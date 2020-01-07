Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 4:36 a.m. Dec. 21 at 884 Broadway Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers were dispatched for an unresponsive male in a vehicle. A 19-year-old Lewisburg man, who was not named, was determined to be impaired and arrested for DUI. The vehicle involved was a 2013 Ford Fusion and troopers noted charges were filed.
DUI
• 9:24 p.m. Nov. 27 along Susquehanna Trail and Warrior Run Boulevard, Lewis Township.
Troopers stopped a 2002 Dodge Dakota at which time Tyler Jacobson, 24, of Montoursville, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. Charges were filed for DUI and traffic violations, troopers noted.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:08 p.m. Jan. 2 along Broadway Road, east of Haas Lane, Turbot Township.
A westbound 2015 Volvo driven by Robert W. Nance, 56, of Northumberland, turned into the Sunoco and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Adrian S. Bergey, 42, of Milton, troopers reported. The Chevy then struck a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Kaleb R. Giger, 22, of Danville, it was noted. Bergey was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Nance was cited with careless driving.
Harassment
• 2:58 p.m. Jan. 2 along Laver Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 28-year-old Watsontown woman entered a residence and struck two victims, a 27-year-old Shenandoah man and a 58-year-old Muncy man. Charges were filed.
Drug possession
• 7:35 p.m. Nov. 26 along County Line and Comly roads, Lewis Township.
Troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Escape for an alleged lane violation when indicators of impairment were observed, troopers noted. Matthew Dimm, 28, of Watsontown, was allegedly under the influence and in possession of controlled substances. He was charged, police said.
Theft by deception
• Between 3:11 and 5:32 p.m. Dec. 26 at Flying J, 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
While working as a cashier, a person took $407.01 in cash from the Sunoco convenience store, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 8:06 p.m. Dec. 22 along Route 15 south and Derr Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2008 Ford F150 XLT, at which time Richard Troutman showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses, it was noted.
DUI
• 1:06 a.m. Dec. 8 along White Deer Pike and Route 15 south, White Deer Township.
Troopers stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze for alleged traffic violations, at which time Eric Sandel, 35, of West Milton, was arrested for DUI. Charges were filed, police said.
Harassment
• 9:467 a.m. Saturday at Buffalo and Johnson Mill roads, Buffalo Township.
Matthew Heimbach, 55, of Lewisburg, allegedly dragged Germaine Flesch, 58, of Lewisburg, across a field and roadway by her arm and hair. Heimbach then allegedly shoved the woman over a hill off the north side of the roadway. He was cited with harassment/physical contact and disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct
• 12:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of New Berlin Mountain Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers stopped a 2013 Volkswagen Passat, driven by Lacee Barben, 21, of Middleburg, for traveling 63 mph in a 40 mph zone, it was noted. Troopers also allege Barben made up a story about her father attempting suicide to get out of a speeding citation. She was cited with disorderly conduct and speeding, it was noted.
Theft
• 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1304 Mountain Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said Christopher Lloyd, 36, of Mifflinburg, allowed a family member to use a personal vehicle and that family member failed to return the vehicle, a 1998 Ford Mustang.
Bad checks
Someone provided an 80-year-old Mifflinburg man with a bad check. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 8:42 p.m. Jan. 1 at Westbranch Highway and Ziegler Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2002 Lexus ES300 was stopped, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected. Anthony Gonzalez, 36, of York, was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:54 a.m. Thursday at 220 Stecker Mill Road, Liberty Township.
A 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Suk C. Sauers, 73, of Danville, was traveling east when it struck an embankment off the south berm, then hit a tree, rotated clockwise and overturned onto its driver’s side, police noted. Sauers was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Criminal mischief
• 5:22 p.m. Thursday at Sunrise Inn, 1911 Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township.
Jeremy Chapin, 41, of Stillwater, allegedly damaged multiple items including a mailbox valued at $20, window valued at $300, door valued at $400 and wood trim valued at $100. Charges were filed.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 6:37 a.m. Dec. 14 along Middle Road, east of Bailey Hill Road, Adams Township.
A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mackenzie S. McColl, 25, of Middleburg, was traveling west when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch and brush, troopers noted. McColl allegedly left the scene without reporting the crash to police. She will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Criminal trespass
• Between Dec. 25 and 1:24 p.m. Dec. 29 along Pine Hollow Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported trespassing incident where the victim was listed as a 64-year-old Middleburg man.
Retail theft
• 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Gloria Santana, 49, of Northumberland, was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a gray T-shirt and large Kit-Kat.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at 254 I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
A 2015 Honda Accord was stopped, at which time troopers said Stephannie Pagan, 39, of Yonkers, N.Y., showed signs of impairment. She was determined to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and charges were filed, police noted.
DUI
• 1:19 a.m. Dec. 7 at Route 15 northbound and Beautys Run Road, Lycoming Township.
Timothy Bodewes, 53, of Cogan Station, was arrested, troopers noted. The vehicle involved was a 2016 Chevrolet. No further information was provided.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:23 a.m. Jan. 3 along Old Mountoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze rearended a 2017 Ford Starcraft when the Ford slowed for a red light, troopers noted. Neither driver was named and no injuries were reported. The driver of the Cruze will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:22 p.m. Jan. 2 along Fairfield Road, north of I-180 eastbound, Fairfield Township.
A 2010 Subaru Impreza driven by Nikalette K. Lentz, 26, of Montoursville, was traveling east on the off-ramp when it failed to stop at a stop sign, went through the intersection and hit an embankment. Lentz was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. She was trasnported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Harassment
• 10:57 p.m. Dec. 31 at 2830 Orchard Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Carlton Minor, 55, of Williamsport, was involved in a verbal altercation when he allegedly struck Amy Vanderwall, 41, of Hughesville, in the face with the back of his hand. Charges were filed.
Theft of services
• Between 8 p.m. Dec. 27 and 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at 11658 Little Pine Creek Road, Pine Township.
Troopers said 27 bags of garbage were illegally dumped in a dumpster belonging to William Hunsinger, 35, of Forksville. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
