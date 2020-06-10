Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Calvin L. Derck III, 45, of Shamokin, three to 24 months in state prison with credit for approximately eight months served in prison for theft.
• David Wengrenovich, 29, of Mount Carmel, five to 12 months in county jail with credit for 137 days served in prison for resisting arrest.
• Zeb Switzer, 23, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs and $100 restitution to Jack Roush for hit and run, and $300 fine plus costs for driving without insurance.
• Jay Fritz, 42, of Shamokin, 12 months probation and $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 5:53 p.m. May 16 along Route 405, Delaware Township.
A 2003 Harley-Davidson crashed and Richard Shoemaker, 42, of Milton, was suspected of DUI, troopers noted. Showemaker was charged with DUI and traffic-related offenses.
DUI
• 11:46 p.m. Friday along I-180 westbound, Delaware Township.
A 2007 Hyundai was stopped for alleged traffic violations and a 23-year-old Turbotville man taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Theft
• 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 1980 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
A white male and female allegedly arrived at Showroom Shine, removed a sign from the business, threw it to the ground and damaged it. The male then went to his vehicle and drove away with the sign. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer or dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
• 1:10 p.m. Friday along Elysburg and Boyd Station roads, Rush Township.
Ralph Grosso, 66, of Danville, allegedly showed signs of impairment following a crash. Charges are pending.
Strangulation
• 11:12 p.m. Friday along Pine Street, Kulpmont.
Robert Adams, 35, of Kulpmont, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment after troopers responded to a physical domestic involving a 34-year-old Kulpmont woman.
Accidental shooting
• 4:42 p.m. Friday along Ferster Valley Road, Washington Township.
Troopers said Shane Elliott, 28, of Dornsife, and Shelly Lenker, 26, of Dalmatia, were shooting into a tree behind their house when a round missed, traveled approximately 500 yards through the woods and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado.
Aggravated assault
• 10:24 p.m. Friday at 155 School Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said Scott Raymond Madison, 52, grabbed Denise Madison, his wife, and his son by the throat, then bit Trooper Nathan Messner on the left forearm during an attempt to take him into custody. Madison allegedly struggled with troopers before being taken into custody. While being transported to an ambulance, he allegedly kicked Messner in the groin. He was jailed in Northumberland County and faces felony charges, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 7:31 a.m. Friday along Bennick Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers were notified of an abandoned vehicle and responded to see suspected drugs and paraphernalia in plain view. Andy Catherman, 46, of Beaver Springs, was arrested, it was noted. Charges are pending.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Brian Hoyles, 36, of Sunbury, entered guilty pleas to summary charges of driving without a license, driving with license suspended pursuant to section 38002/1547B1 and operating vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Brinnally Ortiz, 22, of Lewisburg, was guilty of exceed 35 mph in urban area by 17 mph and failure to stop at a red signal, summary charges.
• David W. Mester, 20, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to exceed speed limit in school zone by 5 mph, a summary charge.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, July 27 in Union County Court.
• Vincent G. Evans, 43, of Lewisburg, waived a misdemeanor allegation of simple assault to Union County Court.
• Christopher H. Williams, 23, of Sunbury, entered guilty pleas to summary charges of carless driving, driving at a safe speed and exceed 55 mph and driving at a safe speed.
• Evan C. Decker, 27, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI general impairment to court. Summary allegations of improper sunscreening, driving unregistered vehicle and careless driving were also waived.
• Secilly S. Shive, 35, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI general impairment to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license, disregard traffic lane single and careless driving were also waived.
• Mark Stepp, 63, of Winfield, waived misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI general impairment to court. Summary allegations of careless driving, turning movements and required signals, disregard traffic lane single and obedience to traffic control devices were also waived.
• Sean Leitzel, 26, of Mifflinburg, had allegations of simple assault, strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck held for court. A summary count of harassment, subject other to physical contact was also held.
• Ram Uk, 30, of Clarkston, Ga., waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Suspicious person, 12:01 a.m., South Third Street; suspicious circumstance, 1:11 a.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 3:01 a.m., Chestnut Street; traffic control/issue, 11:01 a.m., North Derr Drive; MHMR, 11:50 a.m., Bald Eagle Ridge; burglar alarm, 11:51 a.m., Farley Circle; MHMR, 1:01 p.m., Bald Eagle Ridge.
• Saturday: 911 open line, 9:47 a.m., Primavera Circle; complaint, 11:07 a.m., South Sixth/St. George streets; traffic control/issue, 11:27 a.m., North Derr Drive/North Fourth Street; property issue, noon, Market Street; criminal mischief, 12:01 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 2:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; property issue, 3:04 p.m., St. Louis Street; theft, 7:28 p.m., Montcalm Place; traffic warning, 10:48 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious person, 11:56 p.m., North Third Street.
• Friday: Animal issue, 7:23 a.m., Beth Ellen Drive; repossession, 9:32 a.m., Wheat Alley; be on the lookout, 10:35 a.m., Route 15, Gregg Township; complaint, 10:51 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglary, 10:59 a.m., South Seventh Street; burglary, 11:03 a.m., St. Catherine Street; criminal mischief, 11:26 a.m., St. Catherine Street; burglary, 11:26 a.m., St. Catherine Street; burglary, 11:32 a.m., South Seventh Street; criminal mischief, 11:36 a.m., St. Catherine Street; criminal mischief, 11:37 a.m., St. Catherine Street; fraud, 11:41 a.m., Buffalo Road; burglary, 11:42 a.m., St. Catherine Street; investigation, 11:52 a.m., Market Street; 911 open line, 12:46 p.m., South 15th Street; complaint, 2:27 p.m., Routes 15 and 45; phone call request, 2:47 p.m., St. Catherine Street; pedestrian Stop, 3:51 p.m., North Fourth Street; welfare check, 4:31 p.m., St. Anthony Street; traffic warning, 4:36 p.m., Stein Lane/Brown Avenue; traffic warning, 4:41 p.m., Stein Lane/Brown Avenue; traffic warning, 4:52 p.m., Stein Lane/Brown Avenue; traffic warning, 5:03 p.m., Stein Lane/Brown Avenue; traffic arrest, 5:12 p.m., Stein Lane/Brown Avenue; non-arrest domestic, 8 p.m., Monroe Avenue; traffic warning, 9:02 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 9:20 p.m., Boger Lane, Mifflinburg.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 12:58 a.m. May 24 along Fort Titzell and Moores School roads, Kelly Township.
A vehicle driven by Brock Rishel, 18, of Mifflinburg, was stopped for alleged violations when troopers said Rishel showed signs of impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and charges filed.
DUI
• 10:18 p.m. Saturday at 16786 Route 15, Gregg Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a report of an unresponsive woman in her vehicle. A 44-year-old Allenwood woman was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. A 2005 Jeep was involved.
Theft by deception
• Between 9:33 a.m. Feb. 6 and 8:20 p.m. March 4 along Mulls Hollow Road, Union Township.
Someone stole various amounts of money through credit card transactions and use of the personal identifying information of a 76-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:36 p.m. Saturday along Broadway, west of Hagenbuch Road, Limestone Township.
A 2016 Kenworth driven by Jacob D. Simons, 29, of Benton, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a left-turning 2017 Buick Regal driven by Gilbert H. Bennett, 92, of Milton, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted. Bennett was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
