Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Alexander J. Lissette, 20, of Avalon, N.J., was dismissed.
• Chris C. Holmes, 26, of Hughesville, entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense.
• Gwendolyn K. Hostetter, 19, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 6:55 p.m. July 21 at 262 Penns Creek Road, Limestone Township.
Amanda Lea Bloskey, 31, of 314 Brouse Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI (five counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. Troopers said Bloskey was driving a vehicle which crashed at the location. Bloskey showed signs of impairment and was allegedly belligerent with state police, it was noted. Blood tests allegedly showed her blood alcohol content was .20 percent and contained methadone, Nordiazepam and Chloridiazepoxide. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
DUI
• 4:38 p.m. July 15 along I-80 west at mile marker 206, White Deer Township.
Bree Aleisa Holmes, 40, of 1019 Penn St., Williamsport, was charged with DUI (three counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. Holmes was stopped after a report of an erratic driver and troopers noting the vehicle was causing a hazard on the interstate. Holmes allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed her blood alcohol content was .123 percent and tested positive for Alprazolam. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Stalking
• 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Mifflinburg Police Department, 120 N. Third St., Mifflinburg.
Aaron Paul Harpster, 21, of 89 Peach Orchard Road, Middleburg, was charged with stalking, harassment and unlawful activities. Mifflinburg police filed charges stemming from an alleged incident in which Harpster followed a man in another vehicle for approximately 2.7 miles in the borough. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Theft of services
• July 5 at Sunsational Campground, 1120 Hoffman Lane, Hartley Township.
Jonathan Wayne Lloyd, 44, of 916 Hollow Road, Lewisburg, was charged with theft of services stemming from allegations he failed to pay $177.77 after a stay at the campground. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Darla M. Cooley trustee, Darla M. Cooley Gessner trustee, Darla M. Cooley primary residence protection to George S. Cooley, Sally M. Dodge, property in MIfflinburg, $1.
• Bittner Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Mark I. Bittner trustee, Candice C. Pick trustee to Michael J. Koch, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Steven C. Brungart to Anthony W. Alexander, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lissa Skitolsky to Kenneth Ogawam Mary McGurn, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David J. Styers, Ruth A. Styers to Matthew A. Marlow, Megan G. Marlow, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• William R. Long, M. Kay Long to Kaleb J. Firman, property in White deer Towqnship, $1.
• Stone Financing LLC by agent, Moreale Real Estate Services Inc. to Nicholas Tymvios, property in East Buffalo Township, $237,000.
• Beatrice F. Hess by agent, Nancy E. Karge agent to Lindsey Gee, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Brandon E. Doan, Debra J.Doan to Debra J. Doan, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Marilyn Crawford, Larry Pardoe, Diane M. Pardoe to Gavin T. Pardoe, propety in Kelly Township, $1.
• David Z. Sensenig, Melissa G. Sensenig to Harvey B. Sensenig, Lizzie M. Sensenig, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• George A. Stoltzfus, Priscilla Stoltzfus to Harvey B. Sensenig, Melissa D. Sensenig, property in Limestone Townshio, $1.
• Gerald A. Roskovensky, Nancy S. Roskovensky to Annette Keister, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lavern Zook, Patricia D. Zook to Samuel S. Wengerd, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Shirley L. Greenawalt to Market Street Duplex LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Anthony Ulsh, 30, of no known address in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 18 to 42 months confinement on charges of theft by unlawful taking.
• Jonathan Dunkle, 25, of New Columbia was sentenced to two years of an intermediate punishment program, with the first 90 days to be spent on in-home confinement, on a driving under the influence charge.
• Alicia Briguccia, 35, of Kulpmont, has been sentenced to six months of an intermediate punishment program, with the first 30 days to be spent on in-home confinement, on charges of driving under the influence.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 5:54 p.m. July 13, Universal Road, Penn Township.
A male, 57, of Selinsgrove, arrived at PSP barracks for a separate matter when an investigation determined he allegedly drove a 2010 Toyocar van container trailer there under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, Route 522 north of Miller Farm Road, Penn Township.
A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven eastbound by Kyli A. Catherman, 29, of Middleburg slowed due to traffic conditions and was struck from behind by an eastbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ricki G. Waiwada, 61, of Shamokin Dam. Neither motorist was injured, but Waiwada was ticketed for driving vehicle at safe speed and Catherman was ticketed for required financial responsibility.
Harassment
• 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Zion Road, Center Township.
Troopers were dispatched to an inactive domestic dispute where it was learned a parent was was struck while using reasonable force to maintain order in the household. A Middleburg female, 17, was arrested for allegedly striking her parent, a Middleburg male, 71.
Fraud
• 12:22 p.m. May 27, Route 35, Perry Township.
Troopers said Geardo Military of Center Township purchased a World War I helmet online, making payment via Paypal, but the $45 item was never received. The investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 12:49 a.m. June 16, Route 405 and Muncy Creek Boulevard.
