Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 9:02 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 5,000 block of Route 54, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Nissan Altima was stopped for an alleged violation when the operator was found to be under the influence of alcohol and the passenger in possession of an open container.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:46 p.m. Aug. 20 along Route 147 northbound at Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it struck the rear passenger side of a 2009 Ford Escape, troopers reported. No injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:44 a.m. Aug. 19 along Golf Course Road at the railroad overpass, Turbot Township.
A 2017 Freightliner box truck driven by an unnamed person attempted to go under the railroad overpass when its roof struck the bridge, police said. No one was injured. Damage was reported to the truck and bridge.
Harassment
• 10 p.m. Aug. 20 along Main Street, Turbotville.
A 46-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were cited after troopers said unwanted physical contact between the two occurred.
Theft from motor vehicle
• 8:08 a.m. Aug. 12 along Sandy Circle, West Chillisquaque Township.
Someone entered an unlocked 2018 Ford and took a purse belonging to a 60-year-old Milton woman, troopers noted. The purse contained cash, credit/debit cards, gift cards and personal identification. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Maggen Hess, 32, of Milton, and Logan Hendricks, 31, of Milton.
• Alexander Santiago, 24, of Milton, and Alicia Neiter, 27, of Northumberland.
• Paul Venarchick, 66, of Danville, and Rebecca Judy, 56, of Northumberland.
• Anthony Calabio, 21, of Mount Carmel, and Alyssa Conlon, 21, of Mount Carmel.
• Cristie Stiely, 38, of Trevorton, and Daniel Billig, 48, of Trevorton.
• Michele Hulshoff, 46, of Shamokin, and John Britton, 49, of Shamokin.
• Dalton Green, 29, of Kulpmont, and Janelle Wilde, 32, of Kulpmont.
• Sherry Poplel, 39, of Shamokin, and James Moore, 33, of Shamokin.
• Sandra Tinley, 22, of Kulpmont, and Cody Sejuit, 21, of Kulpmont.
• Anthony Parkinson, 44, of Sunbury, and Bethany Freeman, 38, of Sunbury.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Aaron Hamilton, 24, of Spring Grove, entered a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise.
• A summary allegation of prohibiting text based communications filed against Lyndsey N. Brown, 34, of Northumberland, was dismissed.
Preliminary hearings
• Rachel M. Mike, 24, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3, DUI controlled substance metabolite to court. A summary allegation of careless driving was also waived.
• William T. Gagliano, 21, of Essex Falls, N.J., waived a misdemeanor allegation of possession of controlled substance by person not registered to court. Summary allegations of public drunkenness and similar misconduct and purchase alcoholic beverages by a minor were also waived.
• Trevor W. Felmey, 27, of Winfield, waived a felony allegation of fleeing or attempting to elude officer to court. Summary allegations of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property were also waived.
• Bobbi Jo Smith, 39, of Turbotville, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance or metabolite, DUI Schedule 2 or 3, DUI controlled substance and possession of controlled substance by person not registered to court . Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single and careless driving were also waived.
• Habib Mohammed Allowh, 22, of Coatesville, had first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite and marijuana small amount for personal use held for court. A summary allegation of no headlights was also held.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 2:44 p.m. Aug. 19 along JPM Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2008 BMW 535 driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Milton girl was traveling north when it attempted to pass a 1980 International Harvester driven by Brian D. Walter, 61, of Lewisburg, as it turned left onto JPM Road. The BMW struck the left front tire of the International. No injuries were reported. The girl will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PFA violation
• Noon Aug. 16 along Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township.
Scotch Hanning, 41, of Winfield, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order by contacting a 3-year-old Lewisburg boy, troopers noted. Charges were filed.
Harassment
• 12:28 p.m. Aug. 22 along White Deer Avenue, White Deer Township.
Troopers reported that a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both of White Deer Township, got involved in a verbal argument which escalated to a physical altercation. There was shoving and each struck the other with a closed fist, it was noted. Both were cited.
