Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Bench warrant
• 10:07 p.m. June 26 in the 100 block of East Brimmer Ave., Watsontown.
Joshua E. Snyder, 36, of Watsontown, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant out of Northumberland County related to a theft, police noted. Snyder was committed to Northumberland County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
• 10:55 p.m. June 26 in the 500 block of Ash St., Watsontown.
Vernon Ward Turner Jr., 56, of Watsontown, was charged with summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness stemming from allegations he argued with another person while under the influence of alcohol.
Narcotics investigation
• 11:30 a.m. June 18 at Northumberland County Jail, Coal Township.
K9 Mariska was dispatched to assist the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office and jail administration with a narcotics investigation, police noted. Mariska located narcotics inside the jail, which allegedly belonged to a contracted employee. Coal Township police is investigating.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 1:44 p.m. June 28 along I-180 westbound at mile marker 212, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Jeep Compass driven by Keisha M. McAlpin-Andrews, 40, of Tampa, Fla., was passing a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Scott G. Williams, 57, of Huntingdon, when it struck the Escape. No one was injured.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
• 9:15 p.m. June 23 along North Sixth and Ash streets, Kulpmont.
A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unnamed person turned left in front of a 2006 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, causing a crash. The driver of the motorcycle sustained unspecified injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and was transported for chemical testing. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 2:10 a.m. June 13 along Routes 61 and 901, Coal Township.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Ford Rachero and arrested James Cousentino, 45, of Mount Carmel, for DUI and an active warrant, police noted.
DUI
• 1:04 a.m. June 28 along West Independence and Anthracite streets, Shamokin.
Troopers stopped a 2008 Pontiac and arrested David Swank, 50, of Shamokin, for suspicion of DUI, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 10:42 p.m. June 27 along Route 61 and Hospital Road, Coal Township.
A 1996 Honda driven by Matthew Dorkoski, 24, of Coal Township, was stopped and Dorkoski arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 1:08 a.m. June 3 along Route 61 and Hospital Road, Coal Township.
Troopers stopped a Dodge Dakota driven by a 19-year-old Shamokin woman and arrested the woman for DUI, it was reported.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 3:10 p.m. June 28 along Route 225, south of Raupstal Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A 2007 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic driven by Leonard E. Shreck, 48, of Marion Heights, was traveling north when it was laid down to avoid contact with a vehicle crossing the roadway, police reported. Shreck, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Troopers said he admitted to traveling at speeds greater than the speed limit. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:21 p.m. June 21 along an unnamed street, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Nicholas E. Sherlock, 27, of Lewisburg, was traveling south on Marina Road when it struck the boat trailer towed by a 2018 Ford F150 XLT driven by Timothy J. Mazol, 60, of Danville, troopers reported. No one was injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 2:05 a.m. June 20 along Irish Valley Road, east of Sibling Lane, Shamokin Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob L. Snyder Jr., 43, of Danville, struck a deer in the roadway. Snyder was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
Harassment
• 11:07 p.m. June 15 along South 13th and Scott streets, Kulpmont.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported fight and cited Nathaniel Malkoski, 18, and Jeremy Edleblute, 23, both of Kulpmont, with harassment.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, July 27 in Union County Court.
• David Krakovitz, 54, of Lewisburg, had allegations of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment subject other to physical contact held for court.
• Anthony L. Harrison, 29, of Harrisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and summary counts of careless driving, driving at a safe speed and improper emergency from alley, driveway of building.
• Jastin Mattu, 34, of Harrisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. A summary count of disregard traffic lane single was also waived.
• Clayton R. McKinney, 32, of Northumberland, waived an allegation of misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise to court.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 5:53 a.m. June 29 along Old Turnpike Road, north of Bear Run Road, Hartley Township.
A westbound 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by Donna L. Mertz, 62, of Millmont, left the north shoulder and struck an embankment, troopers noted. Mertz was belted and was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for medical issues not related to the crash, troopers reported.
Hit and run
• 8:30 p.m. June 26 along Sunrise Road, west of Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township.
A westbound vehicle left the roadway, went north into a cemetery and struck a headstone, then fled the scene, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 4:57 p.m. June 27 along Route 15, Gregg Township.
Jose Vasquez, 40, of Lancaster, allegedly grabbed a 29-year-old Harrisburg man in a threatening manner while the alleged victim was driving.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
• Between 6 p.m. June 27 and 11:20 a.m. June 28 at 31 Fenerty Lane, Anthony Township.
Someone allegedly punctured the rear driver’s side tire of a 2007 Dodge Caravan belonging to Brian Dyer, 37, of Turbotville. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:36 p.m. June 28 along Walnut Road, south of Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township.
A northbound 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Bo Ponchak, 34, of Middleburg, went off the right side of the road in a left curve, struck a tree, drifted backward and went down a slight embankment, troopers reported. Ponchak was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• 3:38 p.m. June 28 at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
During a dispute over a lawn mower, troopers said Timothy Tague, 45, and John Tinley, 53, both of Selinsgrove, engaged in a physical altercation. Both were cited.
Harassment
• 2:10 p.m. June 25 at 408 Walnut St., Center Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged fight at the location. Robert Hodowanes, 60, of Middleburg, is the alleged victim.
Harassment
• 2:05 p.m. June 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township
Kristen Walter, 25, of Elizabethville, allegedly shoved a 17-year-old Millmont girl following a verbal argument over family matters.
Burglary
• Between 8 a.m. June 21 and 8:46 a.m. June 26 at 9458 Route 35, Perry Township.
Someone stole a phone card and box of locksmithing tools from the property of Nicole and Guy Carroll, of Mount Pleasant Mills, troopers noted. The phone card was valued at $50 and locksmithing tools valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
