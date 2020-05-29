Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
• 9:16 a.m. May 22 along Dornsife Mountain Road, Little Mahanoy Township.
A 2013 Ford F550 driven by Quintin E. Schaffner, 35, of Elizabethville, was traveling north when it stopped to assist a disabled motorist, then backed in the northbound lane and truck a 2003 Saturn Vue driven by Allen G. Schaffner, 62, of Herndon, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:31 p.m. May 22 along Route 125, east of Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
A 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Heather M. Tanner, 37, of Coal Township, was traveling south in a right curve when it went across the northbound lane and struck a guiderail, troopers reported. Tanner was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Disorderly conduct
• 6:17 a.m. Monday at 1209 Scott St., Kulpmont.
Troopers said Carl Marchetti, 60, of Shamokin, from his porch, threw multiple eggs which struck the vehicle of Steven Lynch, 34, of Kulpmont, multiple times.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearing
• Rebecca J. States, 40, of Mifflinburg, waived a felony allegation of aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment to court.
Summary trials
• Kirby B. Turner, 27, of Elizabethtown, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 1 mph.
• Michael A. Graham, 25, of Manheim, entered guilty pleas to exceed 55 mph in other location by 1 mph and fail to use safety belt, driver and front seat passenger.
• Andrea L. Mandelko, 38, of Allenwood, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
• Alexandra D. Sholley, 28, of Liverpool, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 1 mph.
• Allen D. Basom, 42, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to failure to stop at a red signal.
• A summary allegation of exceed 35 mph in urban district by 1 mph filed against Tyler S. Mowery, 19, of Winfield, was withdrawn.
• Christopher G. Carvell, 55, of Carlisle, entered a guilty plea to exceed 35 mph in urban district by 1 mph.
• Leon O. Weikel, 53, of Sunbury, entered a guilty plea to exceed 35 mph in urban district by 1 mph.
• Audra J. Pearson, 49, of Columbus, Ohio, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 1 mph.
• Austin E. Deibler, 18, of York Haven, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit established by 1 mph.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 10:40 p.m. Wednesday along Route 15 north and I-80 eastbound White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2006 Buick Lacrosse was stopped an a 34-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending chemical tests.
DUI crash
• 9:53 p.m. May 22 along Route 11 and County Line Road, Union Township.
Troopers from Selinsgrove reported that a 2021 Ford driven by Christopher Maldonado, 55, of Lykens, crashed. Maldonado was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
• 7:21 p.m. May 19 along Foresman Drive, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2-year-old Milton girl ran into the roadway from a driveway and was struck by an eastbound 1999 Mercury Marquis driven by Rebecca J. Sanchuk, 45, of New Columbia. The girl was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
3-vehicle crash
• 2:32 p.m. Wednesday along Buffalo Road and Reitz Boulevard, Buffalo Township.
A 2006 Honda Odyssey struck the rear of a 2006 Ford Focus, which was pushed into the rear of a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, troopers said. No one was injured. The driver of the Honda was cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:56 a.m. Tuesday along Old Turnpike Road at Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Jean Swank, 85, of Lewisburg, was traveling north when it proceeded without clearance into the intersection and struck a westbound 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by Katie M. Troup, 38, of Mifflinburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Swank was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 11:27 p.m. Friday along Route 204 and Bridge Street, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle vehicle and noted a 40-year-old New Berlin man was found to be under the influence. The man was arrested for DUI and charges are pending.
DUI crash
• 3:28 a.m. Saturday at 14123 Route 522, Franklin Township.
A 2011 Hyundai Accent crashed and a 24-year-old Beavertown man was taken into custody for DUi, troopers noted. Charges are pending.
DUI crash (injury)
• 9:53 p.m. Friday along Route 11, north of County Line Road, Union Township.
A 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher B. Maldonado, 55, of Lykens, was traveling south when it went off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and came to rest facing north, police noted. Troopers said several alcoholic beverages and other personal property was strewn across the roadway. Additionally, Maldonado allegedly fled the scene and denied being the driver before returning to the scene and admitted to driving after consuming alcoholic beverages. He was arrested for DUI and will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:25 p.m. Friday along Route 522 at Sale Barn Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by Dawson W. Hain, 20, of Beaver Springs, was pulling from a parking lot when it was struck by a northbound 2005 Ford Excursion driven by Matthew A. Rhoads, 44, of Freeburg. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Hain will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:12 p.m. Saturday along Paxtonville Road at South Wausau Road, Middleburg.