Harassment
• 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 along Court Drive, Gregg Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a female with breathing issues. On scene, it was discovered a physical altercation took place. Charges were filed against a 36-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both of New Columbia.
Theft
• Between 11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at 1195 Palmen Road, Hartley Township.
A pair of “Children At Play” figures valued at $12 each and belonging to Maryann Cole, 54, of Millmont, were stolen. The figures are yellow and green with orange hats and shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
• 2:52 p.m. Aug. 9 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
According to troopers, an 18-year-old Berwick man and a 15-year-old White Deer boy were found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
• 6:37 a.m. Aug. 22 at 337 Interstate Ave., White Deer Township.
Someone struck a house trailer belonging to Gary Scholl, 68, of White Deer, causing a dent and a four-inch tear in aluminum siding, troopers noted.
Scattering rubbish
• 7:32 a.m. Aug. 22 along Keefer Lane, White Deer Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged incident and identified a suspect. Troopers said the suspect denied dumping the trash, but agreed to clean it up.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Brandi Young, 23, Lewisburg; Zachary D. Rine, 19, Lewisburg
• David Wayne Stoltzfus, 20, Millmont; Stephanie Ivana Stoltzfus, 19, Middleburg
• Richard Frederick Wright, 56, Watsontown; Karen Elaine Lord, 53, Watsontown
• Kristen Ann Leeson, 33, Morristown, N.J.; Zachary Farrar Lightman, 30, Morris Plains, N.J.
• Lucas Jarod Vognetz, 21, Lewisburg; Destiny Kate Jackson, 22, Lewisburg
• Alexander Dale Tittle, 22, Dauphin; Katelyn Diane Long, 23, Dauphin
• Priscilla Chriscinda Alice Kitchens, 41, Lewisburg; Richard Edward Lawrow, 46, Lewisb urg
• Naziah Tyishah Moore, 40, Allenwood; Dorian Scott Rochester, 41, Allenwood
• Megan Linn Zettlemoyer, 25, Lewisburg; Robert Stephen Delbo, 25, Lewisburg
• Betsy Amanda McCollum, 27, Allenwood; James Stewart Hiller, 32, Allenwood
• Michelle Lynn Elmore, 40, Lewisburg; Peter Dimitrius Holmes, 55, Lewisburg
• Tawsha Lynn Kerstetter, 38, Mifflinburg; Donald Eugene Kratzer Jr., 36, Mifflinburg
• William Dean Crites III, 24, New Columbia; Demirae Jean Hassinger, 24, New Columbia
• Hannah Shawntae Payne, 31, Mifflinburg; Joseph Randall McCarty Jr., 36, Mifflinburg
• Erica Joy Fisher, 39, Halifax; Kody James Leisenring, 30, Halifax
• Bishop O’Neal Aikey, 22, New Columbia; Alysha Marie Houser, 22, New Columbia
• Drew Alan Kreamer, 24, Ambler; Laura Ann Steininger, 24, Ambler
• Brooke Nadine Radel, 23, Mifflinburg; Zachary Paul Hollenbach, 23, New Berlin
• Elyse Marie Stefanowicz, 32, Mifflinburg; Brett Michael Chadderdon, 33, Mifflinburg
• Brad William Hummel, 27, Denver; Emily Claire Hicks, 27, Mifflinburg
• Adrianna Louise Simon, 23, Watsontown; Joshua Ray Foust, 27, Watsontown
• Haley Danielle Trutt, 20, Lewisburg; Mercedes Ann Velazquez, 20, Lewisburg
• Elaine Taylor Rishel, 26, Lewisburg; Austin James Davis, 26, Selinsgrove
• Kelina Marie Satteson, 30, Milton; Jesse Edward Walker, 38, Milton
• Amanda Elizabeth Gould, 31, Lewisburg; Troy Joshua Eichenlaub, 29, Mifflinburg
