Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation by agent and Radian Settlement Services agent to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in Milton, $35,500.
• Mark L. Reynolds and Mary A. Reynolds to Rhine L. Buck, property in Delaware Township, $1,000.
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Graham P. Feaster, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $125,000.
• Patricia A. Thomas to Douglas M. Thomas, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Carol L. Blaker to David E. Blaker and Connie Blaker, property in Delaware Township, $175,000.
• Westbranch Real Estate Development LP and Westbranch Development LLC to Milton Borough, property in Milton, $1.
• Jason T. Guffey to Jason T. Guffey and Jamie Guffey, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Anissa Swigart to Randall D. Long and Jessica D. Foulds, property in Kulpmont, $60,000.
• 2019 Castle LLC to Adam Warcola and Chelsie Warcola, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Derek B. Kellett and Elizabeth J. Kellett to Brian Dunleavy and Erin Dunleavy, property in Riverside, $1.
• Sandra J. Walters to Andrew Ramos, property in Sunbury, $88,000.
• R. Thomas Fitzgerald and Suzanne L. Fitzgerald to Justin O. Fitzgerald, property in Sunbury, $1.
• James M. Moncavage estate and Jane Moncavage executrix to Janet Moncavage, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Robert J. Goodman and Lovanna M. Goodman to Robert J. Goodman and Lovanna M. Goodman, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• John E. Cady and Jessica Romeroll to Derek B. Kellett and Elizabeth J. Kellett, property in Point Township, $1.
• Teresa Y. Feger to Harold L. Paul and Karen L. Paul, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Patrick D. Dowling to Patrick D. Dowling and Breanna N. Dowling, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Wilbur J. Anoia and Carol A. Anoia to Christopher A. Walter and Jenelle A. Walter, property in Rockefeller Township, $155,000.
• Kevin T. Dotzel and Jillian M. Melendez-Dotzel to Gary Mangle and Kelly Mangle, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Metzger Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Richard A. Metzger trustee to William A. Ashton Jr. and Brandy L. Ashton, property in Point Township, $1.
• John T. Messner and Shelly L. Messner to Matthew Kann, property in Sunbury, $112,250.
• Jo Ann Olshefski to Virginia L. Engle, property in Sunbury, $1.
• BWH Properties LLC to Victoria Jean Schoenknecht, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Kenneth J. Michalkovich to Joseph Michael Delorso and Jenelle Marie Delorso, property in Marian Heights, $160,000.
• George D. Hodder Jr. and Tammy J. Hodder to Matthew M. Goodman and Francesca C. Varischetti, property in Ralpho Township, $275,000.
• Doris L. Lucas by agent and Tammy L. McPherson agent to Marykay Clark, property in Point Township, $1.
• Susan G. Shipe and Brian P. Garman to Brian P. Garman and Lori L. Garman, property in Sunbury, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 9:02 a.m. March 31 along Route 204 and Hollenbach Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Ford Focus was stopped for speeding and a 21-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
Assault
• 11:58 a.m. March 24 along Grumpy Mountain Road and Route 15 north, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a welfare check and reported Pamela Klinger, 50, of West Milton, ignored numerous verbal commands and pushed a trooper. Klinger allegedly kicked a trooper while in custody, and was then restrained. She was jailed in Snyder County in lieu of 10 percent $25,000 bail.
PFA violation
• Between 11:57 p.m. March 29 and 12:18 p.m. March 30 along Route 522, Penn Township.
A 28-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested for contempt of a protection-from-abuse order involving a 28-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman, police reported.
Burglary
• Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8:54 a.m. Thursday along Richard Road, Center Township.
Someone allegedly entered the shed of a 40-year-old Middleburg man and took pie makers valued at $25, camping equipment valued at $175 and a camping canopy valued at $800.
Theft by deception
• 7:30 a.m. Thursday along Sandhill Road, Adams Township.
Someone opened a bank account using the personal information of a 46-year-old Beavertown woman, troopers said. The activity was flagged suspicious and the bank halted actions. No money was lost.
Retail theft
• 12:22 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Tiahna Roberson, 25, of Sunbury, allegedly stole men’s clothing valued at $77.62. Charges were filed.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Hit and run
• 6:05 a.m. Wednesday along Rakestraw Road, Fairfield Township.
A Toyota Camry was traveling south when it struck numerous mailboxes off the roadway, then fled the scene. Troopers said the vehicle likely sustained heavy damage to its front. Evidence suggests its a 2004-06 Toyota Camry LE, grayish/green in color. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:09 p.m. Friday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Travis S. Crossley, 43, of Williamsport, entered the roadway and struck an eastbound 2002 Mercury Sable driven by Jordan A. Collins, 23, of Jersey Shore, police reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Crossley will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:38 p.m. Friday along Route 287, north of Dam Run Road, Mifflin Township.
A northbound 1995 Mazda Miata driven by Jay L. Stere, 49, of Jersey Shore, struck an embankment, and rolled, troopers reported. Stere was belted and was not injured. He will be issued a warning for careless driving, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:55 p.m. Friday along Wallis Run Road, east of Southard Road, Gamble Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford F250 driven by Joshua P. Leffler, 33, of Mars, was traveling north when it went off the roadway in a left curve, struck a rocky embankment, then a tree. Leffler was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:27 p.m. Friday along Route 188, east of Dairy Farm Road, Moreland Township.
A 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL350 driven by Gerald D. Scott, 67, of Gibsonia, was traveling west when it went off the right side of the roadway in a curve, struck a guiderail, rotated clockwise and came to a rest, police noted. Scott was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
• 8:56 p.m. Wednesday in Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A verbal altercation between boyfriend and girlfriend became physical when a 40-year-old Jersey Shore woman struck a 58-year-old Linden man in the face and arm, causing multiple injuries, troopers noted. The woman was allegedly in possession of a knife, causing the man fear. The man went to his vehicle to deescalate the situation, troopers said, at which time the woman smashed the driver’s side window. She was arrested on charges of simple assault and criminal mischief and remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Harassment
• 5:33 p.m. Saturday along North Arch Street, Montoursville.
Eric Greenway, 40, of Montoursville, was charged after troopers investigated a domestic issue involving a 41-year-old Montoursville woman, it was noted.
Harassment
• 8:13 p.m. Friday along Corey Lane, Mifflin Township.
Troopers said a 41-year-old man and 14-year-old boy, both of Jersey Shore, were arrested.
Carrying a concealed firearm
• 1:07 a.m. March 24 along Newberry Street, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Chrysler and detected an odor of drugs. A search yielded a concealed firearm and drugs on a juvenile, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• 2 p.m. Saturday along Pearson Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported burglary. The alleged victim was a 38-year-old Williamsport woman.
Criminal mischief
• 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Sylvan Dell Road, Armstrong Township.
Someone drove a vehicle in a grassy area surrounding a fuel pump station at Choice Fuel, of Armstrong Township, troopers reported. Damage was estimated at $500.
