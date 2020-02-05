Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:33 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; disturbance, 12:33 a.m., South Seventh Street; parking complaint, 12:37 a.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 1:49 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; assist police agency, 4:25 a.m., Mahoning Street, Milton; traffic arrest, 7:44 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:18 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:34 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; missing person, 8:52 a.m., Spottswood Drive, Milton; traffic warning, 8:54 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 9:06 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; lock out, 9:29 a.m., Hardwood Drive; burglar alarm, 10:21 a.m., North 10th Street; traffic arrest, 11:26 a.m., Westbranch Highway; wanted person, 11:53 a.m., North Third Street; traffic arrest, 2 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 2:10 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; domestic, 6:33 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane, East Buffalo Township; trespassing, 6:34 p.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 6:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway; injury accident, 10:12 p.m., Smoketown Road at Westbranch Highway.
• Saturday: Foot patrol, 12:21 a.m., St. Catherine Street; false/check identification, 12:51 a.m., Market Street; false business alarm, 1:32 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 1:54 a.m., North Derr Drive; overdose, 3:14 a.m., Farley Circle; traffic arrest, 7:32 a.m., South Derr Drive at Stein Lane; traffic arrest, 7:46 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis street; traffic arrest, 8:03 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 6:26 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; burglar alarm, 11:02 a.m., Wedgewood Gardens; traffic warning, 11:45 a.m., North Derr Drive and Rye Alley; traffic arrest, 1:34 p.m., North Derr Drive and Rye Alley; assist police agency, 1:43 p.m., Elementary School Road, Milton; motorist assist, 2:14 p.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; non-reportable accident, 4:08 p.m., North Derr Drive; lock out, 4:52 p.m., Hardwood Drive; assist fire/EMS, 6:44 p.m., Fraternity Road, East Buffalo Township; reckless operation, 11:27 p.m., Hospital Drive; traffic warning, 11:37 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; assist other agency, 11:45 p.m., Routes 45 and 405.
• Friday: Wanted person, 1:05 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:53 a.m., Market and North Fifth streets; information, 7:13 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 7:46 a.m., St. Mary at North Seventh streets; traffic arrest, 8:41 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic warning, 10:57 a.m., Buffalo Road and Route 15; disabled vehicle, 11:13 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Union Township; assist other agency, 12:13 p.m., North Fourth Street; be on the lookout, 12:36 p.m., Sunbury; traffic arrest, 1:23 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Eighth Street; animal issue, 1:53 p.m., Bucknell University; traffic warning, 2:21 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 2:28 p.m., West Market Street school zone; 911 open line, 3 p.m., St. Paul Street; parking complaint, 5 p.m., Hardwood Drive; non-injury accident, 6:51 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 8:29 p.m., West Market Street; non-injury accident, 9:40 p.m., Smoketown Road; be on the lookout, 9:47 p.m., Universal Road, Penn Township.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 2:14 p.m. Saturday along Centennial Road, north of Reber Road, West Buffalo Township.
A 2009 GMC Acadia driven by Wayne E. Kurtz, 31, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south in a left curve when it left the west berm, struck a tree stump and rolled onto its passenger side, troopers reported. Kurtz was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with careless driving.
Burglary
• Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Century Village, Buffalo Township.
Someone took prescription medication from an unlocked residence, troopers reported. Adderal was taken from a 7-year-old Lewisburg boy. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Retail theft
• 4:01 p.m. Jan. 7 at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
An unknown male allegedly entered the store and purchased two items using a fraudulent credit card. Stolen items included a Visa gift card valued at $250 and a thank-you card valued at $3.99. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 12:50 a.m. Nov. 4 along Sixth Street, Point Township.
Amy Hauck, 47, of 2930 Shakespeare Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), reckless driving, careless driving, accidents involving damage, immediate notice to police department and driving on roadways laned for traffic. The charges were filed after police said Hauck fled after a Ford she was driving stuck a ditch. She was subsequently identified by police as the driver and found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .190%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
DUI
• 4:45 a.m. Dec. 21 at 884 Broadway Road, Turbot Township.
Brock Noone, 19, of 2090 Churches Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence and purchase, consumption, possession or transport of liquor. The charges were filed after police found Noone unresponsive while sitting in the drivers’ seat of a vehicle. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .130%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
DUI
• Nov. 26 at Comley and County Line roads, Lewis Township.
Matthew Dimm, 28, of 3100 Paradise St., Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act (two counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. The charges were filed after troopers noticed a vehicle operated by Dimm cross the center line multiple times. He was allegedly found to be exhibiting signs of impairment and his blood tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
Controlled substance act
• 6:47 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 1600 block of Susquehanna Trail, Point Township.
Billy Hawley, 33, of 304 N. Fourth St., Lewisburg, has been charged with the controlled substance, drug device and cosmetic act, accidents involving damage to vehicle or property, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, drivers required to be licensed, careless driving, duty to give information, required financial responsibility and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Police said Hawley left his vehicle after it was involved in a four-vehicle crash. A spilled can of beer and marijuana smoking pipe were allegedly found on the floor of the car. Police said Hawley’s license was suspended due to a prior DUI conviction. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Theft
• 10:15 a.m. Dec. 2 at Spike’s Cafe, 27 Boradway, Milton.
Terrance Biccum, 52, of 44 Filbert St., Milton, has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed after Biccum allegedly stole a case of beer as a delivery truck was unloading beer at the business. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Theft
• 7:19 p.m. Oct. 21 at Zartman Construction Company, 3000 Point Township Drive, Point Township.
