Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Disorderly conduct
• 8 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Robert Sellers Jr., 27, of Watsontown, was charged after he allegedly confronted and threatened two individuals.
Possession of narcotics
• 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Maint Street, Watsontown.
Police stopped a vehicle, at which time K9 Mariska was deployed and indicated a positive hit for narcotics, it was noted. William M. West, 18, of Montgomery, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly found with narcotics and associated paraphernalia.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• April Clemens, 66, of New Columbia, and Raymond Ripka, 66, of New Columbia.
• Melissa Brusseau, 37, of Sunbury, and Gene Zales, 51, of Sunbury.
• Madison Reed, 22, of Shamokin, and Zachary Rothermel, 28, of Shamokin.
• David Hubler, 62, of Selinsgrove, and Lou Badman, 60, of Selinsgrove.
• Patrick Kerstetter, 63, of Northumberland, and Karen McCaulley, 58, of Northumberland.
• Michael Hrycenko, 32, of Lexington, Ky., and Fern Couch, 29, of Lexington, Ky.
• Michael Sawyer, 58, of Danville, and Ana Ortega-Vargas, 47, of Danville.
• Katelin Delp, 27, of Sunbury, and Jacob Mertz, 31, of Sunbury.
• Josiah Stauffer, 20, of Liverpool, and Marcella Stauffer, 20, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
• Tamara Sassani, 21, of Shamokin, and Jesse Seebold, 23, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Cynthia Mae Barnhart, Cynthia M. Cook and Christopher S. Cook to JCT Property Management LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• US Bank National Association trustee, RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC agent to Tyler L. Connolly, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $53,000.
• Citimortgage Inc. to National Homebuyers LLC, property in Milton, $37,275.
• Tobias E. Byler and Martha L. Byler to Richard D. Rank and Carole R. Frank, property in Lewis Township, $220,000.
• M3 Realty Limited Partnership to JDM Land Development LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• John M. Spangler estate and Matthew A. Spangler executor to Mark W. Shively and Brenda K. Shively, property in Turbot Township, $154,000.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• 7 p.m. Oct. 24 along State School Road, Penn Township.
Troopers were dispatched for an alleged domestic and citations were filed, police reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 2:56 a.m. Saturday at 5679 Route 118, Moreland Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and found Larry Coffin, 48, of Williamsport, to be under the influence of alcohol, it was noted. Coffin was arrested and refused chemical testing. He was charged. The vehicle involved was a 1996 Ford Thunderbird.
DUI
• 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20 along I-180 westbound, Montoursville.
Troopers said Joseph Dewald, 46, of Williamsport, was stopped for alleged violations when Dewald attempted to flee and later crashed. Dewald was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, treated and found in possession of narcotics while under the influence, troopers added. He was charged and is to be arraigned Thursday.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:06 p.m. Friday along Four Mile Drive at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2007 Buick driven by Velma J. Bixler, 91, of Williamsport, struck the rear of a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by Jason Meixsell, 43, of Nazareth, troopers reported. Bixler was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Both drivers were belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:03 a.m. Saturday along I-180 east, west of Cemetery Road, Fairfield Township.
A 2012 Hyundai Accent driven by Corey D. Puckey, 32, of Williamsport, was traveling east in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. The collision caused disabling damage to the vehicle though no one was injured.
