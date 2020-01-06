Northumberland County
State Police at Stonington DUI
• 1:37 p.m. Jan. 1 at Julia Street and Edison Avenue, Sunbury.
After stopping a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation, Oshja Little, 29, of Selinsgrove, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:58 p.m. Jan. 1 along Elysburg Road, Rush Township.
A 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Robert Horbach, 55, of Ashland, reportedly struck a deer which ran into its path. Horbach, who was belted, was not injured, troopers reported.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Taylor Mackenzie, 21, of Milton, and John Olson, 21, of Milton.
• Autumn Skyler, 18, of Northumberland, and Dylan Fidler, 18, of Shamokin Dam.
• Ashley Casari, 32, of Atlas, and Kelly Metzinger, 42, of Atlas.
• Tana Gottshall, 45, of Herndon, and Mark Yerger, 52, of Herndon.
• Amanda Samms, 25, of Shamokin, and Braydon Kluesner, 21, of Coal Township.
• Veronica Gruneberg, 63, of Coal Township, and Francis Feudale, 57, of Coal Township.
• Destini Smink, 43, of Sunbury, and James Mahaffey, 54, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Samuel L. Weaver to Samuel L. Weaver, property in West Chillisauque Township, $1.
• Preston Ridge Partners LLC by agent, SN Servicing Corporation agent to Reliance Capital Investment Group LLC, property in Milton, $76,150.
• Shawn M. Burns and Kristy L. Burns to Heather A. Nebel, property in Milton, $165,000.
• Oceanna DeBaro to Jody M. Dewald and Bonnie M. Dewald, property in Milton, $1.
• Franklin L. Herr Jr. to Franklin L. Herr III, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• William D. Grant estate, Lorei Comerer executrix and Lisa J. Grant executrix to Lisa J. Grant and Lorei A. Comerer, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jeffrey Stamm to Andrea L. Prutzman and Shawn M. Prutzman, property in Milton, $1.
• Bradley M. Roberts to Chad A. Gonzles, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Lisa M. Morse to Christine J. Manenkoff, property in Milton, $1.
• John D. Cook Jr., Lee Ann Cook and Lee Ann Watts to Steven G. Anderson and Rhonda R. Newton, property in Milton, $1.
• Turbotville Borough Municipal Authority to Pennsylvania-American Water Company, property in Lewis Township, $70,000.
• Craig Jon Edson and Patricia Louise Edson to Patricia Louise Edson, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Robert E. Reynolds Sr. estate and Bonnie L. Smith executrix to Billy J. Hammons and Pamela S. Nottingham, property in Delaware Township, $116,000.
• Lewis B. Kepler Jr. and Kay K. Kepler to Reis Holdings LLC, property in Milton, $300,000.
• Coal Township to James B. Moore and Daniel J. Worhach, property in Coal Township, $1,501.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Robin L. Campbell and Betty M. Campbell to Sunwest Mortage Company Inc., property in Sunbury, $1,590.41.
• Latsha Properties LLC to DT Evans Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Theodore Bryce James estate and Brycia James Kiewlak executrix to Kevin P. Markowski, property in Ralpho Township, $109,000.
• Jeffrey W. Farrell and Traci Farrell to CRT Enterprises LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $28,000.
Union County
Deed transfers
• Cheryl A. Hoover, Beth A. Burchfield to Cheryl A. Hoover, Beth A. Burchfield, Hoover Burchfield Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in New Berlin, $1.
• James R. Bond II, Fania D. Bond to Thomas J. Schascheck, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Geoffrey P. Carens attorney, Marilyn R. Mumford by attorney to Richard B. Higgins Jr., Jeanne L. Higgins, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mark L. Andrews executor, Stephen M. Andrews estate to Steven Howard Higgins, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jesse H. Beagle, Sydney E. N. Beagle to Robert Keagle, Dustie Unangst, property in White Deer Township, $113,000.
• D and C Realty Limited Partnership, D and C Realty LLC partner to Thunder Ridge Tree Service LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $63,000.
• Robert J. Klock, Tammy Klock to Tammy L. Klock, Zachery J. Houpt, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Gregory S. Sanjian, Andrea Stevenson Sanjian to Gail C. Glover, property in Union Township, $1.
• Eric A. Huie, Julie A. Brown, Megan A. Huie, Richard S. Ellsworth to Timothy J. Forbes, Dawn L. Forbes, property in Union Township, $1.
• Jefrey K. Creighton, Heather F. Creighton to Harold D. Battenberg Jr., Melony R. Battenberg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Classic Quality Homes Inc., Steven Wengerd member to Vincent Otuszewski, Rebecca Lee Otuszewski, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Timothy N. Turner member, Salvatore Mazzamuto member, Chestnut Buildings LLC to Preston L. Aikey, Brittany M. Aikey, property in Mifflinburg, $169,900.
• D and C Realty Limited Partnership, D and C Realty LLC to Austin Reiff, property in Mifflinburg, $63,000.
• David E. Reiff, Irene N. Reiff to Andrew S. Ulmer, Kimberly L. Ulmer, property in White Deer Township, $45,000.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 8:20 p.m. Dec. 15 along Creek Mountain and Creek roads, Washington Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Troopers said David Weaver, 48, of Selinsgrove, was under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
3-vehicle crash
• 6:15 p.m. Thursday along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
According to state police, a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Lavern R. Peachy, 34, of Milton, was traveling south in the left lane when it rearended a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Robert A. Donahue, 41, of Monroe, N.C. The Toyota was then pushed into the rear of a 2013 Honda CRV driven by Roger Wintersteen, 56, of Danville, it was noted. A passenger in the Toyota, Quinne A. Donahue, 41, of Monroe, N.C., sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers reported. All were belted. Peachy will be cited with following too closely.
Harassment
• 7:10 p.m. Saturday at 14448 Route 104, Franklin Township.
Carl Dunkle, 73, and Christopher Dunkle, 46, both of Middleburg, were charged after troopers responded to an inactive domestic, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 12:56 a.m. Tuesday at 430 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers were conducting a published, marked DUI checkpoint when a 2005 Honda Civic entered. Joanna Deese, 22, of Lumberton, N.C., was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and charged, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at 1000 Route 522, Penn Township.
A small amount of marijuana was seized at the Selinsgrove Center, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 11:20 a.m. Dec. 26 at 613 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers investigated an altercation between family members and discovered a small amount of marijuana. Colleen McCullion, 51, of Kreamer, was charged, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 12:42 a.m. Dec. 31 at North Susquehanna Trail and Route 11, Monroe Township.
At a sobriety checkpoint, troopers said Samantha Martinez, 22, of Freeburg, was allegedly found to be in possession of a marijuana cigarette and other paraphernalia.
Retail theft
• 6:05 p.m. Dec. 22 at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
A 16-year-old Danville girl was charged with stealing ladies socks valued at $4.99 and an Adidas backpack valued at $24.99, troopers noted.
Theft
• Between 10:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8:56 a.m. Jan. 3 along Quarry Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said someone stole 10 reflective posts belonging to an unidentified 58-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 11:23 a.m. Friday along Old Mountoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze rearended a 2017 Ford Starcraft, which had slowed for a red light, troopers said. No one was injured. Neither driver was named. The driver of the Chevy was cited with following too closely.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday at 1736 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
A 2008 Ford sedan belonging to Danielle Ward, 33, of Williamsport, was scratched with a key along the length of the car on both sides of the car, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