A 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer was stopped for a vehicle code violation and a 25-year-old Muncy man was arrested for an alleged DUI.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, Fairfield and Brushy Hill roads, Fairfield Township.
A 2000 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Austin L. Randall, 19, of Turbotville, entered the intersection in the path of a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Nancy A. Farver, 40, of Muncy. Randall, who was ticketed for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, sustained a suspected minor injury as did a 9-year-old passenger. Both were transported from the scene. Farver was not injured and declined medical transport.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Interstate 180 Faxon on-ramp.
A 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jennifer Crane, 43, of Cogan Station allegedly failed to stop and hit the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Charles T. Garner, 82 of Montoursville, which was stopped on the on-ramp waiting to enter the highway. Both drivers and passengers in the Crane vehicle, Brennan C. Hauser, 22, of Cogan Station, and a male passenger, 3, of Cogan Station, sustained suspected minor injuries and were transported for treatment. Crane was ticketed for following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, Mountain Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
A John Deere XUV835R driven by Terry W. Vonstein, 70, of Montoursville, was allegedly stopped on Mountain Road to retrieve mail from a mailbox when it was struck by a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by David W. Colonie, 66, of Muncy. Vonstein, who was ticketed for driving on the right side of roadway, sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported from the scene.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Liquor law violations
• June 22 at Snapper’s, 501 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
Troopers said the business sold, furnished to permitted the sale of liquor or malt or brewed beverages to visibly intoxicated patrons.
• June 28 at Rauchtown Inn, 3235 Rauchtown Road, Crawford Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said the business sold or furnished liquor or malt or brewed beverages to a minor.
Union County
Marriage licenses
• Frank Dennis Carr, 38, Phillipsburg; Brittany Riana Sharpe, 34, Middletown, N.Y.
• Jerrin Rey Bottiger, 33, Lewisburg; Kimberly Nicole Crabb, 30, Lewisburg
• Kelly Ryan Shaw, 42, Danville; Matthew James Oertle, 39, Danville
• Amy Lee Stahl, 26, Port Trevorton; Adam Charles Reibson, 26, Camp Hill
• Kylie Morgan Baker, 25, Millmont; Tyler Allen Radel, 26, Millmont
• Tyler Lafayette Watson, 29, New Columbia; Sarah Ellen Swope, 27, New Columbia
• Miranda Elizabeth Picarelli, 24, Millmont; Nathan MIchael Roush, 24, Mifflinburg
• Caleb Shirk Oberholtzer, 20, Mifflinburg; Luann Zimmerman Nolt, 20, Mifflinburg

Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• George E. Hoy and Patricia Ann Hoy to Brenda S. Balonis and Robert T. Balonis Jr., property in Point Township, $163,750.
• Lori A. Shively to Scott J. Gallagher, property in Ralpho Township, $136,500.
• Haw Vesta II LLC to Charles W. Smith, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
• Jeffrey J. Fodor and Carole F. Fodor to Carole F. Fodor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jeffrey Fodor to Carole Fodor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Michael F. Kalman and Gloria J. Kalman to Joan A. Tomlinson, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James T. Johnson Jr. to Sheri A. Purdy, property in Point Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Gerald R. Barnhart to Shawn C. Summers, property in Shamokin, $3,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott G. Grigas Sr. and Michelle L. Grigas to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,127.55.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Angela Pasterski to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gordon A. Lon gand Alassandra M. Long to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Coal Township, $1,900.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Rose M. Schickley and Lisa M. Schickley to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $2,244.13.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Allen P. Roth to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Damodar LLC to Dylan Williams, property in Shamokin, $1,846.42.
• Christopher J. Campanile to Blake T. Oto and Barbara A. Oto, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Neil S. Bohm and Linda S. Bohm to Tyler S. Kerstetter and Elizabeth A. Scholl, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Brendon C. Burton, Dana Burton and Dana Sawyer to Michael J. Sokalzuk, property in Point Township, $1.
• Edgardo Colon Rodriguez and Carmen Y. Gonzalez-Colon to Justin M. Fiorenz, property in Northumberland, $122,000.
• John C. Lazeki and Anna Lazeski to John G. Wagner and Angela L. Wagner, property in Point Township, $125,000.
• Nicholas S. Brokenshire and Patricia L. Brokenshire to Robert T. Bills and Terry L. Bills, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Christian J. Rosini and Denise M. Zechman to Samantha Jo Hamor, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sondra E. Krebs and Martha L. Schrade to Lawrence Swetra and Irene Swetra, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Ann Gard to Joshua Stephen Kleha and Kylee Ann Kleha, property in Kulpmont, $190,000.
• JLH Development LLC to Joaquin O. Alatorre and Deyanira B. Alatorre, property in Shamokin, $170.50.
• Todd L. Hockenbroch and Cynthia L. Hockenbroch to Megan L. Kowalchick and Stephen Kowalchick, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