Robert Stach, 49, of 285 Walnut St., Apt. 2, Mifflinburg, has been charged with theft of leased property and theft by deception. The charges were filed after police said Stach failed to return a chainsaw he rented. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
State Police At Milton Theft by deception
• 4:36 p.m. Sept. 24 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an employee theft involving a rewards card being used to obtain funds not belonging to the employee. A 43-year-old Watsontown woman was arrested, troopers noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 7:05 p.m. Friday along Route 35, west of Middle Creek Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 1997 Ford F150 XLT driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Middleburg boy was traveling north when it turned left into the path of a southbound 2012 Ford F150 XLT driven by Derwin R. Seibel, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and was struck. A trailer towed by the southbound Ford swung into the northbound lane and struck a northbound 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Shelby J. Shreck-Beck, 59, of Mount Pleasant Mills, it was noted. Two passengers in the northbound Ford, ages 16 and 15, sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers said, however just one was transported. All were belted. The driver of the northbound Ford will be cited with vehicle turning left, it was noted.
Hit and run
• 6:32 p.m. Jan. 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south when it struck the rear of a Cadillac SRX driven by Carol Good, 68, of Middleburg, troopers said. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Clifford Road, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic between a mother and daughter. The daughter, a 40-year-old Selinsgrove woman, allegedly slapped her mother, a 67-year-old Selinsgrove woman, and the mother grabbed the daughter by the shoulder and pushed her. Both were cited.
Terroristic threats
• 2:15 a.m. Sunday in Washington Township.
Troopers responded to a Safe2Say incident during which an boy allegedly posted a threat against a 17-year-old Selinsgrove girl through social media. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at 120 Park Ave., Monroe Township.
A 2004 Toyocar belonging to Brian Pontius, 51, of Selinsgrove, was egged, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
• 8 a.m. Nov. 25 at 1088 Middle Creek Road, Spring Township.
The credit card of Amber Zimmerman, 30, of Beaver Springs, was used by a known, unnamed person, without her permission, police said. An investigation is ongoing. A 26-year-old Lewistown man was arrested.
Theft of services
• 12:40 p.m. Oct. 1 at 5164 Middle Road, Adams Township.
Central Builders Supply Company, of Sunbury, reported a failure to pay for delivered goods, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI crash
• 7 p.m. Jan. 3 along Whitenight Road and Route 118, Jordan Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and noted Guy Minier, 65, of Unityville, showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and blood tests confirmed he was impaired at the time of the crash, troopers reported. A 2010 Chrysler Sebring was involved.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:43 p.m. Sunday along Northway Road at Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Edge driven by Stephanie M. Tribble, 48, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it turned into the path of a northbound 2012 Mazda 5 driven by Jaylynn N. Cochran, 18, of Cogan Station. No one was injured. Tribble was issued a warning for vehicle turning left and Cochran issued a warning for periods for requiring lighted lamps.
2-vehicle crash
• 10:32 a.m. Monday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. No one was injured. The driver of the Buick was cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:18 p.m. Sunday along Route 15 south, near Route 184, Cogan House Township.
A 2018 Honda CRV driven by an unnamed person was traveling south in the left lane when it attempted to merge right, went out of control, off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, troopers noted. No one was injured and damages were not disabling. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:07 p.m. Sunday along Sulphur Springs Road, east of Skyline Drive, Washington Township.
A northbound 2016 Dodge Dart driven by an unnamed person went through a right curve in icy conditions, slid, and struck a tree, police said. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was operable.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:49 a.m. Monday along Sheridan Street, near Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2001 Chevrolet Venture driven by Jessica R. Bauman, 18, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Bauman was not belted and was not injured. A 13-year-old passenger was belted and was not injured. Bauman will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:44 p.m. Thursday along Route 118, west of Gregg Run Road, Wolf Township.
An eastbound 2014 BMW 320I driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Muncy boy struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. The boy was belted and sustained a possible injury, but was not transported, it was noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:58 a.m. Monday along Route 287, Pine Township.
A southbound 2004 Ford Expedition struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
Hit and run
• 11:25 a.m. Friday at 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2020 Subaru Legacy, then fled the scene, troopers noted.
Megan’s Law violation
• Between July 22 and Jan. 29 at 1240 Vine Ave., Williamsport.
Basir Loyal, 37, of Williamsport, allegedly moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey and never registered, despite being a lifelong sex offender in the state of New Jersey, troopers reported. Felony charges were filed.
Dissemination intimate image
• 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14 along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Amber Bachle, 31, of Williamsport, allegedly sent sexually explicit images to a 48-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both of Williamsport.
Fleeing/eluding
• 4:13 p.m. Friday along Race and West Fourth streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a pursuit involving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 ended at Route 15 and I-80 in Union County, where two occupants were taken into custody and the driver, Jahir Drummond, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony fleeing, recklessly endangering another person and related summary offenses.
Harassment
• 4:53 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A 25-year-old Linden man allegedly shoved a 22-year-old Linden woman.
Harassment
• 2:20 p.m. Monday along Cleman Hollow Road, Franklin Township.
An argument between husband and wife turned physical, troopers noted. A 29-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of Unityville, were cited.
Drug possession
• 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of High Street, Williamsport.
Dennis Gunsallus, 41, of Montoursville, was charged after allegedly being found with controlled substances during a traffic stop. Gunsallus was a passenger in the 2001 Toyota Corolla.
Theft by deception
• Between Nov. 4-28 at 300 Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Someone allegedly withdrew somewhere between $281 and $1,200 from an ATM card belonging to James Buck, 84, of Montgomery, while Buck was at a nursing home. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 12:47 p.m. Sunday at 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Jennifer Allis, 43, of Jersey Shore, was allegedly found in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Found property
• Between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 814 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A $100 bill was found and was later determined to be counterfeit. Secret Service was contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.