HONESDALE (AP) — State police say a Florida man was killed while hunting in northeastern Pennsylvania when his portable propane heater exploded.
Police in Wayne County say 81-year-old Gregory Scheer of Chiefland, Florida was hunting from a stand on the ground and using a portable propane heater in Texas Township.
Police say the heater may have malfunctioned or perhaps was improperly connected and caused an attached propane bottle to explode at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say two other propane bottles nearby also exploded.
Police say a friend who owns the property heard the blasts and found Scheer dead.
The official cause of death is pending investigation. A fire marshal was called to investigate and an autopsy is planned this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.