Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 10:58 a.m. Jan. 23 along Westbranch Highway, north of Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
A 2016 Hyundai Sonata rearended a 2014 Dodge Journey, which was stopped a red light, troopers said. No injuries were noted.
Harassment
• 5:15 p.m. Thursday along Union Avenue, White Deer Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance and during the investigation discovered 12 marijuana plants, paraphernalia and narcotics, it was noted. Brian Munns, 46, of White Deer, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and related misdemeanor drug charges, police said, along with a summary count of harassment for threatening physical violence to a 21-year-old White Deer woman. Munns was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Theft
• Between noon Nov. 9 and noon Dec. 22 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Paula Beardsley, 56, of Mifflinburg, allegedly took $198.38 worth of merchandise and was charged with retail theft, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, troopers reported.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 9:22 p.m. Thursday along Route 147 south, north of Ridge Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2017 Mack CXU driven by Grant R. Tolbert, 43, of Owego, N.Y., was traveling south when the truck experienced a mechanical failure and crashed into the guiderail, troopers reported. Damage was reported to approximately 600 feet of guiderail, troopers noted. Tolbert was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:19 p.m. Saturday along Route 54, east of Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township.
A westbound 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Destiny J. Stugart, 26, of Muncy, struck a deer in the roadway, which caused disabling damage to the vehicle, troopers reported. Stugart was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 11:14 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 147 north, south of the Industrial Park exit, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Brenda E. Beaver, 48, of McEwensville, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 8:22 a.m. Jan. 28 at 4585 Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported domestic. James Betz, 40, of Milton, allegedly struck Darwin Delker, 66, of Pennsdale, in the back of the head with a closed fist and Misty Lee Betz, 38, of Milton, allegedly scratched James during the alleged altercation. James and Misty were cited.
Courthouse Deed transfters
• Caroline M. Bakelaar to Bryan J. Fedder, property in Upper Augusta Township, $22,500.
• Victor T. Zubritski and Irene L. Zubritski to Jacob F. Stoltzfuls and Elizabeth Marie Stoltzfuls, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $135,0000.
• Phillip A. Hopewell and Linda D. Hopewell to Thomas A. Feaster, Jamie D. Feaster, Jacob T. Feaster and Roslyn M. Feaster, properties in Point Township and Northumberland, $1.
• Steven A. Wagner and Michelle Wagner to Steven A. Wagner and Michelle Wagner, property in Kulpmont, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Hit and run
• 9:15 p.m. Jan. 25 at 435 Gearhart Road, Anthony Township.
A southbound 2005 Jeep Cherokee driven by Samantha L. McDaniel, 32, of Turbotville, went out of control in a left curve, went off the roadway, into a snowbank, back across the roadway, off the east berm and into an embankment, back across Gearhart Road, where it struck and went over a guiderail on the west side of the roaday, troopers noted. McDaniel was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Harassment
• 8:34 p.m. Jan. 24 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers said a resident was struck in the head by another resident. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Rape
• 3 p.m. Jan. 3 along Walnut Street, Center Township.
Troopers said statements were made to probation detailing the rape of a 2-year-old Beaver Springs girl.
DUI crash
• 11:10 a.m. Jan. 20 along West Market Street, Beavertown.
Dylan T. Fogarty, 22, of Selinsgrove, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze northbound when it allegedly struck a 2001 Ford F250 driven by Lester E. Long Jr., 47, of McClure. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Fogary was charged with DUI and Long issued a warning for registration and certificate of title required.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:56 p.m. Saturday along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, east of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2005 Ford Freestyle struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru Legacy as the vehicles exited the parking lot, troopers reported. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:25 p.m. Saturday along Middle Road, west of Hidden Pond Lane, Adams Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alisha M. Kerstetter, 18, of Middleburg, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and stone pillar mailbox, and rolled onto its roof, troopers reported. Kerstetter was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
• 8:39 a.m. Jan. 22 along County Line Road, west of Goodhart Circle, Monroe Township.
A 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Kyla A. Connor, 22, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south when it struck a parked 2011 Ford F350, troopers said. The sun’s glare played a role in the crash. Connor was belted and was not injured.
Forgery
• Noon May 1 at 4806 Route 35, Washington Township.
Someone allegedly provided a counterfeit $100 bill to Carolyn Kratzer, 57, of Freeburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
• Noon Dec. 21 at 5866 New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township.
Someone allegedly opened a T-Mobile account in the name of Matthew Hackenberg, 35, of Winfield. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 7:54 p.m. Jan. 22 at 25 Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a welfare check and made contact with George Hoffman in his vehicle at the residence, it was noted. Hoffman confirmed he had taken drugs and had driven around the trailer park and surrounding area in an attempt to elude troopers. Charges are pending blood results.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:48 p.m. Thursday along Route 118, west of Bald Eagle Road, Franklin Township.
A 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Allen L. Stackhouse, 58, of Millville, was traveling east when it veered off the roadway in a curve, over-corrected, spun sideways, went into the oncoming lane, off the roadway to the left, struck a utility pole, went sideways through afield and hit a house, troopers said. Stackhouse was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what troopers said were serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:30 p.m. Friday along Route 220 at Pine Run Road, Wolf Township.
A 2004 Suzuki Forenza driven by Vertix L. Wheeler, 50, of Naugatuck, Conn., was attempting a right turn onto Pine Run Road when it skidded on loose gravel and struck a guiderail, police said. Wheeler was belted and was not injured. Wheeler was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:47 p.m. Friday along Route 973 east, west of Hocker Road, Eldred Township.
A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joseph L. Rider, 84, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Rider was belted and was not injured.
Criminal trespass
• 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at 1941 Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated a criminal trespass and arrested Maurice Williams, 29, of Williamsport. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. The victims were the Lycoming County Housing Authority and Bridgette Williams, 51, of Williamsport, troopers noted.
