Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Theft by deception
• 1 p.m. Tuesday at 90 Weavers Lane, West Chillisquaque Township.
Someone allegedly attempted to represent themselves at T-Ross Brothers Construction and change bank payment locations to a PNC Bank account.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Holly A. Derk, 35, of Ashland, received five years probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property.
• Scott M. Sinwich, 28, of Williamsport, received two years probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense.
• Mohamed A. Muyir, 32, of Brooklyn, NY, received four years probation for a guilty plea to felony conspiracy manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Two other felony counts of the same charge and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia count were dismissed.
• David W. Page, 67, of Middleburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to DUI highest rate of alcohol, a second offense misdemeanor.
• Chad E. Gittles, 34, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Jeffrey A. Bottiger, 52, of Mifflinburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. Three felony counts of aggravated assault were dismissed.
• Darin K. Holmes, 53, of Hamilton, NJ, received two years probation for a guilty plea to theft by deception false impression, a misdemeanor.
• Keith A. Mull, 52, of West Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to conspiracy theft by deception false impression.
• Cory J. Renner, 31, of Lewisburg, received five years probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor simple assault. A felony count of strangulation, applying pressure to throat or neck was dismissed.
• Jeremy J. Null, 42, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
• Gina M. Melone, 32, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise. Five other felony retail theft counts and a related conspiracy charge were dismissed.
• Tamira D. Martin, 33, of Carlisle, received six months probation for a guilty plea to forgery, unauthorized act in writing.
• John A. Benjo, 32, of Winfield, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor corruption of minors. Felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of child, aggravated indecent assault complainant less than 13 years old (two counts) and corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above were dismissed.
Plea Court
• Michelle J. Pardini, 51, of Kingston, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Colton M. Showers, 24, of New Columbia, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI high rate of alcohol.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Recklessly endangering another person
• 8:41 p.m. April 27 at 410 Market St., Lewisburg.
Kurtis Michael Sampsell, 25, of 34 Rose St., Milton, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with recklessly endangering another person (four counts), disorderly conduct and public drunkenness stemming from allegations he fired a round from a 9mm handgun into the ground while several people, including a child, were in the area. Sampsell had allegedly consumed alcohol and admitted to never having had a firearms training course.
Aggravated assault
• 11:40 p.m. May 15 at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
Rebecca Jean States, 40, of 428 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, was charged by State Police At Milton with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after she allegedly bit an emergency room technician.
Hindering apprehension or prosecution
• 5:15 p.m. May 12 at 534 1/2 North Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Nicole Ann Day, 39, of 524 1/2 N. Derr Drive, upstairs apartment, Lewisburg, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with hindering apprehension or prosecution and obstruct administration of law/other government function stemming from allegations she lied to responding officers seeking to take Christopher Ott into custody for an active warrant. Day allegedly told officers she did not know where Ott was when he was hiding in a shower.
Terroristic threats
• 3:43 p.m. March 29 at 417 St. Catherine St., Lewisburg.
Austin Michael Romberger, of 417 St. Catherine St., Lewisburg, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief. Romberger allegedly punched holes in the wall at the location, and threatened people at the residence, including threatening to kill them.
DUI
• 2:49 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 3900 block of Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township.
Mark Eugene Stepp, 63, of 88 Kreider Lane, Winfield, was charged bv state police with DUI (two counts), obedience to traffic-control devices, driving on roadways laned for traffic, turning movements and required signals and careless driving. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Stepp turned left on a red light, and was stopped. Stepp allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .09 percent.
DUI
• March 9 along Route 15 north, Kelly Township.
Ram Uk, 20, of 679 S. Reed St., Lakewood, Colo., was charged by state police with two counts of DUI. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Uk made aggressive lane changes and was stopped. Uk allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .193 percent.
DUI
• 11:47 p.m. Feb. 7 along Loomis Street, Lewisburg.
Blake Alan Benfer, 20, of 3936 County Line Road, Lewisburg, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with DUI (five counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession, minor prohibited from operating with any alcohol in system, duties at stop sign and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Police said Benfer backed a vehicle into a building, then passed a marked police vehicle with lights activated. He was later stopped along Loomis Street, police said. Benfer showed signs of impairment and an odor of marijuana was detected, police said. A bag of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia was confiscated, police noted, and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .203 percent. Additionally, police said tests showed the presence of marijuana in his system.
DUI
• 9:56 p.m. Feb. 28 along North Derr Drive at West Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
Colton Eric Trutt, 27, of 1110 King St., Northumberland, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with DUI (two counts, second offense) and traffic-control signals. Police said a vehicle driven by Trutt was observed turning right on red without coming to a stop. During the stop, Trutt allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .148 percent.
DUI
• Feb. 11 at 515 Broad St., Kelly Township.
Charles Richard Reynolds, 18, of 135 Vincent Ave., Watsontown, was charged by state police with DUI (two counts) and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after responding to a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle. Troopers said a witness reported Reynolds unresponsive in a vehicle with his foot on the accelerator, which caused smoke to fill the vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced a black scale and a hypodermic needle. Later tests showed Reynolds’ blood tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl.
Possession of a controlled substance
• Dec. 4 at 210 N. Fourth St., Lewisburg.
Brian William Shiffer, 43, of 210 N. Fourth St., Lewisburg, was charged by State Police At Montoursville with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance. Troopers with the Vice/Narcotics unit said Shiffer agreed to sell heroin to a confidential informant for $200. Field tests showed the sale included Fentanyl.
Possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance
• 3:39 a.m. May 15 at 716 Market St., Apt. 2, Lewisburg.
William T. Gagliano, 20, of 14 Devon Road, Essex Fells, N.J., was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and underage possession. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male pounding on a door and allegedly found Gagliano under the influence. Gagliano allegedly attempted to take a pill which police later found to be Xanax.
Access device fraud
• Between Feb. 8 and April 13 in Kelly Township.
James Terry Kellett, 46, and Rachael Ellen Kellett, 46, both of 52 Penn St., Montgomery, were each charged by State Police At Milton with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property. Troopers said the two used a Contractor Transport company fleet gas card without authorization to accumulate approximately $634.80 in charges.
Retail theft
• 6:36 p.m. April 11 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Gayle Lynne Gehr, 50, of 1635 Route 442 Lot B8, Muncy, was charged by State Police At Milton with retail theft. She allegedly took $57.18 worth of items by not scanning them in the self-checkout aisle.
