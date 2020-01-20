Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Jay W. Seidel and Donna R. Seidel to Jay W. Seidel Jr., property in Northumberland, $1.
• Harry W. Wehry Jr. to Harry W. Wehry Jr., property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Jay Seidel and Donna Seidel to Jay W. Seidel Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
• Melissa Blair estate Sara D. McIntyre individually and executrix to Christie L. Blair, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Viriginia M. Fleming and Patricia A. Yuskoski to Janet J. Schoppy, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Joshua L. Zeigler to Sandar Donmoyer, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Shirley P. Gard to Shirley P. Gard and Nicholas T. Gard, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Arlene F. Geise by agent and Daniel R. Geise to Carol Ann Beck, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dorothy Kay Sassani, Norma Louise Albert, Robert Joseph Albert, Darlene L. Lichty and James Kenneth Lichty to John Ernest, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Carla E. Brumbach, Carla E. Lose and Frederick J. Lose to Tammie L. Brumbach, Kimmie S. Poltonavage and James K. Brumbach IV, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Thomas M. Weaver and Darlene A. Weaver to Tyler B. Eaver and Thomas M. Weaver, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Elizabeth S. Twiggar estate, Andrew J. Twiggar co-executor and Edward V. Twiggar III co-executor to Thomas J. Slodysko and Mary A. Slodysko, property in Coal Township, $145,000.
• Connie L. Ness, Dennis Ness, Mark S. Snyder, Rachelle Snyder, Paul Gilbert-Snyder and Pamela Gilbert-Snyder to Jason V. Bobb and Jane L. Bobb, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Christian J. Dabrowski and Christie L. Dabrowski to Christian J. Dabrowski and Christie L. Dabrowski, properties in Shamokin, Coal Township, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont and Ralpho Township, $1.
• Stephen T. Tehansky and Robert Tehansky to David Petroski II and Amanda Bogutskie, property in Shamokin Township, $200,000.
• Salvatore Rosso and Molly J. Rosso to Anna M. Shingara, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Sabrina B. Vera and Danfer R. Vera to Fernando K. Vasquez and Mcihelle L. Tanner, property in Riverside, $269,9000.
• George Frederick Weaver Jr. and George F. Weaver Jr. to George F. Weaver Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
• Lloyd J. Wolf estate, Ruth L. Witmer by agent and Charles A. Witmer Jr. exeuctor, agent and individually to Milton Brad Willard, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Go America LLC to Frank G. Calmari, property in Shamokin, $12,650.
• Steven J. Yancheski and Joy Louise Yancheski to Steven J. Yancheski and Joy Louise Yancheski, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Robert L. Wolfe Jr. to Robert L. Wolfe Sr., property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Fasold Family and Theron G. Fasold to Latsha Properties LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Daniel R. Cimino to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions LP to Best Estate Inc. Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $320.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Central Area Real Estate LLC to David Graham, property in Mount Carmel, $250.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Alyssa Brook Hart to David Graham, property in Shamokin, $250.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and George Politza to Roger Wolfe, property in Mount Carmel Township, $303.
• Ronald E. Loreman and Denise D. Loreman to Kyle N. Hack and Wesley A. Hack, property in Point Township, $1.
• Randall K. Sidler and Susan A. Sidler to Impact Management LLC, property in RIverside, $10,000.
• Mary L. Treibley to Karyn Marie Treibley, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Center State Properties Inc. to Ross Bermudez, property in Mount Carmel, $87,000.
• Thomas E. Boop and Donna J. Spangler-Boop to Upper Augusta Township, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Jason L. Brokenshire and Tracey C. Brokenshire to Jason L. Brokenshire, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Ronald Ryan and Joan Ryan to Robert F. Scicchitano, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• William Shutt and Pauline Shutt to William D. McClaflin, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• William B. McClaflin to Jason Burkholder, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/endangering the welfare of a child
• 6:20 p.m. Nov. 10 at 422 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a reported erratic driver in a parking lot. Troopers said an investigation revealed Andrea Brininger, 36, of Selinsgrove, was impaired and a 13-year-old Kratzerville boy was in her custody at the time. Brininger was arrested for DUI and endangering welfare of a child.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:24 p.m. Thursday along University Avenue at Belmar Avenue, Penn Township.
A 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Trey A. Baney, 18, of Middleburg, was traveling west at a high rate of speed as a 2010 Ford Escape driven by Janice L. Bowersox, 77, of Selinsgrove, was traveling east, troopers noted. The Ford approached the intersection and attempted a left turn when it was struck by the Dodge, which then spun and hit a utility pole, troopers added. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Baney will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted. Both vehicles sustained disabling damge.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6:30 and 11:26 a.m. Friday along Mill Road, Monroe Township.
Someone damaged the mailbox of a 57-year-old Selinsgrove man and fled the scene. Damage was estimated at $100.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 3 p.m. Dec. 23 along Bloomingrove and Cemetery roads, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported hit and run. Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle in question was located. The driver was not identified. The victim was a 27-year-old Columbus, Ohio, man. Charges are pending, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:10 p.m. Wednesday along Route 973 east at Wallis Run Road, Eldred Township.
A 2010 Honda CRV driven by Aspen R. Gibbs, 19, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it attempted a turn and struck a westbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jessica J. Gee, 47, of Montoursville, troopers reported. The crash caused the Jeep to overturn. Both drivers and a passenger in the Honda were belted and no injuries were noted. Gibbs will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:58 a.m. Saturday at 900 Pleasant Hills Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2008 Subaru Tribeca driven by Janice M. Polchin, 67, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it went out of control in snowy conditions, off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers noted. Polchin was belted and was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Polchin will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:39 p.m. Saturday along Route 15 south, Lewis Township.
A 2003 Pontiac Vibe driven by Abigail S. Caccia, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling in the left (passing) lane as it passed a truck, troopers said. The vehicle went out of control on a snowy roadway, swerved, struck the guiderail, spun counterclockwise and came to rest facing south, it was noted. Caccia was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:51 a.m. Saturday along Kellsburg Road, east of Wallis Run Road, Cascade Township.
A 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Nickolas I. Allen, 19, of Morrisdale, failed to take a right curve, braked, swerved right, went off the west side of the roadway, went back onto the roadway, crossed the roadway, left the roadway to the east and struck a tree, troopers reported. Allen and his passenger, Coral H. Utter, 18, of Morrisdale, were belted. Utter sustained a suspected minor injury, police said, but was not transported. Allen will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
• 3:58 p.m. Friday at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a call at 337 Allegheny, Jersey Shore, regarding an alleged incident at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township. Upon further investigation, multiple persons were cited with harassment, it was noted. A 58-year-old Linden man and 59-year-old Jersey Shore man were arrested, while a 39-year-old Jersey Shore woman, and the two men arrested, were listed as victims.
Harassment
• 7:35 p.m. Thursday along Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to Loyalsock Township High School for a disturbance outside the school’s gymnasium. No injuries were reported. A girl, who age was not provided, was arrested along with three others girls, ages 12, 14 and 15, all of Williamsport. All were charged with harassment.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3 and 11:30 p.m. Dec. 14 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to a 46-year-old Danville woman was vandalized in the Olive Garden parking lot, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
