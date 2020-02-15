ALLENWOOD — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced this week that two United States Penitentiary Allenwood (USP Allenwood) inmates Alexander Palmisano, age 35, and William Oloane, age 30, were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for an assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that on April 5, Palmisano and Oloane assaulted another inmate at USP Allenwood. The assault resulted in serious bodily injury, including 10 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, and injuries to the head and face requiring hospitalization.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.