A 2008 Ford Focus turned northbound onto Route 104 and struck the driver’s side of a northbound 1999 Pontiac Firebird. Neither driver was named, and troopers said both were issued warnings.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:59 p.m. Wednesday along Route 235, north of Spillway Road, Adams Township.
A 2010 Subaru Forester driven by Velma E. DeLong, 67, of Beavertown, was traveling south when it failed to take a left curve, left the right side of the roadway and struck a road sign and tree, troopers reported. DeLong was belted and sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:40 a.m. Thursday along Route 204, north of Fair Oak Road, Penn Township.
A southbound 2011 Kenworth driven by William C. Winkler, 75, of Mansfield, slid off the right side of the roadway in wet conditions, struck a guiderail, embankment, mailbox, landscaping timbers, shrubs, utility pole and went through a yard and row of brush, troopers said. Winkler was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
• Between 10 a.m. May 19 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1826 Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Cody Colon, 21, of Selinsgrove, drove past the residence of Ellen Bailey, 67, of Winfield, and used the horn of his 2005 Subaru WRX/STI to annoy Bailey. Colon was cited.
Burglary
• Between 9:15 p.m. May 23 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
Troopers are investigated an alleged burglary.
Burglary
• 11:59 p.m. May 9 along Verdilla Road, Union Township.
A black cash drawer from a cash register valued at $25 was found. It was determined that the item was from a burglary which was not reported.
Retail theft
• 9:48 a.m. May 19 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 486 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
A male suspect allegedly stole Timberland Garrison trail shoes valued at $139.99 and a Nike Heritage drawstring bag valued at $18.
Retail theft
• 1:30 p.m. May 20 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Daniel Carl, 29, of Coal Township, allegedly left the store without paying for a hiking backpack valued at $64. He was cited.
Theft
• Between 10 a.m. May 18 and 5:30 p.m. May 21 along Tittle Road, Center Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged theft. The victim was a 62-year-old Middleburg man.
Theft by deception
• 10:24 a.m. Tuesday along Lupine Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 51-year-old Selinsgrove man received two checks claiming to be from the Pa. Unemployment Compensation Office. A trooper investigation showed the checks were legitimate. Pa. Department of Labor is investigating and a suspect has not been identified.
Criminal mischief
• 6:08 a.m. May 21 along Horseshoe Bend Road, Washington Township.
Leah Harry, 30, of Middleburg, was cited for allegedly damaging/vandalizing a vehicle tire, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
1-vehicle crash
• 4 p.m. Saturday along Route 220 north, east of Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township.
A 2009 Toyota Prius driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it went out of control, left the right side of the roadway and struck a guiderail, troopers reported.
Assault
• 12:06 a.m. Sunday along Finks Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 31-year-old Watsontown man and 30-year-old Watsontown man were charged with simple assault and harassment, it was noted.
Harassment
• 9:25 a.m. May 21 along Route 287, Cogan House Township.
A 14-year-old Trout Run girl allegedly pushed a 66-year-old Trout Run man multiple times.
Harassment
• 7:17 p.m. May 21 along Church Street, Salladasburg.
Troopers responded to an inactive domestic and determined an ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend of a woman shoved and struck one another. A 65-year-old Lock Haven man and 76-year-old Jersey Shore man were charged.
Disorderly conduct
• 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 1980 Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and noted Michael Laidacker, 50, of Muncy, caused a public disturbance, acted erratically and fled in a frantic manner. He was cited.
Criminal trespass
• 2:30 p.m. May 21 along Beaver Run Road, Franklin Township.
A 70-year-old Milan man and 59-year-old Towanda man allegedly fished along the Little Muncy Creek in an area properly posted.
Drug possession
• 5:38 p.m. May 5 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver and located a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, it was noted. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and a search of the vehicle produced marijuana and illegally possessed prescription drugs and paraphernalia. Saiyd Muhammad, 43, of Towanda, was taken into custody and toxicology tests showed he was under the influence of several controlled substances, police noted.
Drug possession
• 3:01 a.m. April 12 along Route 44 north, McHenry Township.
A disabled motorist was reported, troopers said. The passenger was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, it was added.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 12:34 a.m. May 3 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Mazda 3 for an alleged violation when the passenger, a 30-year-old Hughesville woman, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, police reported.
Theft
• Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 21 at 322 Buttorf Lane, Limestone Township.
The purse and multiple items inside were stolen from Sherry Buttorf, 61, of South Williamsport, troopers reported. Later in the day, someone attempted to use one of the credit cards at a Walmart in Mill Hall, troopers said.
Criminal mischief
• Between April 13 and May 13 along Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township.
Someone allegedly damaged the garage window at the address of a 51-year-old Liberty woman.
