vehicle driven by Welker rearended another vehicle and witnesses reported seeing a vehicle driven by Welker traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles while using both lanes. Troopers said Welker showed signs of impairment and admitted he had consumed beers and liquor. A breath test later showed his blood alcohol content to be .103 percent, troopers said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
DUI
• 1:06 a.m. Dec. 8 along Route 15 south at the White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
Eric C. Sandel, 35, of 436 High St., West Milton, was charged with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a traffic stop. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Sandel was seen crossing the fog line serveral times and was weaving in its lane. Sandel allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming beers prior to driving. Later tests showed his blood alcohol content was. 171 percent, troopers reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Bad checks
• July 17 through Aug. 26 at Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Rose Therese Samples, 25, of 1608 Paxtonville Road, Middleburg, was charged with bad checks. Mifflinburg police allege Samples issued a bad check in the amount of $500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 11:55 a.m. Thursday along Brouse Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2007 Honda Pilot driven by Noah S. Stetler, 19, of Mifflinburg, pulled in front of an eastbound 2013 Ford Focus driven by Thomas A. Miler, 26, of Shamokin, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted. Stetler will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:06 a.m. Tuesday along Stover Road, west of Orchard Road, Lewis Township.
A 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Arlen P. Stoltzfus, 18, of Lewisburg, was traveling west when it left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Stoltzfus was belted and was transported by Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what police noted was a suspected serious injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was reported.
Criminal trespass
• 7:47 p.m. Wednesday at 18220 Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township.
Troopers responded to a reported verbal dispute and cited Brandon Valentine, 38, of Penns Creek, when he refused to leave the property, it was noted.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Nichonate Inc. to Joseph A. Pastuszek, Kelly R. Pastuszek, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ida Mae Koser to Raymond E. Bardole, Lisa L. Bardole, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Gregory A. Aucker, Connie P. Aucker to Gregory A. Aucker, Connie P. Aucker Aucker Irrevocable reisdential and income trust remainderman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Charles A. Thomas, Kay K. Thomas to Charles A. Thomas, Kay K. Thomas, Thomas Irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:20 a.m. Friday along Route 287, south of Route 284, Pine Township.
A 2007 Freightliner Columbia driven by Robert W. Lucas, 60, of Pleasant Gap, was traveling south in a right curve when it went out of control, hit an embankment, went across both travel lanes and struck a guiderail, went down an embankment, hit multiple trees and came to rest facing south, troopers reported. Lucas was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Jersey Shore, with a possible injury, it was noted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:55 p.m. Tuesday along Calvert Road, Gamble Township.
A 2017 Ford F150 XLT driven by Troy L. Vonthun, 47, of Bridgeville, was traveling in a left curve when it went out of control, off the east side of the roadway, struck a stump and tree and came to rest facing northeast, troopers reported. Vonthun was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:02 p.m. Tuesday along McKee Road, north of Lycoming Creek Road, Lycoming Township.
A 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Brion L. Pepperman, 39, of Cogan Station, was traveling north when it went out of control, off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned onto its roof, troopers reported. Pepperman was belted and was not injured. Troopers said he was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicles vs. rock
• 11:13 p.m. Sunday along Route 15, east of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling in the right lane when it struck a rock in the roadway. A 2014 Honda Civic then struck the rock. Both vehicle sustained flat tires, though no injuries were noted.
Harassment
• 7:15 p.m. Monday along McGill Hollow Road, Woodward Township.
A 46-year-old Linden man was arrested and cited after he allegedly pushed a 50-year-old Linden woman in the face.
Harassment
• 1:04 p.m. Dec. 31 along Peterman Lane, Wolf Township.
Randy Ritter, 54, of Hughesville, allegedly threatened to smash the head of a 48-year-old Hughesville woman into a wall.
Harassment
• 12:41 a.m. Dec. 7 along Turkey Path Road, Anthony Township.
Shiloh Flannigan, 20, of Salladasburg, allegedly got into an argument with a 24-year-old Linden man and struck him in the face several times. Flannigan was cited wth simple assault and harassment.
Harassment
• 10:18 p.m. Nov. 25 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Christian Henderson, 28, of Wilkinsburg, allegedly got into an argument with a 29-year-old Williamsport woman at the Econolodge. Henderson allegedly tackled the woman and struck her in the face, causing injury. He was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Disorderly conduct
• 1:21 p.m. Sunday at Giant, 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a welfare check and discovered Danyel Fabiano, 38, of Hughesville, unresponsive on a bench in the grocery store. Fabiano was allegedly intoxicated and a preliminary breath test indicated her alcohol content to be .34 percent, troopers noted. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. She will be cited with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 a.m. Dec. 24 and noon Dec. 26 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Damage was reported to a metal chain link fence valued at $150 and a shed door valued at $50, all of which belonged to a 92-year-old Williamsport woman.
Theft from vehicle
• Between Oct. 1-31 along Stryker Avenue, Clinton Township.
Someone allegedly stole 24 1/2-inch aluminum Budd wheel rims valued at $300 and Exide 12-volt truck batteries valued at $100. The items belonged to a 57-year-old Montgomery man and charges are pending.
